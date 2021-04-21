Beer Brands Offer Free Drinks for Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

If you've received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, then you've scored yourself a pair of free beers to go with your free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme. Last week, Sam Adams announced that it would be "buying a beer" for anyone who's gotten a shot, and now Budweiser says it's doing the same.

Earlier this week, Budweiser posted its most recent commercial on its Twitter account, one that shows one of the company's famous Clydesdales breaking out of its stall, presumably because it could sense that a neon Budweiser sign was flickering to life in the window of an about-to-reopen bar. As Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now" plays, the horse runs away from the stable, across a beach (?), through a field, and into the city—although if it gets a pint for itself, it drinks it off-camera.

"We can't wait to see our buds," the ad says. "But when we do, let's do it safely. Your first round's on us if you've been vaccinated." From now until May 16, beer drinkers who are 21 or older can go to ABeerOnBud.com and show their proof of vaccination, which is either a pic of your "I Got Vaccinated" sticker, a pic of the Band-Aid stuck to your upper arm, or a selfie taken while you were at a vaccination location. (You do not have to upload or photograph the vaccine card that you were given after receiving the shot.) The company will be giving away $5 debit cards to 10,000 people—and we hate to say this, but residents of Alabama, California, and Texas aren't eligible to receive one.

For Sam Adams' beer giveaway, you'll just need to post a pic of your sticker or bandage—again, not your vaccination card—on Twitter or Instagram, tag @samadamsbeer, and use the hashtag #shotforsam. The company says to "look out for a DM from Sam," and after he slides into your inbox, you'll get $5 through Cash App to spend on brews.

If beer's not your thing, then check out So Good So You, which is giving away coupons for one free probiotic juice shot. To score one, you'll need to visit FreeJuiceShot.com, and take a brief survey (we did it, it's just confirming your address, and answering one question about whether you got the vaccine) and the company says it will send a voucher that can be redeemed for one shot.