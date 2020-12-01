Whole30 Lunch Recipes

Find delicious, satisfying lunch recipes that meet the requirements of Whole30. We have unique ideas for swapping vegetables in for carbs to make sandwiches, wraps and more. Plus, find healthy, packable lunches to take to work.

Most Popular

Ground Beef & Potatoes Skillet

14
In this healthy ground beef and potatoes recipe, ground beef and potatoes are paired with colorful veggies, including kale, tomato and peppers. Everything is cooked in one skillet, which allows for layers of flavor to build quickly while also cutting back on the number of dishes.
By John Somerall

Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad

4
One of our most popular salad recipes, Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts, gets a makeover in these simple yet totally satisfying meal-prep spinach salad bowls. They require minimal prep and can be customized to your taste. Swap in roasted salmon for the chicken thighs, and almonds or pecans for the walnuts, and use any fresh berry that looks good at your market.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Air-Fryer Salmon Cakes

4
These air-fried salmon patties are reminiscent of classic salmon croquettes, crispy on the outside and pillowy tender on the inside. Look for canned or jarred salmon that has less than 50 milligrams of sodium per serving, and don't be afraid of varieties that have bones. They're easy to remove.
By Adam Hickman

Guacamole Chopped Salad

2
All of the delicious guacamole flavors you love in a healthy veggie-packed salad. Want to pump up the protein? Add leftover roast chicken or sautéed shrimp. Serve with tortilla chips on the side (or crumbled over the top) to take it up a notch.
By Carolyn Casner

Sweet Potato Hash Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

1
Diced sweet potato, bell peppers and apples make a vegan stuffing inspired by the flavors of sausage. To add that savory flavor, we use poultry seasoning (don't worry, there's no actual poultry in it!). Piled into portobello mushroom caps, it creates a beautiful and filling plant-based main dish—perfect for the holidays.
By Carolyn Casner

Zucchini & Mushroom Sauté

5
Serve this simple side dish with grilled turkey burgers. Other fresh herbs, like thyme or oregano, work well too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange & Avocado Salad

7
This colorful salad would be a welcome addition to a Mexican-inspired meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carrot-Cucumber Salad

Carrot salads are refreshing, and this one--with cucumbers, red onion and a zesty cilantro-chili vinaigrette--is sure to become a new favorite. It's excellent served with grilled fish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Calabacitas

1
Enjoy this traditional Southwestern dish of sautéed summer squash, onions and peppers as a side or as a vegetarian filling for tacos.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken & Apple Kale Wraps

2
Using kale leaves instead of bread to wrap your filling makes this healthy chicken lunch recipe low-calorie (and lower in carbs!). If you can't find lacinato (aka Tuscan) kale, try cabbage for your wrap.
By Carolyn Casner

Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

1
Air-fried sweet potato fries are crispy, tender and delicately sweet. They're also made with less fat than traditional fries, so they're a healthier option when you're craving crunchy spuds. If the cinnamon-pepper spice is too intense, try thyme, oregano, paprika or garlic instead.
By Sarah Epperson

Greek Salad Dressing

1
This simple Greek vinaigrette is so easy to make and so finger-licking good you'll never want to go back to bottled dressing again! Drizzle it over classic Greek salad, a green salad or even use it as a marinade for grilled vegetables or chicken.
By Carolyn Casner
Inspiration and Ideas

Roasted Vegan Cauliflower Soup with Parsley-Chive Swirl
2
Blitzed cauliflower gives this very easy vegan soup recipe its creamy taste without adding any dairy. To get the silkiest texture, puree the soup in a blender rather than using an immersion blender.
Spicy Cabbage Slaw
1
Sliced radishes add a peppery kick to this 10-minute slaw, which can serve as both a side and a topping for sandwiches.
Beet Chips
1
Beefy Italian Vegetable Soup
2

This one-pot, easy-to-make soup is so full of beef and vegetables that it could almost be called a stew. Beans, mushrooms, kale, chunks of tomatoes and beef sirloin will fight for space on each spoonful.

All Whole30 Lunch Recipes

Marinated Grilled Vegetable Kebabs

Tender vegetables soak up this tangy marinade and turn delicately smoky and tender on a hot grill. These kebabs make a wonderful side dish with grilled meats or fish.
By Carolyn Casner

Cauliflower Rice Pilaf

4
You'll slash 131 calories and 19 grams carbohydrate when you trade in your brown rice for finely chopped cauliflower in this healthy cauliflower rice recipe. For an even faster rice pilaf, use 4 cups of purchased cauliflower rice instead of making your own. Look for it near other fresh or frozen prepared vegetables.
By Carolyn Casner

Oven-Roasted Chicken Thighs

This easy recipe for sheet-pan roasted chicken thighs is a basic building-block recipe for meal prep. You can easily double the recipe or change the seasoning to suit your tastes.
By Katie Webster

Apple-Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chopped shallots and Dijon-style mustard are the perfect additions to this apple-balsamic vinaigrette.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cabbage Slaw

2
Although it's not a traditional topping for American tacos, cabbage slaw is an essential ingredient when making fish tacos. This colorful, vinegar-dressed coleslaw can be made in just a few minutes. Use preshredded cabbage to make it even quicker.
By John Ash

Parsnip "Fries"

2
Swap parsnips for potatoes in this oven-baked fries recipe and get 5 grams more fiber per serving. Dress these healthy fries up with a side of spicy or garlicky aioli: just mix mayo with Sriracha or roasted garlic (or both!).
By Carolyn Malcoun

Sweet Potato Chips

1
Make perfectly crunchy veggie chips at home with this healthy recipe. Use a mandoline to slice the sweet potatoes extra-thin for the optimum crunch!
By Devon O'Brien

Avocado Aioli

Avocado takes the place of eggs in this aioli, making it super luscious and creamy. Reprinted from Real Food Heals by arrangement with Avery Books, a member of Penguin Group (USA) LLC, A Penguin Random House Company. Copyright © 2017, Seamus Mullen
By Seamus Mullen

Classic Niçoise Salad

This colorful platter salad with origins in the south of France makes a well-balanced and satisfying hot-weather meal. Coating the potatoes in dressing while they are still hot helps them absorb the flavors.
By Patsy Jamieson

Easy Tomato Gazpacho

2
Many gazpacho recipes are thickened with bread, but this easy gazpacho recipe uses just vegetables, making it a gluten-free refresher for a hot summer day. The key to any flavorful gazpacho is giving it time to rest. The flavors meld and become cohesive when the soup is allowed to sit a bit before serving.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken Curry Cup of Noodles

1
Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this chicken curry zoodle (spiralized zucchini noodles) recipe. Pack several jars at once to take to work for easy lunches throughout the week.
By Devon O'Brien

Herbed Chicken Thighs

Whether it's fried, boiled, roasted, baked or sautéed, chicken is eaten throughout Africa and the diaspora. In this recipe, chicken thighs are marinated in lemon juice and olive oil before being coated in herbs and broiled. The herbs will take on a slightly blackened color, so don't fret about the appearance. This recipe is perfect for a Kwanzaa celebration; read more in "Why the Karamu Feast Is My Favorite Part of Kwanzaa—and a Simple Menu to Celebrate".
By Jessica B. Harris

Sweet Potato, Carrot & Apple Sippable Soup

3
Pack this fiber-rich soup in microwaveable mason jars for an easy lunch at the office. A dash of cayenne pepper adds subtle heat to this creamy soup.
By Carolyn Casner

Mexican-Inspired Coleslaw

9
Enjoy this crunchy, refreshing alternative to mayonnaise-based coleslaw on a taco or on the side.
By Stacy Fraser

Smashed Cucumber Salad with Lemon & Cumin

3
Don't skip salting the cucumbers in this quick cucumber salad recipe—just 10 minutes pulls out some of their excess moisture, concentrating the flavor and keeping the salad from being watered down. Serve this smashed cucumber salad at a summer cookout alongside burgers and hot dogs.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Green Eggs & Ham Soup

Would you, could you make this creamy green soup recipe? How about if we told you it's dairy-free--just flavorful pureed veggies topped with a perfectly poached egg and ham? Trust us, whether you eat it in a box or with a fox, in a house or with a mouse, both you and your kids will love this storybook-perfect soup.
By Annie Peterson

Fennel, Radish & Cucumber Salad

This supremely crunchy, quick side salad is best when spring vegetables are sliced as thinly as possible--a great excuse to pull out the mandoline or the slicing disk of your food processor, if you have one.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Spiralized Beet Salad

Impress your guests with this stunning beet salad that's quick and easy to make. Because the beets are sliced so thinly by the spiralizer, you don't have to worry about cooking or painstakingly chopping veggies. Regular red beets look great, but striped Chioggia beets, golden beets or a mix of any of the three would make the presentation even more gorgeous.
By Erin Alderson

Salmon Cakes with Caper Mayonnaise

This 30-minute dinner recipe gives you a new way to enjoy heart-healthy salmon.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beef Soup with Root Vegetables

Potatoes, turnips, and sweet potatoes add a touch of sweetness to traditional beef soup in this low-calorie recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tangy Pepper Salad

This sweet and tangy salad is chock full of peppers, onions, tomatoes and spinach that have been marinated in a mixture of toasted cumin seeds, lime juice and honey. It's the perfect addition to your next taco night.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tuna & Avocado Sweet Potato Toast

Skip the bread and eat more vegetables! This healthy sweet potato toast recipe has a bit of Asian inspiration with pickled ginger, nori and sesame seeds. Enjoy with a cup of matcha green tea.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Smoked Trout & Avocado

1
Kale for breakfast? Oh yeah! Start your day off right with a breakfast salad recipe full of good-for-you greens and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp, Scallop & Pineapple Skewers with Cilantro Aioli

2
Fire up the grill and make these delicious citrusy seafood skewers.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
