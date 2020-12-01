Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Recipes

Find delicious Mediterranean diet breakfast recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Mediterranean Breakfast Sandwiches

3
This veggie-packed breakfast sandwich delivers a healthy serving of protein plus fresh vegetables on low-carbohydrate sandwich bread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

1
This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines weight-loss power foods, eggs and raspberries, with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-packed spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and the whole meal clocks in at just under 300 calories.
By Robin Bashinsky

Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata

14
This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Quiche

1
This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Filled with caramelized onions and Parmesan cheese, this healthy quiche with a whole-grain crust is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
By Stacy Fraser

Artichoke & Egg Tartine

For a Mediterranean-inspired breakfast, serve up fried or poached eggs on top of sautéed artichokes and toast. If you can't find frozen, be sure to rinse canned artichoke hearts well--they're saltier than frozen. Serve with hot sauce on the side, if desired.
By Breana Killeen

Fig & Ricotta Oatmeal

4
Sweet figs, creamy ricotta and crunchy almonds make this healthy oatmeal recipe a breakfast treat. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broccoli, Ham & Cheese Quiche

8
This quiche recipe is full of broccoli, Cheddar cheese and smoky ham surrounded by a crispy hash brown crust. Look for precooked shredded potatoes in the dairy section or in the produce section--or use frozen hash brown potatoes in this easy quiche recipe.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Omelet

2
The key to this healthy smoked salmon omelet recipe is cooking the eggs over low heat so the curds set up nice and soft. A splash of milk in the eggs is added insurance to keep the salmon omelet from turning rubbery.
By Kathy Gunst

Muffin-Tin Spanakopita Omelets

1
Spinach, onion and feta cheese flavor these Greek-inspired spanakopita omelets with crispy phyllo crusts.
By Carolyn Casner

Quiche Lorraine with Zucchini Crust

5
Shredded zucchini acts as the crust in this recipe for healthier, low-carb quiche Lorraine--quiche with Jarlsberg cheese, bacon and scallions--a brunch classic.
By Joy Howard

Ham & Cheese Quiche with Cauliflower Crust

Cauliflower rice makes up the crust of this low-carb quiche recipe. Smoked Gouda imparts a delicious smoky flavor that complements the ham in the quiche filling. If you can't find smoked Gouda, substitute smoked Cheddar.
By Joy Howard

Fig & Ricotta Overnight Oats

With just a bit of work before bed, you can have a fast but decadent breakfast in the morning. These overnight oats "cook" while you sleep. Toast almonds and chop figs the night before, so that when you rise, you can just stir in the fruit, nuts, honey and ricotta cheese for a hearty, sweet and creamy breakfast.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
5
Tomato & Feta Quiche with Spaghetti Squash Crust
1
Mushroom-Olive Frittata

Parmesan Spinach Cakes

27

If you like spinach-cheese pie, try these simple but elegant-looking little spinach cakes.

Creamy Polenta

1
This easy polenta takes only a few minutes of stirring before it's left to cook on its own to creamy perfection. If you have leftovers, chill them overnight in a greased pan, slice into slabs, brush with canola oil and broil until both sides begin to crisp. Serve as a side dish at supper or for breakfast with maple syrup or honey.
By Marialisa Calta

Cheddar and Zucchini Frittata

1
This frittata is made with cheddar cheese and zucchini and is quick and easy to prepare. With just 115 calories per serving, this is a guilt free meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemony Labneh with Pistachios

3
Lemon olive oil and lemon zest give this labneh dip a fresh, bright flavor. Labneh, the thick, slightly salty Middle Eastern strained yogurt, is easy to make at home with this recipe. Serve with cucumber slices or pita chips as a dip or use it as a sauce to top roasted vegetables or chicken.
By Breana Killeen

Asiago, Artichoke & Spinach Souffle

1
Try this rich-tasting cheese, artichoke and spinach soufflé recipe for your next brunch. If you can't find artichoke bottoms--literally the bottom of the artichoke heart without the leaves attached--you can substitute regular canned artichoke hearts instead. Just be sure to pat them very dry to prevent your soufflé from being too wet.
By Patti Cook

Blueberries with Lemon Cream

4
Blending vanilla yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese creates a topping that's as virtuous as it is delicious. Any fresh berry can be used in this recipe.
By Jim Romanoff

Chive & Goat Cheese Souffles

3
This light, airy individual cheese soufflé recipe is dramatically puffed when it comes out of the oven. Serve for a healthy brunch or lunch with a spring salad of watercress, baby arugula and tender greens tossed with lemon-chive vinaigrette.
By Kathy Gunst

Spinach & Herb Galette

1
A galette is a rustic version of a tart. Here, we fill the whole-wheat crust with spinach, herbs, and three cheeses. With its mild, versatile flavor, spinach works in a wide range of dishes. Baby spinach can be eaten raw or cooked briefly--when cooked it will reduce in volume quite a bit.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Asparagus-Cheese Omelet

This cheesy asparagus omelet recipe is easy to prepare, satisfies your hunger and looks beautiful, too!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Dried Fruit Compote with Green Tea & Lemon

6
When the selection of fruit in the winter is lacking, poaching shelf-stable dried fruit in lemon-infused green tea creates a luscious fruit compote. Serve topped with low-fat plain yogurt and chopped pistachios for breakfast or dessert.
By Patsy Jamieson

Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust

2
Shredded sweet potato creates a low-carb crust for this healthier quiche recipe. A classic broccoli and Cheddar filling makes this brunch classic an instant crowd-pleaser.
By Joy Howard

Honey-Roasted Cherry & Ricotta Tartine

With fresh cherries and a creamy thyme-spiked ricotta spread, this easy tartine recipe is perfect for a healthy breakfast. Serve with a green salad for an easy lunch or light dinner.
By Andrea Bemis

5-Minute Breakfast Pizza

Healthy pizza for breakfast? Say no more. You'll feel full and satisfied from the whole wheat bun and vegetables in this breakfast pizza.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Whole-Wheat Crepes

3
This basic crepe recipe is a tasty wrap for sweet and savory fillings.
By Patsy Jamieson

Bacon, Cheddar & Chive Omelet

In this satisfying healthy breakfast recipe, bacon and cheese are tucked into the omelet. The key to this omelet is cooking the eggs over low heat so the curds set up nice and soft. A splash of milk in the eggs is added insurance to keep the omelet from turning rubbery.
By Kathy Gunst

Tomato & Spinach Dinner Strata

4
This yummy lasagna-inspired casserole has cheese, vegetables, eggs and marinara sauce but uses sturdy whole-grain bread instead of noodles, which makes it even easier to make. Its hearty look hides the fact that it's made with all low-fat, healthful ingredients. Of course, it makes a great brunch entree as well--don't let the name fool you.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broccoli Frittata

Repurpose your stale bread and make this quick and easy breakfast frittata.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegan Crepes

Flaxseed meal makes an excellent substitute for eggs in this vegan crepe batter. The batter is made in a blender for easy preparation and cleanup. The crepes taste great served simply with a drizzle of maple syrup. Or, serve them for brunch filled with sautéed vegetables or for dessert filled with a fruit compote.
By Carolyn Casner

Sun-Dried Tomato, Thyme & Asiago Scones

2
No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy, savory sun-dried tomato-and-Asiago scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. Try them with brunch or alongside your dinner salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vanilla Yogurt with Apricots

Dried apricots give plain vanilla yogurt a tart-sweet boost of flavor, plus potassium and fiber.
By Breana Killeen

Green Lentil Curry Masabacha

Masabacha is a thick stew that in this case serves as the backbone to a hearty and healthy breakfast bowl. But the real star here is the silky whipped tahini sauce, made by simply pureeing tahini and water with garlic and lemon juice until the mixture is transformed into a light, spreadable sauce. Serve with warm pita and some vegetables for dipping.
By Adeena Sussman

Broccoli-Cheese Pie

7
If you want to give this a fancy name, call it a crustless quiche.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herb & Onion Frittata

5
This Italian-style omelet is delicious with just about any herb combination; try parsley, dill, chervil or marjoram.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange Polentina

6
Italians enjoy cornmeal or polenta in countless preparations. Polentina is a creamier, porridge-like version, often served for breakfast. An orange-infused dollop of tangy mascarpone cheese and yogurt is a rich, delicious topping. But feel free to skip the mascarpone and double the yogurt to save calories. To keep it quick, we use instant polenta or regular fine cornmeal. If you have time, the recipe will work with stone-ground cornmeal. It will take longer to cook, 15 to 20 minutes, but will reward you with rich texture.
By Maria Speck

Jalapeño & Dill Labneh

1
In this labneh dip recipe, we stir in a little hot pepper and herbs for a delicious kick. Labneh is a thick, slightly salty Middle Eastern strained yogurt that's easy to make at home. Serve the dip with cucumber slices or pita chips, or use it to top roasted carrots.
By Breana Killeen
