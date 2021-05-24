I Shop Amazon for a Living—and These 10 Clever Finds Save Me Tons of Time Every Day
An upgrade to your beauty bag, cleaning arsenal, or kitchen lineup may be all you need to reclaim some of your time, energy, and money.
Case in point: These incredibly practical, helpful, and easy-to-use Amazon finds, which have done all of the above. As a shopping editor, it's my job to find, test, and compile the best products out there. And after years of scouring Amazon, I've discovered many clever, life-simplifying beauty, skincare, cleaning, and kitchen items that I now use on a daily or weekly basis.
Time-Saving Amazon Finds:
- Scrubbing Bubbles Fresh Gel Toilet Bowl Cleaning Stamps, $4
- Honest Beauty Extreme Length Lash Primer and Mascara, $17
- Chrislley Slim Laundry Hamper, $19
- La Roche-Posay Anthelios SPF 60 Sunscreen Spray, $25
- Bissell SteamShot Steam Cleaner, $30 (was $35)
- EltaMD PM Therapy Face Moisturizer, $36
- EltaMD UV Elements Mineral SPF 44 Tinted Face Moisturizer, $37
- Ninja Food Processor, $34
- Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine, $160 (was $193)
- KitchenAid Stand Mixer, $499
When it comes to beauty, I've embraced the "less is more" approach—especially over the last year, when most of my time has been spent at home. Now, I save time and money by opting for multitasking makeup and skincare, like a two-in-one lash primer and mascara and a hydrating tinted moisturizer, which replaced my go-to daytime cream, foundation, concealer, and sunscreen. And for makeup-free days, I can quickly spray on a little sun protection and go, which is especially handy before early morning runs or outdoor workouts.
I've also been able to pare down my nighttime routine from a series of steps and products to just one do-it-all nighttime cream: EltaMD's PM Therapy face moisturizer. Instead of applying and then waiting for serums, lotions, and eye creams to dry, I can slather this one antioxidant-, peptide-, and hyaluronic acid-rich moisturizer all over. My sensitive skin, which is prone to acne and eczema, has never glowed more.
Cleaning, another big time and energy drainer, is now easier thanks to three new goodies, which are also beloved by fellow Amazon reviewers. Sorting laundry as it builds up with space-saving hampers makes it easy to dump clothes in the machine and go, while the Bissell SteamShot Steam Cleaner has made almost all cleaning tasks faster and easier—whether I'm scrubbing the inside of the microwave, the stovetop, or the tiles lining the shower, the chemical-free cleaner releases an intense stream of steam that blasts away mold, dirt, and grease in seconds. And while it won't replace cleaning altogether, these brilliant cleaning stamps keep my bathroom looking and smelling fresher in between more rigorous maintenance.
As for the kitchen, a small but powerful food processor cuts down on prep time, quickly whipping up healthy salad dressings, dips, sauces, pizza crust, and more homemade goodies. And the same goes for cooking and baking with a stand mixer. Whether it's a big batch of biscuits, meatballs, or a quiche, KitchenAid's renowned machine takes care of all the manual work. I just have to dump in the ingredients and then sit back while it works its magic.
And there's nothing better than strong espresso a mere 30 seconds after waking up, in my opinion. While I used to spend time grinding beans, measuring ingredients, and waiting for everything to heat up and brew—while still groggy—this wondrous Nespresso machine does all of that for me. My wallet prefers this to my pricey local coffee shop, too.
Shop the rest of my favorite time-, energy-, and money-saving Amazon finds below. Get your shopping cart ready—you're going to want them all!