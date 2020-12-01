Diabetic Ground Beef Recipes

Find healthy, delicious diabetic ground beef recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Baked Beans with Ground Beef

4
Upgrade baked beans from classic side dish to a meaty main meal by adding lean ground beef. The final result, a superfast hearty casserole, is an easy and fast dinner option. Ground turkey or even sausage would work nicely in this dish. Just watch the sodium.
By Carolyn Casner

Beef & Bean Sloppy Joes

6
This healthy copycat recipe of the comfort food classic trades beans for some of the meat to bump up fiber by 7 grams. We also cut back on the sugar and ketchup in this Sloppy Joe recipe makeover to save you 12 grams of added sugar.
By Liz Mervosh

Spaghetti with Quick Meat Sauce

11
Instead of opening a jar of sauce, try this easy spaghetti with meat sauce on a weeknight. Serve with steamed broccoli and garlic bread. The recipe makes enough for 8 servings. If you're serving only four for dinner, cook 8 ounces of spaghetti and freeze the leftover sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pasta Puttanesca with Beef

3
This easy slow cooker ground beef and pasta recipe makes a great meal any night of the week.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cheeseburger Stuffed Baked Potatoes

1
Skip the bun and serve all of your favorite cheeseburger ingredients--beef, cheese, tomatoes, red onions and lettuce--with baked potatoes for a hearty and easy dinner recipe that kids and adults will love. Feel free to swap out the ground beef for ground turkey or tofu crumbles.
By Devon O'Brien

Marinara Meat Sauce Topped Baked Potato

1
Break out of your pasta routine by subbing in a baked potato in this simple and satisfying dinner for one.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Garlic Green Beans with Crispy Ground Beef

1
This green bean and ground beef stir-fry is seasoned with fragrant white pepper, sesame oil, ginger and garlic. Serve over rice or rice noodles.
By Adam Dolge

Kickin' Hot Chili

2
If you like your chili seriously hot, this hot chili recipe is for you. For an even bigger kick, use the whole teaspoon of cayenne pepper.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hamburger Buddy

67
Very finely chopping onion, mushrooms and carrots in the food processor is not only fast--it makes the vegetables hard to detect for picky eaters. They also form the base for the sauce of this ground beef skillet supper. Make it a meal: Serve with a green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Old-Fashioned Meatloaf

1
Mushrooms, garlic and oats sneak some extra nutrients into this hearty and easy meatloaf. Serve with sweet potatoes and your favorite green vegetables for a super-satisfying comfort food dinner.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Meatball-Barley Soup

Homemade meatballs flavored with garlic and rosemary take center stage in this simple 1-hour soup recipe. Great Northern beans and barley add a healthy dose of protein and fiber to this hearty and filling dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizzas

These copycat Taco Bell Mexican pizzas feature all the flavors and textures of the original, with melted cheese, spiced beef and creamy beans between layers of crispy tortillas. Plus, we added an extra layer of crunchy veggies on top.
By Laura Kanya
Inspiration and Ideas

24 Diabetes-Friendly Ground Beef Dinners
Get a healthy and filling dinner on the table with these ground beef recipes.
Zucchini Parmesan
Nothing goes to waste in this twist on eggplant Parmesan, as the scooped-out zucchini flesh gets mixed into the meat sauce. Use long, straight zucchini for this dish, which are easier to hollow out for stuffing.
Basic Meatloaf
5
Stuffed Delicata Squash
6
Easy Cauliflower Shepherd's Pie

With lots of veggie shortcuts and a cauliflower-mash topping instead of spuds, you can have this comfort-food staple in a fraction of the usual time—and save carbs too! Cook the veggies from frozen; no need to thaw. Swap ground turkey for the beef if you prefer.

All Diabetic Ground Beef Recipes

Black Bean Chili

This filling black bean chili recipe is loaded with protein and ready in just 45 minutes. We've provided several variations for this recipe to suit your flavor and dietary preferences.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Air-Fryer Meatballs

These air-fryer meatballs cook quickly and stay juicy in the air fryer. Seasoned simply with Italian seasoning and Parmesan cheese and paired with your favorite marinara sauce, they make the perfect weeknight meal.
By Laura Kanya

Classic Hamburger for Two

2
Slow-cooked onions add moisture and flavor to these lean beef burgers for two. A quick blend of mayonnaise, ketchup, relish and vinegar makes a perfect tangy, sweet and creamy “special sauce” for this burger. We love the dill relish here, but use sweet relish if you prefer it. Serve with sweet potato fries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mexican Roll-Ups

Delicious and filling, these beef, tomato and pepper filled tortillas are the perfect option for an easy dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Zesty Sloppy Joes

This version of the favorite ground beef sandwich is livened up with jalapeño peppers and chili powder.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ragù alla Bolognese (Classic Bolognese Meat Sauce)

5
This is a version of the famous meat sauce of Emilia Romagna, of which Bologna is the capital. Giuliano Hazan's family is from Emilia Romagna, and he learned to make Bolognese sauce from his mother, Marcella, who learned it from her grandmother, Mary. Its classic pairing is with homemade tagliatelle or pappardelle but it's also very good with rigatoni, shells or any substantial pasta shape, preferably one with ridges, that has nooks and cavities to trap the sauce. Adapted from How to Cook Italian by Giuliano Hazan; Scribner, 2005.
By Giuliano Hazan

Mexican-Inspired Beef and Corn Skillet Peppers

Sweet bell peppers are simmered to tenderness with ground beef, corn, and Mexican-style seasonings, stuffed, then topped with goat cheese for a hearty dinner that doesn't need an oven.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Veggie-Filled Meat Sauce with Zucchini Noodles

Zucchini noodles (or "zoodles") are all the rage as they're a healthy, gluten-free alternative to pasta. In this recipe, crisp-tender zoodles and sautéed mushrooms are served with a meaty tomato sauce. You'll be serving up more vegetables and we promise--nobody will miss the pasta!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bacon & Mango Tango Sliders

With a touch of sweet from the mango, savory from the bacon, plus a creamy avocado spread, this healthy slider recipe with takes burgers to a whole new level. Double the avocado mayo and use it for your next BLT.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beef and Vegetable Sandwiches

Similar to sloppy joes but with more vegetables, these delicious sandwiches are made in the slow cooker.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Enchilada Tostadas

It's easy to make your own lower-sodium enchilada sauce to add rich flavor to these fresh and light tostadas.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Meatballs

2
Save on meal prep time by making a double batch of these delicious meatballs. Freeze them to have on hand for lunches and dinners.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
