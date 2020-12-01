Diabetes-Friendly Frozen Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious frozen dessert recipes for diabetes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Pineapple Nice Cream

All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry Nice Cream

This luscious strawberry nice cream is a wonderful healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar, but is bursting with sweet berry flavor. And it takes just minutes to whip up this easy healthy dessert in a food processor if you freeze the fruit ahead. While you'll get the best flavor from fresh berries, if you don't have them on hand, feel free to use store-bought frozen fruit in this recipe. Serve the nice cream on its own or top it with more fresh berries for a refreshing summer treat.
By Karen Rankin

Strawberry-Mango Nice Cream

This creamy strawberry-mango nice cream is a delicious healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar. And this three-ingredient dessert is super-fast and easy to prep. Serve it as a snack or light dessert on the hottest days of the summer--or any time you want a refreshing treat.
By Carolyn Casner

Frozen Chocolate-Banana Bites

Dark chocolate is drizzled on chunks of banana then frozen to make this sweet snack or dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry Sorbet

Try this cherry sorbet recipe with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or some more chopped cherries on top.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Blueberry-Swirl Buttermilk Ice Cream

This gorgeous homemade ice cream is a showstopper, thanks to bold swirls of blueberry syrup that cut through tart buttermilk-yogurt cream.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Frosted Grapes

The perfect summertime dessert, these frozen grapes are healthy mini-popsicles. Try freezing other fresh fruit, like raspberries, peach wedges or cubes of watermelon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark

Mix Greek yogurt with sweet jam and crunchy pistachios and freeze so you can break into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Granola & Yogurt Breakfast Popsicles

These fun yogurt pops studded with fresh berries make a great on-the-go breakfast for a busy morning--perfect for kids and adults alike.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites

These bite-size frosty morsels of frozen banana, peanut butter and vegan chocolate make a perfect low-calorie snack or easy dessert. These banana bites store well in the freezer, so make some ahead and keep them on hand for those moments you crave a taste of something sweet.
By Carolyn Casner

Brown Sugar & Toasted Almond Ice Cream

In a world of designer ice creams, sometimes the simplest can be the best. The full-bodied flavors of brown sugar combined with nutty toasted almonds are all it takes to give this easy-to-make frozen treat a sophisticated distinction. The alcohol in the base mixture acts like an “anti-freeze,” reducing the icy texture sometimes associated with lower-fat ice cream. For a little extra indulgence, try topping a scoop with some crumbled gingersnaps.
By Jim Romanoff

Pumpkin Pie Nice Cream

Can't get enough pumpkin spice and pumpkin? Get those fall flavors you love in this dairy-free and vegan ice cream alternative made with bananas and pumpkin puree. This easy and healthy dessert contains no added sugar, unless you use the optional maple syrup--which is a delicious touch. Add some chopped pecans to make it really special.
Mocha Ice Pops

Get an afternoon pick-me-up with these mocha-flavored frozen treats. A little of the cocoa settles at the bottom as they freeze, making a special chocolaty surprise on the top once the pop is unmolded.
Vanilla-Orange Freezer Pops

Lime-Mango Sorbet

Strawberry Sherbet

Double-Berry Ice Cream

Peach-Yogurt Pops

Resist the urge to peel the peaches (or nectarines or plums) in this crowd-pleasing frozen pop recipe. The fruit's skin contributes not only flavor and color, but pectin as well, for a silky texture.

Strawberry-Banana FroYo Cup

Bananas and Greek yogurt make this strawberry topped dessert creamy and delicious.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry Sorbet

Pure vanilla extract makes this strawberry sorbet recipe special. You can use freshly picked or frozen strawberries for this perfect cooling dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry-Chocolate Almond Ice Cream

Owning an ice cream maker means you can create specialty ice cream flavors at home, for a fraction of what you'd pay at your local ice cream shop. This almond ice cream is a real treat, bursting with chunks of raspberries, slivered almonds, and dark chocolate pieces.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Papaya-Lime Sorbet

In Mexico, papayas are served with a wedge of lime and a pinch of salt. This sorbet honors the sweet-tart combination and transforms it into an elegant dessert. It's like a tropical vacation in your mouth.
By Stacy Fraser

Peaches and Cream Ice Pops

Creamy and delicious, this popsicle will satisfy your sweet tooth while keeping you cool on a hot summer day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Raspberry-Chocolate Chip Frozen Yogurt

Jammy raspberries and rich chocolate combine for a delicious, tart frozen yogurt. It is quick and easy to prepare, but plan ahead if you're using fresh berries--they take a little longer to freeze. Mini chocolate chips give you the most chocolate in every bite, but any kind of chip will work--dark-chocolate lovers should try bittersweet chips.
By Marie Simmons

Turkish Coffee Float

This is not your typical ice cream float. Instead, this coffee drink recipe packs a punch reminiscent of the notorious Turkish brew where the grounds are boiled right in the coffee. A pinch of cardamom adds a little Middle Eastern flavor and using low-fat frozen yogurt instead of full-fat ice cream keeps it on the lighter side.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Champagne & Peach Sorbet

This spritzy peach sorbet recipe is a quick way to use up ripe fruit to make a delectable dessert. For a prettier sorbet, leave the peels on the fresh peaches. If Champagne is out of the budget, try Spanish Cava or Italian Prosecco.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry Frappe

Low-fat milk whirled with fresh strawberries turns into a healthy milkshake you can feel good about serving to your family.
By Ruth Cousineau

Watermelon Sherbet

The only difference between sorbet and sherbet is that the latter has a bit of dairy. In the case of this easy summer dessert, sweetened condensed milk adds sweetness plus a touch of creaminess.
By Anna Theoktisto

Mini Ice Cream Sandwiches

You'll definitely want to make an extra batch (or 5) to have handy in your freezer in the summer. A great way to use up the last of that pint of sorbet or frozen yogurt. Kids will love them too!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watermelon Sorbet

This incredibly refreshing icy dessert is made without using an ice cream maker.
By Susanne A. Davis

Roasted Grapes

Roasting isn't just for turkey. Roasting fruit, in this case grapes, brings out its inherent sweetness.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Strawberry Rosé Granita

Sweet strawberries and crisp rosé are a delicious match in this granita recipe. No special equipment necessary, just freeze and scrape with a fork. And don't be tempted to increase the amount of wine--too much alcohol will prevent it from freezing.
By Yossy Arefi

Cherry Ice Cream Pie with Chocolate Cookie Crust

This cherry ice cream pie is a simple summertime sweet treat! If you use frozen cherries, the pie will have a fun purple hue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Iced Lychees

In China, the creamy lychee fruit is considered good luck. Freezing turns them into a sorbet-like treat.
By Mariana Velasquez

Coconut Yogurt Pops

Who doesn't love popsicles? In these coconut yogurt freezer pops, yogurt and coconut are blended together and frozen to make a cool, healthy snack or dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Peach Sundaes

This easy dessert satisfies a sweet tooth while adding another serving of fruit, contributing vitamins and antioxidants.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry-Lemon Ice Pops

Fresh squeezed lemons blended with sweet berries creates a perfectly refreshing treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake Ice Pops

Cheesecake mix, graham crackers, and strawberries make this truly a cheesecake popsicle.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Black Forest Fro-Yo Cupcakes

Antioxidant-rich cherries and chocolate chips are folded into creamy frozen yogurt and layered on top of a crunchy cookie crust in your muffin tin for this twist on the classic Black Forest cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry Frozen Yogurt

Somewhere between a fruity sorbet and a creamy ice cream lies this richly flavored low-fat dessert.
By Patsy Jamieson

Tropical Fruit Ice

This super-simple recipe makes an exotic ice with intense flavor. To turn it into a showstopper dessert, garnish with sliced fresh tropical fruit and toasted coconut. Welch's frozen passion fruit concentrate can be found in supermarkets. Substitute the same size can of other frozen juice concentrates for endless variations.
By Susanne A. Davis

Strawberry-Banana Smoothie Pops

Turn a strawberry-banana smoothie, or your favorite blended concoction, into freezer pops for a cool treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
