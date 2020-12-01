Diabetic Egg Breakfast Recipes

Find healthy, delicious diabetic egg breakfast recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Roasted Sweet Potato Breakfast Sandwich

This hearty breakfast sandwich will keep you energized and satisfied until lunch, no problem. The roasted sweet potatoes become creamy on the inside, while the whole-grain English muffins are a great crisp contrast. Plus, there's protein from fried eggs, making this sandwich as colorful as it is delicious.
By Carolyn Casner

Tomato-Parmesan Mini Quiches

6
These individual mini quiches are a fun take on a traditional quiche. Leftovers can be refrigerated or frozen for an easy breakfast later in the week.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Avocado-Egg Toast

10
Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.
By Ellen Davis

Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole

5
Prepare this easy ham and broccoli casserole the evening before, and in the morning just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

2
This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning.
By Robin Bashinsky

Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

5
These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.
By Carolyn Casner

Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette

1
Salad for breakfast? Don't knock it until you've tried it. We love how this meal gives you 3 whole cups of vegetables to start your day.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Summer Skillet Vegetable & Egg Scramble

3
Don't toss out those almost-past-their-prime vegetables and fresh herbs. Toss them into this skillet egg scramble for a quick vegetarian meal. Nearly any vegetable will work in this easy skillet recipe, so choose your favorites or use what you have on hand.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Parmesan Cloud Eggs

10
These light and fluffy eggs are loaded with Parmesan and scallions for tons of flavor, plus there's a luscious runny yolk on top. And don't worry, this impressive brunch recipe is easy enough for anyone to master.
By Carolyn Casner

Egg Sandwiches with Rosemary, Tomato & Feta

6
These hearty breakfast sandwiches are packed with ingredients popular in the Mediterranean diet, including feta, tomato and spinach.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla

Pico de gallo and cheesy eggs make this quick breakfast flavorful and satisfying.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa

6
Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.
By Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN
Inspiration and Ideas

Cauliflower Hash with Sausage & Eggs
1
This easy and nutritious version of breakfast hash uses cauliflower rice instead of potatoes, and turkey sausage instead of breakfast sausage, for a healthier, low-carb breakfast. Top it off with fried eggs for a satisfying morning meal.
Southwest Breakfast Skillet
5
One skillet is all you need to create this satisfying, veggie-loaded breakfast (or dinner) dish. This skillet is packed with mushrooms, bell pepper and chard to help up your veggie count for the day and is topped with bacon, eggs, cheese, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro.
Ham, Egg & Sprouts Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Beans with Microwave-Poached Egg

In Costa Rica, this popular breakfast bean dish is called gallo pinto, which means spotted rooster, referring to the dark beans amid the pale rice. We call for cooked barley here, but you can use whatever leftover cooked grain you may have on hand.

All Diabetic Egg Breakfast Recipes

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Wraps

1
This Mexican-inspired bacon and egg breakfast is rolled in a tortilla and eaten with your hands.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baked Eggs with Roasted Vegetables

With 11 grams of protein in each serving, this recipe is great for breakfast. Start preparation the day before and chill overnight for minimal work in the morning.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Make-Ahead Freezer Breakfast Burritos with Eggs, Cheese & Spinach

2
Mornings just got easier with these satisfying breakfast burritos made with eggs, spinach, serrano peppers and cheese. These burritos can last for months in the freezer and reheat within minutes in the microwave, so keep a stash on hand for when you need a quick, healthy breakfast.
By Wendy Lopez

Scrambled Egg with Tofu

2
Even when you are cooking for one, it's worth taking a few minutes to make a hot, protein-rich breakfast. By stretching an egg with a little tofu, you reduce the cholesterol and saturated fat. Try tucking it into a whole-wheat pita pocket for a simple and satisfying breakfast sandwich-and a healthful alternative to fast-food fare.
By Patsy Jamieson

Yeast Pancakes

Using yeast as the leavening agent in these pancakes, as opposed to baking powder or baking soda, creates a delightfully tangy flavor that sets the stage for sweet or savory toppings. We like these yeast pancakes topped with a simple cherry sauce made by simmering 2 cups pitted cherries, 1/4 cup sugar and 1 tablespoon lemon juice in a small saucepan until the cherries are broken down and the sauce is thick, about 20 minutes.
By Devon O'Brien

Egg and Vegetable Muffins

Bulgur adds fiber and protein to these egg muffins, made with zucchini, tomato and feta cheese.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry-Orange Breakfast Cakes

3
Yes, you can pull off baked goods on busy mornings! With a make-ahead batter and filling, these breakfast muffins go from fridge to table in under 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Breakfast-for-Lunch Bento for Kids

This bento box idea is full of your kid's breakfast favorites, even waffles. This lunch is packed with healthy foods you will feel good about serving and kids will actually be excited to eat--no more half-eaten lunches!
By Holley Grainger, M.S., RD

Stovetop Veggie Frittata

Eggs are one of the cheapest sources of protein. And they offer a delicious and easy avenue for getting veggies, like in this frittata. Using frozen vegetables saves prep time, too.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDCES

Breakfast Tostada

This easy and satisfying Mexican-inspired breakfast recipe brings lots of flavor to your plate. Using a mix of fresh and store-bought ingredients, breakfast is on the table in 20 minutes.
By Mila Clarke

Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Bacon & Egg

4
Breakfast salad? Oh yes! Start your day off right with this healthy breakfast recipe. A bowl of good-for-you greens, such as baby kale, will knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Callaloo Frittata

Eggs, potatoes, feta and greens come together in this sustaining breakfast that can be prepped in advance and enjoyed throughout the week. A beloved Caribbean vegetable, callaloo adds bright color to this frittata. Alternatively, you can use any dark leafy green as a substitute.
By Wendy Lopez

Menemen (Turkish Scrambled Eggs with Tomatoes)

This hearty Turkish breakfast features a fragrant, tender tomato sauce with peppers and onions. The eggs add a silkiness to the dish, and a boost of protein. Serve with crusty whole-wheat bread to soak up all the sauce.
By Wendy Lopez

Huevos Rancheros Tacos

When you combine these two Tex-Mex-inspired favorites, the delicious question becomes whether to enjoy them at breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Cauliflower Hash Browns

A trio of frozen products that are easy to keep on hand make this breakfast dish a snap. Try it for dinner, too! No need to thaw the veggies first; cook them from frozen. Serve with a dash of hot sauce, if desired.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Copycat Starbucks Spinach & Mushroom Egg Bites

Skip the pricy Starbucks breakfast in favor of our oven-baked egg bites, which are packed with spinach and mushrooms. Baking the egg bites in a hot-water bath creates a similar cooking environment to that of the sous vide method. The added moisture helps gently steam the eggs, creating an almost soufflé-like consistency. Enjoy these meal-prep-friendly egg bites as is, or serve with a dollop of salsa or hot sauce, or sliced avocado.
By Jamie Vespa, M.S., RD
