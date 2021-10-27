Healthy Filipino Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Filipino recipes as well as recipes that draw inspiration from Filipino cuisine, from EatingWell's food and nutrition experts and our contributors.

Editors' Picks

Tinola (Filipino Ginger-Garlic Chicken Soup)
2
Tinola, a comforting chicken soup seasoned with plenty of ginger and garlic, has countless variations throughout the Philippines. The soup calls for malunggay leaves (aka moringa), which can be found fresh or frozen at Asian markets. Bok choy is a good substitute. Feel free to increase the amounts of garlic and fish sauce for an even more flavorful soup. Serve this easy and healthy chicken soup on its own or with jasmine rice, quinoa or wild rice.
Lumpiang Sariwa (Fresh Spring Rolls)
These spring rolls (sariwa means fresh in Tagalog) were first introduced to the Philippines by Chinese immigrants and traders. They usually consist of vegetables, meat or seafood, rolled up in lettuce and a thin wrapper. Read more about this recipe.
Kaning Dilaw (Golden Rice)
In the Philippines, rice is life. There's archaeological evidence of it being grown as early as 3400 B.C. Even so, rice was historically produced in limited quantities for spiritual rituals. Because of its associated luxury, rice was considered only for elite members of the tribe, given as tribute to chiefs. When Spanish colonists introduced plow technology, rice production increased and it became a staple for everyone. Read more about this recipe.
Pinya Flan (Roasted Pineapple Flan)
When the Spanish colonized the Philippines, they established the epic global trade route known as the Manila Galleon, linking Acapulco and Manila. Plants and products shipped from Mexico included the pineapple. It quickly flourished throughout the Philippines and many pineapple-based dishes were created, including this flan, also introduced by the colonizers. Read more about this recipe.
Calamansi Rickey Cocktail
This quick and easy cocktail showcases the refreshing zing of calamansi, aka calamondin or Philippine lime. The citrus fruit, a staple of Filipino and Southeast Asian cooking, tastes like a very tart combination of lemon, lime and orange. This recipe makes enough syrup for 4 cocktails and the syrup can be made ahead. For a nonalcoholic version, simply leave out the gin.
Ensaladang Ubod (Hearts of Palm Salad)
Ubod, or hearts of palm, are the edible pith of the coconut tree. Yana Gilbuena, who's toured the world sharing her culture's cooking, considers this ingredient to be a great example of how Filipino cuisine honors a plant by using as many parts as possible. Read more about Gilbuena and this recipe.
Ensaladang Mais (Grilled Corn Salad)
The Spanish introduced the cultivation of corn to the Filipino island of Cebu in the 1700s. This propelled the vegetable to staple status not just in that province, but throughout the country. Yana Gilbuena features this dish in her pop-up kamayan dinners showcasing her culture's cuisine. Read more about Gilbuena and the pop-up kamayan dinners.
Arroz Caldo
Arroz caldo, a bowl of comforting rice porridge seasoned with plenty of ginger and garlic, has countless variations throughout the Philippines. The porridge can have a variety of toppings, such as hard- or soft-boiled eggs, crispy tofu, crispy garlic bits or crispy shallots, lime, lemon, nutritional yeast and so much more. For a change of pace, you can swap cubed smoked tofu for the chicken. Quinoa, wild rice, cauliflower rice and other grains can also be substituted for the jasmine rice. Feel free to increase the amounts of garlic and fish sauce for an even more flavorful porridge. Serve this easy and healthy ginger-garlic rice porridge with love as my mother would always do.
Bistek Tagalog
In this savory Filipino beef-and-onion dish, bistek Tagalog (also simply called beef steak), calamansi juice tenderizes the beef and makes it more flavorful. The citrus fruit, a staple of Filipino and Southeast Asian cooking, is also called calamondin or Philippine lime and tastes like a very tart combination of lemon, lime and orange. Serve with steamed rice.
Inspiration and Ideas

Chef Yana Gilbuena Is Reclaiming Her Filipino Heritage Through Pop-Up Dinners
If you attend one of Yana Gilbuena's dinners, don't bother asking for utensils. Learn about kamayan and how eating with your hands is crucial to Filipino culture—and get recipes for hosting your own kamayan at home.
A Bowl of This Filipino Chicken-Garlic Soup Is Like a Hug from My Grandma
Warm up with a bowl of tinola.
The Citrus Fruit Calamansi Adds a Burst of Bright Flavor to Filipino Bistek Tagalog, Cocktails and More
Two Healthy Takes on Pancit—a Filipino Noodle Dish That Traveled Far and Brings Joy to Our Hearts
Chicken Inasal (Grilled Chicken)
Sinigang Poke

All Healthy Filipino Recipes

Instant Pot Adobo Chicken Thighs with Bok Choy & Green Onions

Use your multicooker to make a quick version of this Filipino dish that's traditionally marinated overnight. The sweet and spicy Instant Pot chicken is tender and juicy, while the bok choy keeps its flavor and crisp texture.
By Cooking Light

Vegan "Pancit Bihon" with Spaghetti Squash

1
Umami-rich shiitake mushrooms take the place of meat, and spaghetti squash strands stand in for the traditional rice noodles, in this riff on the classic Filipino noodle dish pancit bihon. Serve alongside your favorite vegan main or add some cubed tofu to make it a meal.
By Natalia B. Roxas

Filipino Chicken Adobo

1
Perhaps the most famous dish in the Filipino repertoire, chicken adobo has as many versions as there are cooks in the Philippines. Some recipes omit garlic, others add coconut milk, some feature brothy sauce, and others reduce that liquid to an intense glaze. Try this healthy recipe first (with plenty of white rice), then the next time around, go wild.
By JJ Goode

Filipino Pancit Bihon

1
This healthy version of the classic Filipino noodle dish pancit bihon has plenty of vegetables, along with chicken and pork. And since it comes together in about a half-hour, this traditional party food can do double duty as an easy weeknight dinner.
By Natalia B. Roxas
