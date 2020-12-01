Diabetic Fruit Salad Recipes

Pineapple & Avocado Salad
This refreshing, simple Cuban salad recipe captures the flavors of the tropics. Serve alongside spiced chicken or pork, with rice and beans.
Fresh Fruit Salad
This refreshing fruit salad is a classic combination that will be the favorite at any potluck or cookout. Serve with a creamy yogurt dressing to take this side (or dessert) to the next level.
Purple Fruit Salad
Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy plums, grapes and berries on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, green and orange) for a fun, crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.
Easy Fruit Salad
This easy fruit salad is fresh and sweet, with bright notes from the lime juice that also helps keep the fruit fresh.
Green Fruit Salad
Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy melon, grapes and kiwi on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, purple and orange) for a fun crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.
Strawberry Fruit Salad
This summer berry fruit salad recipe makes enough for a crowd. Serve with granola and yogurt at brunch, as a healthy potluck side, or halve the recipe to serve 4.
Mojito Blueberry & Watermelon Salad
Inspired by the classic mojito cocktail, this festive and healthy fruit salad gets zing from rum, lime and mint. The optional piment d'Espelette--a sweet, spicy ground pepper from the Basque region of France--adds a hint of heat that's a nice contrast to the sweet fruit. Look for this spice at specialty stores, well-stocked markets or online. You could also swap in chile-lime seasoning blend (such as Tajín) for a similar subtle kick or omit the spice altogether. Feel free to skip the rum if you prefer an alcohol-free salad. With or without the rum, this salad has summertime backyard BBQ written all over it.
Mango & Kiwi with Fresh Lime Zest
Kiwi and mango get a burst of citrus flavor in this easy fruit salad recipe.
Apple Spinach Salad with Thyme-Dijon Vinaigrette
This light and quick homemade dressing recipe is perfect for drizzling over most any tossed salad, and it works great on this apple spinach salad.
Citrus Fruit Cups
This colorful fruit salad features 3 citrus fruits combined with strawberries, blueberries, and kiwi for a fresh, sweet treat without added sugar.