Writers' Guidelines

Everything you need to know about how to pitch and write stories for EatingWell.

EatingWell reaches an audience of over 10 million monthly users and over 5 million fans through its social media channels. We're always looking for new writers, recipe developers and photographers to join our team of contributors.

If you haven't worked with us before, please familiarize yourself with EatingWell to get a sense for the topics we cover and make sure your idea is a good fit. Review our pitching guidelines and topic areas, below, then when you are ready to pitch your idea, fill out this form. Our staff is small, so it may take up to a month to get a response from an editor.

Pitching Guidelines for EatingWell

Your pitch should include:

An answer to these two questions: Why should we cover this now? (timely) and What is at stake? (controversial/pressing)

Do you have any data and insights to back up your story?

A head and deck that introduce the idea that there is a problem

A compelling stat or quote that makes me care about this problem

Propose an expert (or two) who can give contextualization to this issue

An example or two of what actionable solution (or steps to a solution) we can suggest to readers. A topic shouldn't be only doom-and-gloom.

What is the packaging? (Written through? Q&A? Point/Counterpoint? Infographic? Stat-driven?)

Share a bit about your experience: What other publications do you write for? What story topics interest you most? Even if your idea doesn't "hit," if your pitch is well-packaged (specifically for EatingWell) and written in a compelling way, we'll be impressed—and likely to keep you in mind for future assignments.

What We Cover

EatingWell focuses on eating healthfully (our motto: "Ingredients for the Good Life"). We are a resource for people who want to enjoy food that is delicious and good for them.

Our audience is interested not only in cooking and nutrition, but also in the origins of food and social issues surrounding where their food comes from. They also need great service and help answering their questions like, "What's for dinner?" or "Is that food really healthy?"

EatingWell's "voice" is friendly and smart. We cover nutrition with a newsy, science-based approach. Our recipes emphasize high-quality healthful ingredients, simple preparations and full flavor.

Content and pitches should reflect EatingWell as a site where you can get trusted advice that you can really use. EatingWell content should be authentic, sustainable, organic, fun, fresh, at times controversial and seasonal.

The tone should be friendly, passionate and professional.

Use a friendly, grounded tone of voice rather than jargon.

Say what you mean. Use short, pithy sentences that make a statement and get right to the point.

EatingWell strives to represent voices from diverse backgrounds and experiences in our stories. Please include expert quotes from sources that reflect diverse representation—including race, socioeconomic status, gender, sexual orientation, political or religious affiliations and nationalities—as applicable, when that information is publicly available.

Recipes

Most of our recipes are developed and tested in the EatingWell Test Kitchen & analyzed by registered dietitians. But we do sometimes assign recipe development and photography (together and separately) to freelance contributors.

Healthy Cooking & Food Stories

Inspiration & healthy ideas to make the best food choices for you and your family—from healthy cooking how-tos, to our take on the latest food trends. In our series, Heritage Cooking, authors and cooks delve deliciously into the stories and secrets behind their favorite recipes. This column (typically a recipe with accompanying essay) is almost exclusively written by freelancers and we welcome your pitches.

Meal Plans & Special Diets

We publish meals plans and meal planning advice designed by registered dietitians and food experts to help you go meatless or gluten-free, lose weight, eat more fiber and more. Our expert advice helps users right for their special dietary needs (vegan, high fiber, weight loss) or to manage a health condition (diabetes, high blood pressure, etc.)

Nutrition

Balanced, science-backed approach to nutrition and healthy eating focuses on healthful foods you should be eating, rather than restrictive or fad diets.

Sustainability & Social Issues

Covering food policy, food choices, environmental issues and how race and racism impact food access, agriculture, education and health.

Food News & Trends

We sift through the food & wellness news & trends every day to bring users the information, entertainment and service that brings value to their lives—from grocery store finds and research studies to food recalls and celeb profiles.

Healthy Lifestyle & Pets