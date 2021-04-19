If You Aren’t Seasoning Your Cast Iron Cookware, You Need to Buy This

The 2.3-ounce seasoning stick is enough to treat a 10-inch skillet up to 60 times. For regular maintenance, simply apply a light layer on your clean, dry pan, and wipe off any excess conditioner before storing. If you're christening a new piece, coat with Crisbee and then place upside down in an oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for an hour. After three applications, it should be slick enough for eggs to slide out.