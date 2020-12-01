Healthy Budget-Friendly Soup Recipes

Soup is the best cozy meal on a warm day, plus, it's usually a cheap way to make a lot of food. Make a big batch for a dinner party, meal-prep lunches or even to stash away in the freezer for an emergency dinner. You will have a delicious and nutritious meal on hand, plus it's way cheaper than going out or getting take out.

Staff Picks

Carrot Soup

31
This easy carrot soup recipe is a great way to use up a bag of carrots that were forgotten in your produce drawer. The carrots cook together with aromatics like onions, garlic and fresh herbs before being puréed into a silky smooth soup that's delicious for dinner or packed up for lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pea Soup

14
A simple pea soup makes an elegant start to a spring meal. It's also a great way to use frozen vegetables when the produce section is looking bleak.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetable Weight-Loss Soup

31
A big bowl of this veggie-packed minestrone will leave you satisfied for hours without consuming a lot of calories, which is helpful when trying to lose weight. Plus, it's an easy way to boost your vegetable servings for the day—something all of us could benefit from. Top with a dollop of pesto before devouring this delicious vegetable soup and consider serving with a hunk of toasted whole-wheat bread to help round out the meal.
By Hilary Meyer

Spicy Ramen Cup of Noodles

8
Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this vegetarian ramen recipe. Pack several jars at once to take to work for easy lunches throughout the week.
By Devon O'Brien

Pureed Broccoli Soup

24
In this easy broccoli soup recipe, broccoli cooks together with onions, celery, garlic and fresh herbs and is puréed into a delicious creamy soup. Try this healthy broccoli soup alongside grilled cheese sandwiches or as a starter for a simple dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup

16
Make this low-calorie vegetable soup recipe with ease in this load-and-go crock pot recipe. After simmering away in the slow cooker, portion it into individual serving containers and store in the fridge or freezer for fast, healthy lunches or an easy, satisfying snack. This weight-loss vegetable soup fills you up without a lot of calories, plus it's an easy way to eat more vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup Freezer Pack

2
Your favorite restaurant soup just got easier and healthier with this freezer-to-crock-pot recipe. If you keep a special bottle of olive oil on hand for stand-out dishes, this is the recipe to pull it out for. The headiness of the fruity olive oil truly elevates the flavors in this Italian meal-prep slow-cooker soup.
By Katie Webster

Chicken & Bok Choy Soup with Ginger & Mushrooms

12
What is so obliging about this hearty chicken soup is that you can add any vegetables that suit your fancy: napa or Savoy cabbage, mushrooms, Chinese broccoli, broccolini, onions, leeks, mustard or turnip greens, celery or whatever tickles your bonnet. Just be sure that you don't overcook the vegetables. Spice it up with chile sauce, such as sriracha, and/or serve the soup over noodles to make it a more substantial main dish.

José Andrés's Gazpacho

2
Gazpacho is a delicious way to eat more veggies. Think of it as a vegetable smoothie. Not only does Chef José Andrés keep a pitcher of this healthy gazpacho recipe in his refrigerator all summer, it's also served at Beefsteak, his chain of vegetable-driven restaurants.
By José Andrés

Creamy Radish Soup

4
In this creamy radish soup recipe, radishes are sautéed and pureed with potato, creating a velvety, healthy soup. Cooking radishes also tones down any bitterness, while leaving plenty of sweet, earthy flavors to enjoy. Using smaller radishes will give the soup a pretty pink hue, like the one pictured here, while larger radishes result in an almost white soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Vegetable Soup

15
Originally prepared in the wood-burning hearths of Italian homes, this peasant-style healthy vegetable soup recipe is simple to make in a modern oven. Brimming with artichokes, mushrooms, zucchini and leeks, this easy soup heats up the house as it becomes the perfect warming meal.
By Jane Black

Chicken & Spinach Soup with Fresh Pesto

42
This fragrant, Italian-flavored soup takes advantage of quick-cooking ingredients--boneless, skinless chicken breast, bagged baby spinach and canned beans. It features a simple homemade basil pesto swirled in at the end to add a fresh herb flavor. If you are very pressed for time, you can substitute 3 to 4 tablespoons of a store-bought basil pesto. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

16 Cheap Healthy Soup Recipes You Can Make in 20 Minutes
These recipes rely on convenient, store-bought staples like instant noodles, canned soup and frozen veggies for an affordable soup that comes together in a snap.
27 Budget-Friendly Vegetable Soups
Make a hearty and comforting meal with these vegetable soup recipes. We pack these soups with budget-friendly ingredients like canned or frozen vegetables and pasta. Feel free to add in or swap out proteins if you have any leftovers on hand. The best thing about recipes like Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup and Ravioli & Vegetable Soup is that they are delicious and versatile.
Ravioli & Vegetable Soup
61
Classic Chicken Soup
2
Southwestern Vegetable & Chicken Soup
14
Chilled Strawberry-Rhubarb Soup
8

Sweet strawberries and tart rhubarb are whirled together in this chilled soup. Serve it as a starter for an early-summer supper.

All Healthy Budget-Friendly Soup Recipes

Ribollita Soup

11
Ribollita, a traditional hearty Tuscan soup, typically uses day-old bread to add body and thicken the broth. This ribollita recipe uses a bean mash, which keeps the soup gluten-free and adds fiber. Garnish with extra-virgin olive oil or pepper and grated Parmesan.

Spicy Tofu Hotpot

8
Warm up a chilly evening with this light but satisfying one-pot meal. The tofu absorbs the flavors of this fragrant, spicy broth, making it anything but bland. Look for fresh Chinese-style noodles in the refrigerated case of your supermarket alongside wonton wrappers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Moroccan Lentil Soup

9
Like most soups, this healthy Moroccan lentil soup recipe gets better with time, so make it a day ahead if you can--or try our easy slow cooker/crock pot recipe variation.

Creamy Turnip Soup

2
In this recipe, the humble turnip is transformed into a rich turnip soup made creamy with just 1 tablespoon of butter. Serve it as a starter or side soup. The mini salad on top is optional, but we love the bit of texture from the greens and pop of flavor from the vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chilled Melon Soup

6
This refreshing summer soup is a great starter for dinner on the patio on a summer evening. Try any variety of melon in this recipe. Serve leftover soup with salad for lunch the next day.
By Marie Simmons

Super-Simple Vegetable Broth

2
This very easy broth is just right as a base for many vegetarian soups. Recipe by Anna Thomas for EatingWell.
By Anna Thomas

Japanese Chicken-Scallion Rice Bowl

22
Here's the quintessence of Japanese home cooking: an aromatic, protein-rich broth served over rice. Admittedly, Japanese cooking leans heavily on sugar--for a less traditional taste, you could reduce or even omit the sugar.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Cauliflower Soup with Smoked Gouda

13
This healthy cauliflower soup recipe gets its great flavor from two smoked ingredients--paprika and Gouda. A hearty serving of crunchy croutons makes it filling.
By Katie Webster

Brothy Ginger-Soy Noodles with Turkey & Bok Choy

16
This dish was inspired by Chinese Dan Dan noodles—ground pork and noodles in a spicy broth. We use ground turkey and omit the traditional Sichuan peppercorns for convenience, but add hot sesame oil. Use toasted sesame oil instead if you want mild noodles.

Easy Miso-Chicken Ramen

4
Warm up a chilly evening with this healthy chicken-and-vegetable ramen noodle bowl recipe. For a little spice, top with hot sauce, such as Sriracha. Look for dried curly Chinese-style noodles near other Asian ingredients in most well-stocked supermarkets. For a substitute, try whole-wheat angel hair pasta and cook for a few minutes longer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Southwestern Three-Bean & Barley Soup

30
Serve this zesty bean and barley soup garnished with chopped fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime, if desired.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Italian Wedding Soup

7
This Italian Wedding Soup recipe is Italian comfort food at its best, and this easy soup recipe lends itself to countless variations. Substitute spinach, chicory, chard or any other leafy green for the escarole or kale, and any leftover cooked (or canned) beans for the white beans in this healthy Italian wedding soup recipe.

Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup

4
Skip the roasting in this butternut squash soup recipe and let your slow cooker do the work instead. Just load up all the ingredients into the crock pot, set it and forget it for an easy, healthy dinner or packable lunches.
By Carolyn Casner

Steamed Mussels in Tomato Broth

3
With fresh mussels increasingly available at supermarket fish counters, you can easily make this bistro favorite at home.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pressure-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Soup

1
This easy soup flavored with chili powder and a splash of lime is quick enough to prepare for a warming weeknight meal thanks to an electric pressure cooker like the Instant Pot. Lean chicken breast is easy to prep, but boneless, skinless chicken thighs would make a great substitute.
By Hilary Meyer

Curried Red Lentil Soup

12
This curried red lentil soup is inspired by the Indian side dish dal; the Hindi word means “split” and refers to the split peas or lentils used in its preparation. Fragrant ginger, curry, cinnamon and cumin add lots of rich flavor. Look for lentils and spices in bulk--you'll often get a better deal and you can buy just the amount you need.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caldo Tlalpeño (Mexican Chicken Soup)

Chipotle-laced broth and thick chunks of corn on the cob are featured in this healthy, smoky chicken soup recipe. The secret to the great flavor is cooking the vegetables in the broth that's made from cooking the chicken. Serve the soup with warm corn tortillas.
By Lesley Tllez

Beef & Bean Chile Verde

50
Chile Verde, usually a slow-cooked stew of pork, jalapeños and tomatillos, becomes an easy weeknight meal with quick-cooking ground beef and store-bought green salsa. Make it a Meal: Serve with fresh cilantro, red onion and Monterey Jack. Add cornbread on the side and your favorite hot sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Italian Peasant Soup with Cabbage, Beans & Cheese

6
A well-stocked pantry is a good starting point for making a hearty homemade soup like this one--just add some fresh vegetables, bread and cheese and you've got dinner (and tomorrow's lunch).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hungarian Beef Goulash

26
This streamlined goulash skips the step of browning the beef, and instead coats it in a spice crust to give it a rich mahogany hue. This saucy dish is a natural served over whole-wheat egg noodles. Or, for something different, try prepared potato gnocchi or spaetzle.
By Patsy Jamieson

Salmon Chowder

15
The flavor of this salmon chowder recipe is greatly enhanced by adding either fresh dill or dried tarragon: each herb lends its own distinctive flavor to the soup. To give this soup a thick, chowder texture, we use instant mashed potatoes, which eliminates the need for heavy cream or butter. Leftover mashed potatoes work too, but give a slightly less-velvety texture.
By Nancy Baggett

Tomato Soup

4
This simple tomato soup is perfect paired with your favorite grilled cheese sandwich. Make a double batch and freeze the extra for rainy-day emergencies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mushroom-Beef Noodle Soup

6
You don't need much beef in this homey mushroom-beef noodle soup recipe, since mushrooms and a little Worcestershire sauce give it plenty of savory flavor.

Sweet & Sour Beef-Cabbage Soup

14
This wholesome sweet-and-sour soup combines beef, caraway seeds, sweet paprika and cabbage--ingredients that star in a number of German dishes. It is particularly nice served with crusty rye bread. For an even heartier soup, add diced cooked potatoes along with the cabbage. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com