More Than 14K Amazon Reviewers Swear by The Ringer for Cleaning Their Cast Iron
The Ringer, the original stainless-steel cast-iron cleaner, is Amazon's #1 best seller in dish scouring pads. With 14,288 5-star ratings and a price tag of $21.99, The Ringer makes the perfect treat for you and your favorite skillet. This famous product is used by cast-iron enthusiasts worldwide and deserves a home in your kitchen to keep your timeless cast-iron cookware in tip-top shape. No skillet? No problem. If you have any cast-iron cookware at all including baking sheets, teapots, cookie sheets, cauldrons, tortilla presses, pie pans, or Dutch ovens, this scouring pad will pay you back tenfold—just ask thousands of five-star reviewers (buy it: $21.99, amazon.com).
Measuring eight by six inches, The Ringer can clean glassware, plates, and casserole dishes in addition to all of your cast-iron cookware. Crafted from premium grade machine soldered rustproof stainless steel chainmail rings in North America, it was engineered for strength with durability at front of mind. It's built to last as long as Nana's cherished cast-iron skillet. One five-star reviewer was impressed with The Ringer's strength and cautioned potential buyers, "For best results, do not wad this product in a ball and throw it at/towards someone's face as flying metal nets can cause serious bodily harm or injury." Good advice.
A cast-iron skillet that's been meticulously seasoned over the years is an invaluable family heirloom. Developing the pan's optimal flavor takes patience, grit, and lots of elbow grease. Typical cast-iron cleaners strip away years of spice and pan seasoning efforts. The Ringer will not only clean your cast-iron cookware with ease, but it will also preserve flavor.
There's no soap or detergent required, just use The Ringer and warm water to remove the most stubborn grit. Cleanup is a breeze as all you need to do is throw it in the dishwasher when you're finished. With a nifty hanging ring, it's lightweight and convenient for travel and weekend camping trips.
"I never knew how awesome cast iron could be until I bought this," remarked one five-star Amazon reviewer. "I finally broke down and ordered the Ringer. It completely changed my cast iron! My wife uses the ringer to clean our stoneware, glassware, and stainless steel. The Ringer ALWAYS gets all the food particles off of my pan. If you have been hesitating to buy this, do yourself a favor and just order it!"
