Healthy Cornbread Stuffing Recipes

Crescent City Cornbread Dressing
This jazzed-up Southern cornbread dressing is made with Louisiana chef Frank Brigtsen’s cornbread, which is sweet and flecked with scallions and jalapeños. If you want to streamline the dish, use store-bought cornbread.
Cornbread & Sausage Stuffing
Cornbread stuffing, a Southern favorite, is a nice change from more traditional white-bread stuffing. Our delectable recipe uses Italian turkey sausage, rather than pork, and omits all the butter and cream to cut the fat by two-thirds. The stuffing is lower in sodium as well and so easy to make that it's sure to become a favorite side year-round.
Cornbread & Oyster-Mushroom Stuffing
Mushrooms are a rich, meaty addition in this healthy cornbread stuffing recipe. Here we use oyster mushrooms, but you can use any variety you like. If you have time, bake the cornbread a day or two in advance so it has time to dry out a bit, which lets it absorb the flavors more readily.
Vegan Cornbread Stuffing
Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, now this classic side dish is available to everyone. We love the deep flavor of cornbread in this entirely plant-based recipe. Our secret to getting that traditional flavor without chicken broth or turkey stock is adding in poultry seasoning--despite the name, there is no poultry in it!
Herbed Cornbread Stuffing
This healthy cornbread stuffing recipe is a favorite, thanks to the flavor from herbs, shallots, celery and apples. For perfect texture--a little soft, a little crispy--bake the cornbread at least a day ahead. To save time, you can use 12 cups (about 2 pounds) of crumbled day-old store-bought cornbread.
Mushroom-Cornbread Stuffing
This healthy mushroom-and-leek cornbread stuffing recipe is a lightened-up version of the must-have holiday side. Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, you can make this recipe moist or crispy. If you're an extra-moist-stuffing type, bake it covered for the full 50 minutes; if you like some crispy bits on top, follow the recipe as written: bake covered for about 30 minutes, then uncovered for an additional 20 minutes.
Cornbread Stuffing with Brussels Sprouts & Squash
Brussels sprouts and winter squash make this cornbread stuffing look and taste great. You may need to bake two batches of cornbread to have 2 pounds for this recipe--you can even make it the day before.
Herbed Cornbread Dressing
Cornbread studded with plenty of herbs gives this classic stuffing a subtly sweet flavor.
Cornbread & Apple Stuffing
Redolent of sage and thyme, this cornbread stuffing has chunks of apples and raisins for sweet balance.
Fennel Cornbread Stuffing
This unique cornbread stuffing is seasoned with sweet fennel and kohlrabi. Starting with a packaged corn muffin mix saves prep time and allows you to focus on other holiday dishes while this bakes in the oven.
Cornbread Stuffing with Currants & Walnuts
Flecked with fresh herbs and dried currants, this corn bread stuffing is a nice alternative to regular bread stuffing.