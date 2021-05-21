This ‘Genius’ Set of Nesting Kitchen Utensils Will Save You So Much Space
If you're anything like us, you're always looking for ways to save space in your kitchen, which is why Joseph Joseph is one of our favorite brands of kitchen tools. We're already obsessed with these nesting storage containers and this cutlery organizer that helps save space in your drawers and cabinets, and we just discovered another product from the brand that helps save counter space: the Nesting Kitchen Utensil Set.
It's already popular on Amazon, with nearly 2,000 shoppers giving the uniquely designed kitchen tool set a five-star rating. One reviewer is such a big fan they called it the "Best. Idea. Ever." and it's easy to see why. Each set comes with a storage stand, a slotted spatula, a spaghetti server, a slotted spoon, a solid spoon, and a ladle that all have magnets built into the handles that allow them to nest into each other to take up less than five inches of counter space.
Not only does the lightweight set not take up too much prime real estate space on your countertop, but each piece is super functional too. The durable plastic utensils are heat-resistant up to 329 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can use them to whip up your favorite dishes without worrying about them melting. Plus, they are also machine-washable for easy cleanup.
"I love how much space it saves," wrote one shopper. "I ordered the black set, so I haven't had any staining issues. They also won't damage my ceramic pots and pans. Definitely one of the best purchases I have made on Amazon to date."
Another shopper called them a "must-have," while another wrote, "This is a great deal if you want to minimize space usage in your kitchen. All spoons are sturdy and great quality. It doesn't take up space and is easy to grab."
There are three colorways to choose from: a bright multicolor set, a pastel blue set, and an all-black set, so you're sure to find an option that matches your kitchen's aesthetic. Even better, it's super affordable too. You can shop the entire six-piece set for as little as $28, depending on which color you choose. Pick up one for yourself here.