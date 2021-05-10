The 5 Essentials You’ll Need to Travel Safely This Summer, According to Experts

When it comes to disinfecting surfaces, the CDC states that the risk of infection from touching a surface is low, but cleaning once a day is sufficient "when no people with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 are known to have been in a space." In terms of carrying disinfectant wipes while traveling, Mucci-Elliott says it "doesn't hurt to be vigilant," while Katz emphasizes that sanitizing is more warranted "when you are potentially exposed to people of unknown COVID-19 status."