Diabetic Sandwich Recipes

Find healthy, delicious diabetic-friendly sandwich recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
11
This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood.
By Katie Webster

Chicken & Cucumber Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
We love the crunch from sliced cucumber and jicama in these savory chicken lettuce wraps. Serve with the simple peanut sauce for an easy dinner recipe that will impress kids and adults alike.
By Lauren Grant

Avocado-Egg Toast

Rating: Unrated
5
Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.
By Ellen Davis

Mediterranean Lettuce Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
A tangy, nutty tahini dressing brings together no-cook ingredients like canned chickpeas and roasted red peppers for these easy meal-prep lettuce wraps. Make these wraps ahead of time for a grab-and-go lunch or dinner. A few wedges of warm pita finish off the meal perfectly.
By Robin Bashinsky

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

Rating: Unrated
3
This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Beef & Bean Sloppy Joes

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy copycat recipe of the comfort food classic trades beans for some of the meat to bump up fiber by 7 grams. We also cut back on the sugar and ketchup in this Sloppy Joe recipe makeover to save you 12 grams of added sugar.
By Liz Mervosh

Salmon Pita Sandwich

This quick lunch recipe is loaded with heart-healthy omega-3s thanks to the canned sockeye salmon. If you're bringing this sandwich for lunch, keep the salmon salad separate and stuff the pita just before eating.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Avocado, Tomato & Chicken Sandwich

In this healthy chicken sandwich recipe, the avocado is mashed to create a healthy creamy spread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Shawarma with Yogurt Sauce

Rating: Unrated
4
The key to cooking juicy chicken without a spit in this healthy recipe is high heat and dark meat. The yogurt in the marinade gives the chicken both its tender texture and its alluring char. More yogurt in the sauce, along with crunchy cucumbers and herbs, keeps the flavors bright.
By JJ Goode

Egg Salad English-Muffin Sandwich

When you boil eggs ahead of time, it’s easy to create a lickety-split and delightful lunchtime egg salad. And using the flavorful leafy carrot tops in it is like getting herbs for free.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDCES

Fish Tacos with Avocado-Lime Crema

Rating: Unrated
1
If battering and frying fish sounds messy, frozen fish sticks are your fish taco savior in this healthy dinner recipe. Use them for a quick, kid-friendly dinner or try popcorn shrimp. Serve with your favorite salsa and black beans on the side.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Curried Chicken Apple Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
Shredded chicken and chopped green apples are a delightful combination in this quick and easy curried sandwich wrap.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Rating: Unrated
1
Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.
Mediterranean Veggie Wrap with Cilantro Hummus

Mediterranean Veggie Wrap with Cilantro Hummus

These healthy multi-grain wraps are filled with mixed greens, chopped cucumber, tomato and red onion, as well as feta cheese and a homemade cilantro hummus. As a time saver, the hummus can be prepared up to 3 days ahead, and chilled until you're ready to make the wraps.
Greek Chicken & Cucumber Pita Sandwiches with Yogurt Sauce

Greek Chicken & Cucumber Pita Sandwiches with Yogurt Sauce

Smoked Salmon Breakfast Wraps

Smoked Salmon Breakfast Wraps

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Wraps

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
Egg & Broccoli Slaw Wrap

Egg & Broccoli Slaw Wrap

Open-Face Italian Chicken Sandwiches with Avocado Slaw

The quick tomato topping on these hearty and healthy chicken sandwiches will remind you of pizza. The accompanying slaw swaps out mayo for healthier avocado. Cook the chicken breasts on the grill if you prefer (see Tip) and consider making a double batch of the chicken for lunches and dinners later in the week.

All Diabetic Sandwich Recipes

Pistachio & Peach Toast

This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.
By Ellen Davis

Chicken Avocado BLT Wrap

Rating: Unrated
1
Who doesn't love a BLT? In this Mexican-inspired version, we've added chicken and avocado and wrapped it in a tortilla, making it easy to eat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Greek Salad Wraps

Zesty Greek salad packed with tomatoes, cucumber and olives--plus chickpeas for a protein punch--gets tucked into a whole-wheat wrap for a healthy vegan lunch that's easy to pack for work. It's so flavorful and satisfying, you won't miss the feta!
By Carolyn Casner

Classic Hamburger for Two

Rating: Unrated
2
Slow-cooked onions add moisture and flavor to these lean beef burgers for two. A quick blend of mayonnaise, ketchup, relish and vinegar makes a perfect tangy, sweet and creamy “special sauce” for this burger. We love the dill relish here, but use sweet relish if you prefer it. Serve with sweet potato fries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry & Cream Cheese Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
14
Sliced strawberries and reduced-fat cream cheese come together in a sandwich for this quick and healthy lunchbox treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut Butter & Fig Crispbreads

Eating fiber-rich rye crisps (or rye bread), such as Danish open-face smørrebrøds, at breakfast (instead of white bread) may help you feel satisfied longer and help keep blood sugar levels steady. This version is our take on a healthier PB&J.
By Julia Clancy

Curry Chicken-Salad Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
1
Greek yogurt takes the place of mayonnaise in this healthy chicken-salad sandwich.
By Katie Shields, M.S., RDN

Zesty Sloppy Joes

This version of the favorite ground beef sandwich is livened up with jalapeño peppers and chili powder.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peanut Butter and Banana Pita Bites

In this redition of the all-time classic peanut butter and banana sandwich, we replaced the bread with mini pita bread rounds, which are eaten open-faced and sprinkled with mini chocolate bits.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quark & Cucumber Toast

Give your healthy breakfast a savory spin with this quark and cucumber toast.
By Joyce Hendley

Salmon Burgers with Coleslaw and Roasted Carrots

Salmon burgers on toasted rolls are served with tasty coleslaw and roasted carrots for a budget-friendly meal with plenty of vegetables.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry Chicken Lettuce Wraps

This chicken salad is made with a blend of light mayonnaise and fat-free Greek yogurt. Served on butterhead lettuce leaves instead of bread, and topped with sweet cherries and crunchy almonds, this recipe is a great choice for a light lunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Seitan BBQ Sandwiches

Rating: Unrated
1
Enjoy classic BBQ flavor with filling vegan seitan, or wheat meat. The sliced seitan needs time in a hot pan to turn brown and crispy; let it sear before coating it with the tangy ketchup mixture for the best texture. A side of sweet potato chips makes the perfect pairing for a fast weeknight meal.
By Robin Bashinsky

Hawaiian Steak Fajitas with Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Rating: Unrated
1
Prepeeled pineapple, presliced peppers and onions and fresh pico de gallo help this quick, healthy dinner recipe come together in a flash. Chicken tenders are a good substitute for the steak if you prefer. Blend up some margaritas and call it a party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Open-Face Philly-Style Chicken Sandwiches

Next time you're in Philadelphia, don't miss out on sampling the city's famous cheesesteak sandwiches, but in the meantime, satisfy yourself at home with this makeover chicken version. Open-faced on whole-grain bread, loaded with sautéed peppers and onions, and topped with melty Provolone cheese, this 30-minute broiled sandwich is easy and delicious!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey-Apple-Brie Sandwiches

Hollowed-out baguettes hold a satisfying combo of tart apples, creamy Brie and protein-rich, shredded turkey.
By Ellen Davis

Mediterranean Tuna Panini

Rating: Unrated
6
For a great sandwich filling, spike canned tuna with salty olives and capers, bright lemon juice and tangy feta.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Crunchy Egg Salad Sandwiches

Chopped cucumbers and walnuts add a welcome crunch to this tasty sandwich.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Chicken Panini

Another time, use the subtly seasoned Dried Tomato-Pepper Spread to spiff up a cold turkey sandwich.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry-Kiwi Cheesecake Toast

Rating: Unrated
1
In a hurry? It takes just 5 minutes to toss together this cheerful strawberry-kiwi toast.
By Ellen Davis

Open-Face Spinach & Olive Melts

These open-face sandwiches are a breeze to make and a pleasure to eat! Fresh spinach, fruity olives, and Dijon mustard are broiled on English muffin halves and topped with mild melted Gouda cheese--just 15 minutes from start to finish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

BBQ Ranch Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
Pack these yummy wrap sandwiches for an easy meal on the go.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chipotle Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

This better-for-you sandwich is made with whole wheat bread and reduced-fat mayonnaise and cheese, so you can feel great about your lunch choice.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cucumber Sandwich

The English cucumber sandwich gets a healthy fiber bump with sprouted whole-grain bread. This easy open-face sandwich recipe is a great healthy snack or packable lunch idea.
By Breana Killeen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com