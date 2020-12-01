Healthy Zucchini Noodle Recipes

Find healthy, delicious zucchini noodle recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles

4
Enjoy classic shrimp scampi lightened up with zucchini noodles in place of pasta. The tomatoes add some sweetness and color, while the cheese contributes nuttiness and richness.
By Cooking Light

Zucchini Noodle Pie

4
This vegetable-packed riff on Italian spaghetti pie swaps the traditional spaghetti with zucchini noodles for a classic, cheesy comforting casserole.
By Casey Barber

Shrimp Scampi Zoodles

10
Classic garlicky shrimp scampi gets a low-carb makeover in this easy dinner recipe. Zucchini noodles, also known as "zoodles," are a healthier alternative to traditional pasta--they mimic the texture of pasta while taking on the flavor of whatever sauce you serve them with. Make sure you salt and drain the zoodles, otherwise your final dish will be soupy and the flavor will be diluted.
By Carolyn Casner

Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp

63
Cut some carbs and use spiralized zucchini in place of noodles in this zesty pesto pasta dish recipe. Top with Cajun-seasoned shrimp to complete this quick and easy dinner.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken

16
This healthy summer dinner subs zoodles for pasta to help use up your zucchini bounty--as well as slash calories and carbs. Once the spiralized zucchini has time to soak up the herby pesto sauce, this chicken and pesto pasta makes particularly good leftovers.
By Carolyn Casner

Chimichurri Noodle Bowls

1
We're mixing whole-grain spaghetti with zucchini noodles to add volume and save calories in these simple, flavor-packed meal-prep bowls. The bright and herby chimichurri sauce originally appeared in Katie Workman's salmon recipe for EatingWell magazine (see Associated Recipes). Leftover chicken, tofu or canned beans can be swapped in for the shrimp.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Tofu & Vegetable Curry with Zucchini Noodles

6
For this quick Thai-inspired curry recipe, we've combined tofu and plenty of veggies with a flavorful sauce made with red curry paste, lime juice and coconut milk. Serve the curry over lightly warmed zucchini noodles to get even more veggies in your weeknight dinner. Bonus: Everything is cooked in one skillet, so there's only one pan to wash after dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese

1
Forgo regular pasta (and most of the carbs) for spiralized zucchini "noodles" in these make-ahead meals. The zoodles quickly turn tender-crisp as the veggie-packed Bolognese warms in the microwave.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Spiralized Zucchini & Summer Squash Casserole

7
If you don't have a spiralizer to make this healthy zucchini noodle casserole (aka zoodles), use a vegetable peeler to make long thin strips of the squash and zucchini, stopping when you reach the seedy center. Just a few minutes under the broiler gives these ricotta-and-basil-filled nests a light golden top.
By Hilary Meyer

Simple Vegan Pesto Zoodles

Zucchini noodles, or "zoodles," are a gluten-free, low-calorie substitute for traditional pasta in this easy and fresh vegan dinner. For best results, toss the zucchini pasta with the basil pesto sauce and serve right away.
By Hilary Meyer

Peanut Zucchini Noodle Salad with Chicken

3
You'll end up with more peanut sauce than you need in this zucchini noodle recipe, and that's a good thing! It makes a great dip or stir-fry sauce.
By Joy Howard

Balsamic Chicken Pasta Bake with Zucchini Noodles

3
Packed with plenty of vegetables and tons of flavor, this chicken pasta bake is inspired by the ingredients in a caprese salad.
By Sara Haas, RDN
Inspiration and Ideas

Zucchini Noodle "Pasta" Salad
This healthy zucchini noodle salad has all the flavors you love in a classic pasta salad but we've swapped in zoodles for wheat pasta, which makes the salad lighter, lower in carbs and gluten-free. Serve it with grilled chicken or fish for a light and healthy summer dinner.
20-Minute Chicken Cutlets & Zucchini Noodles with Creamy Tomato Sauce
1
This low-carb chicken dinner whips up in only 20 minutes, thanks to thin-cut chicken breast and packaged zucchini noodles. If you have a spiralizer and want to make your own zucchini noodles, use two medium zucchini.
Tomato-Basil Zoodle Salad
4
Raw Vegan Zoodles with Romesco
1

Trying out a raw vegan diet or just looking for an easy no-cook recipe? This spiralized zucchini noodle dinner with red pepper sauce is refreshing, satisfying and oh-so-delicious! Plus, it couldn't be easier to make. Just whir up the 5-ingredient sauce in your food processor or blender, toss and serve!

All Healthy Zucchini Noodle Recipes

Trapanese Pesto Pasta & Zoodles with Salmon

2
Trapanese pesto is the Sicilian version of the sauce that uses tomatoes and almonds instead of pine nuts. This savory pesto sauce coats low-carb zucchini noodles and heart-healthy seared salmon to create an absolutely delicious pasta dinner.
By Lauren Grant

Zucchini Noodle Cacio e Pepe

Cheese and pepper star in this simple Italian dish. While the combo is traditionally tossed with pasta, we toss Parmesan cheese and freshly ground pepper with zucchini noodles instead for a lower-carb dish that helps you get in an extra serving of veggies. To simplify the recipe, look for prepackaged zucchini noodles in the produce section of your supermarket.
By Carolyn Casner

Spaghetti & Zucchini Noodles with Basil-Walnut Pesto

Basil is the backbone of this vibrant no-cook basil-walnut pesto sauce. Toss in some leftover roast chicken or pork with these zucchini noodles for a heartier meal.
By Hilary Meyer

Zucchini Noodle Bowls with Chicken Sausage & Pesto

Cut down on prep time for this meal-prep zoodle recipe by using premade zucchini noodles from the produce section. Canned beans and precooked chicken sausage heat in about 5 minutes and add protein, while store-bought refrigerated pesto serves as a fast and flavorful topping.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Veggie-Filled Meat Sauce with Zucchini Noodles

Zucchini noodles (or "zoodles") are all the rage as they're a healthy, gluten-free alternative to pasta. In this recipe, crisp-tender zoodles and sautéed mushrooms are served with a meaty tomato sauce. You'll be serving up more vegetables and we promise--nobody will miss the pasta!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Zoodles with Tomato Sauce and Sausage

Using zucchini to make noodles instead of pasta, makes this dish diabetic-friendly.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tofu Poke

1
This fast vegan version of poke (the traditional Hawaiian salad of diced raw fish tossed in a soy-sesame sauce) swaps in extra-firm tofu for fish while loading your bowl with vegetables and crunchy toppers like pea shoots and peanuts. Serve over brown rice instead of the zucchini noodles to add a hearty boost of fiber.
By Julia Clancy

Summer Squash "Noodles" with Tomatoes & Mint

Find squash "noodles" with other precut fruits and veggies in your supermarket's produce section if you don't want to spiralize them yourself.
By Rachel Stearns
