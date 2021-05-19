More Than 14K Amazon Reviewers Swear by The Ringer for Cleaning Their Cast Iron

Measuring eight by six inches, The Ringer can clean glassware, plates, and casserole dishes in addition to all of your cast-iron cookware. Crafted from premium grade machine soldered rustproof stainless steel chainmail rings in North America, it was engineered for strength with durability at front of mind. It's built to last as long as Nana's cherished cast-iron skillet. One five-star reviewer was impressed with The Ringer's strength and cautioned potential buyers, "For best results, do not wad this product in a ball and throw it at/towards someone's face as flying metal nets can cause serious bodily harm or injury." Good advice.