Cooking with an air fryer is a healthy alternative to deep-frying food with delicious, crispy results. It's also a great way to cook meals for one or two without turning on your oven. Try our healthy air-fryer recipes for chicken, shrimp, fish and more and our vegetarian air-fryer recipes for falafel and cheesy baked potatoes.
These air-fried salmon patties are reminiscent of classic salmon croquettes, crispy on the outside and pillowy tender on the inside. Look for canned or jarred salmon that has less than 50 milligrams of sodium per serving, and don't be afraid of varieties that have bones. They're easy to remove.
Air-fried chickpea snacks are intensely flavored and incredibly crunchy. Drying the chickpeas is essential to a good crunch, so don't skip this step. If you have time, leave them out on the counter to dry for an hour or two before frying.
A quick and impressive dinner, scallops turn succulent and tender in the air fryer. The lemon-herb sauce is the perfect way to bring zest to each bite. Be sure to cook the scallops to temperature. They may not brown in the fryer, so don't wait for a golden crust to tell you they're ready.
Air-fried sweet potato fries are crispy, tender and delicately sweet. They're also made with less fat than traditional fries, so they're a healthier option when you're craving crunchy spuds. If the cinnamon-pepper spice is too intense, try thyme, oregano, paprika or garlic instead.
Get crispy, crunchy fries with much less oil than deep frying requires with these air-fried spuds. For the best texture, keep each fry as evenly sized as possible. Try a mandoline to make quick work of equal fries if your knife work could use some help.
A sports bar favorite comes home with these deliciously crispy chicken wings, which require just 10 minutes of active prep time, thanks to the air fryer. In fact, one of EatingWell's recipe testers declared this air-fryer Buffalo wing recipe "a reason to buy an air fryer." Add a spicy sauce, carrot sticks, celery sticks and ranch dressing for dipping and you have a healthy take on wings that's sure to score.
Classic beignets are deep-fried, but not these! The air fryer gives these beignets a healthier twist by using less oil to achieve the crispy exterior and soft chewy inside that makes this South Louisiana specialty so mouthwatering.
Deep-frying doughnuts adds a lot of unnecessary oil and fat. Air-frying doughnut holes, however, cuts the amount of oil you use but still delivers a delicious crispy crust. Serve these no-yeast doughnut holes warm for the best texture and flavor.
Air fryers are quick, convenient and turn out perfectly crispy foods every time, so we wouldn't be surprised if your air fryer has become your favorite kitchen gadget. (This is the best air fryer to buy, according to the EatingWell Test Kitchen.) And if this is the case, we bet you're looking for easy and healthy air-fryer recipes that will help you get dinner on the table in no time. Look no further because here are our best air-fryer recipes—including a whole chicken, turkey burgers and popcorn shrimp—that are just as easy as they are delicious.
Not one, not two, but three cheeses make these low-carb cheesy zucchini tots live up to their name. Bake them in the oven or fry them in your air fryer for a crisp exterior and a gooey, melted center. Don't use pre-shredded cheese here; shred it fresh for the best and creamiest results. Serve with ketchup, marinara, ranch or your favorite dipping sauce.
Get intensely crunchy homemade egg rolls with much less fat by using an air fryer. Roll these up ahead of time and store them in the fridge for a make-ahead appetizer or dinner side dish. You can toss them in the fryer when you need them.
These air-fried popcorn shrimp get crispy and crunchy with very little oil. The unique flavors are inspired by Mexican fare, with a smoky, spicy dipping sauce and full-flavored shrimp coating. Look for the smallest shrimp you can find so they will cook evenly.
These crispy air-fried chicken nuggets are a quick kid-friendly dinner that parents will love too. The homemade nuggets are healthier than fast-food versions--and more flavorful, thanks to the cornflake coating. You can also cut the chicken into strips for air-fryer chicken tenders. Be sure to cook those 2 to 3 minutes longer, or until done.
Sharp raw garlic, fresh herbs and tangy feta cheese superbly flavor these turkey burgers. Since the patties are air-fried with very little oil, there's room to add a bit of olive oil to the meat to keep the patties from drying out. Serve with air-fried zucchini fries (see associated recipe).
These super-crispy and browned air-fryer Brussels sprouts with sweet onions and salty bacon--all amped up with bright lemon juice--are sure to be a hit, whether you serve them for a weeknight side dish or as part of your holiday spread for Thanksgiving. This recipe makes enough to serve eight but is easily halved, though once you taste it you may well want a double serving. And if you prefer a vegetarian side, simply omit the bacon.
Get perfectly cooked potato wedges in your air fryer! A hint of Parmesan cheese and rosemary along with olive oil add a crispy flavorful crust. Dip them in ketchup or your favorite creamy sauce for serving.
Air fryers need a lot less oil to create a deep-fried crispy crust. Here, chicken thighs are marinated in buttermilk and dredged in a simple breadcrumb coating. With the help of a little cooking spray, they cook up nice and crispy with a lot less fat. Serve them with your favorite dipping sauce or slice them up to top a salad.
Use your air fryer to crisp up tender asparagus for a simple and easy side dish. If your air fryer is large enough, you can cook the asparagus in one batch. If it's smaller, cook the asparagus in two batches, keeping the first batch warm as the second batch cooks.
These crispy air-fryer zucchini chips are delicious paired with the creamy dill dipping sauce--or any sauce you have on hand. And the best part? The air fryer delivers a crispy crunch without having to pile on the oil like traditional fryers do.
Replicate the flavor, lovely burnished skin and moist texture of a classic rotisserie chicken with this easy recipe for cooking a whole chicken in your air fryer. With just a handful of ingredients and 10 minutes of active time, you get a roast chicken with lemon and herbs that's a remarkable doppelganger for a deli chicken right after it comes out of the rotisserie--before it gets shriveled and dried out from sitting in the deli's holding case for hours. Serve this chicken with your favorite veggie sides for a healthy weeknight dinner or weekend supper. And if you're hosting a dinner party, cooking your main course in the air fryer is also a great way free up oven space for casseroles, rolls and other dishes.
This side dish gives you the best of two potato favorites. Tender baked potato halves are topped with a creamy Cheddar cheese and broccoli filling, then they're air-fried to create crispy skins. Air fryers require a lot less oil than deep fryers, which leaves room for an extra sprinkle of cheese.
Butternut squash gets tender with slightly crispy edges when it's cooked in the air fryer. The simple seasonings here complement the subtle sweetness from the squash. Serve this quick and easy side dish with just about anything, from roast chicken to pork.
These crunchy, crispy zucchini fries turn very tender in the air fryer and have a delicate natural sweetness from the cooking process. The simple dipping sauce is very tomato forward, with just enough acid from the vinegar and mayonnaise to add incredible tang.
These vegetarian chickpea fritters have a crispy exterior with a light and fluffy center flavored with fresh chopped herbs. The feta-yogurt dip adds a cooling, creamy brightness. The easy-to-prepare fritter mixture and dip can be made a few hours ahead, leaving only the frying to the last minute if needed. The air-fryer alternative cuts back on oil while still delivering a crispy fritter.
A crust of fresh horseradish, parsley and capers turns delicately crispy on this air-fried salmon. It's an impressive dinner that's also super simple to make. If you can't find fresh horseradish, use a high-quality prepared product. Be sure to drain and squeeze it to remove as much moisture as possible.
Essentially a mini convection oven, an air fryer circulates hot air all around these breaded fish sticks for a perfectly crisp exterior in minutes. This recipe can easily be doubled if you have an extra-large air fryer or made in batches in a regular-size one.
Making falafel in the air fryer is practically foolproof. Just combine all your ingredients in a food processor, form into patties and drop in the air fryer. The countertop appliance is like a mini convection oven, so the falafel will cook up quickly and with way less oil than if you pan-fried them. Serve them with tahini sauce for dipping (see associated recipe).
These bright and savory air-fryer tuna patties won't disappoint for a quick lunch or dinner. They hold their shape nicely while cooking, with a tender middle and a crispy crust on the outside. Peppery arugula and a lemony mayonnaise sauce round out the meal.
The perfect football-party food, classic jalapeño poppers get a crispy upgrade in an air fryer. Cream cheese tempers the just-right hint of heat from the pepper and Buffalo sauce. To save time, you can stuff the peppers ahead of the party and fry them just before serving.
These tasty bites are perfect for anytime you need an easy appetizer or side dish. Cauliflower gnocchi get a crispy, cheesy coating on the outside and a tender middle in an air fryer. Marinara is the perfect complement for dipping.