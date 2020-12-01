Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Recipes

Orange Polentina

Rating: 4.71 stars 6

Italians enjoy cornmeal or polenta in countless preparations. Polentina is a creamier, porridge-like version, often served for breakfast. An orange-infused dollop of tangy mascarpone cheese and yogurt is a rich, delicious topping. But feel free to skip the mascarpone and double the yogurt to save calories. To keep it quick, we use instant polenta or regular fine cornmeal. If you have time, the recipe will work with stone-ground cornmeal. It will take longer to cook, 15 to 20 minutes, but will reward you with rich texture.