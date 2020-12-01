Whole30 Chicken Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Whole30 chicken recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad

One of our most popular salad recipes, Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts, gets a makeover in these simple yet totally satisfying meal-prep spinach salad bowls. They require minimal prep and can be customized to your taste. Swap in roasted salmon for the chicken thighs, and almonds or pecans for the walnuts, and use any fresh berry that looks good at your market.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Sheet-Pan Chicken & Shrimp

This Creole-inspired variation of a shrimp boil can be made in the oven on just one baking sheet. A medley of spices gives this healthy dish of chicken, sausage and veggies a rich, complex flavor. Bonus: This easy sheet-pan dinner requires just 20 minutes of active prep time.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Paprika Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts

In this healthy chicken recipe, paprika-rubbed chicken thighs are nestled into Brussels sprouts and shallots and roasted on a sheet pan in the oven for an easy, healthy dinner. As the chicken thighs roast, the garlicky drippings flavor the Brussels sprouts and shallots. Delicious one-pan cooking! Smoked paprika adds a touch of smoky flavor--look for it at well-stocked supermarkets or in the bulk-spice section at natural-foods markets. Regular paprika can be used in its place, but doesn't add the hint of smoke.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Sheet-Pan Chicken & Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels sprouts and chicken thighs are a match we go back to over and over again in the Test Kitchen. Paired with cumin, thyme, sweet potatoes and a hit of sherry vinegar, they create one of our favorite easy dinner recipes.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Chicken Shawarma with Potatoes

Cook once; eat thrice: this chicken shawarma recipe makes a satisfying single-serving dinner, plus extra chicken, potatoes, and onions that you can use later in the week.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Meal-Prep Sheet-Pan Chicken Thighs

Cook up six servings of chicken at once with this quick and easy meal-prep recipe: you'll have recipe-ready cooked chicken in the fridge for throw-together lunches and dinners throughout the week. This simple sheet-pan chicken thigh recipe gets an easy burst of flavor from dried oregano and a clove of garlic.
By Katie Webster

Spaghetti Squash & Chicken with Avocado Pesto

Give pesto pasta a healthy makeover with this easy recipe that combines low-carb spaghetti squash with high-protein chicken breast. Top this powerhouse combo with homemade basil pesto that gets a creamy upgrade from ripe avocados to complete a mouthwatering chicken dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon-Thyme Roasted Chicken with Fingerlings

Fingerling potatoes are small, long, knobby spuds that are shaped like fingers. Look for them in the produce department or at farmers' markets.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken & Apple Kale Wraps

Using kale leaves instead of bread to wrap your filling makes this healthy chicken lunch recipe low-calorie (and lower in carbs!). If you can't find lacinato (aka Tuscan) kale, try cabbage for your wrap.
By Carolyn Casner

Instant Pot Chicken Breast

Use this Instant Pot chicken breast recipe any time you need cooked chicken on hand. Cooking chicken breasts in your Instant Pot (or other multicooker) is an easy, hands-off way to enjoy chicken during the week for easy lunches and dinners. Slice chicken for a salad, or shred and use in your favorite chicken salad recipe. This recipe calls for the dried seasoning blend of your choice, so you can vary the basic recipe according to what you want to make. For example, use Italian seasonings to make chicken for a Mediterranean-style salad or choose to cook the chicken breast with chili powder for tacos, nachos or chicken chili.
By Robin Bashinsky

Vertically Grilled Whole Chicken

In this whole grilled chicken recipe, a vertical grilling rack allows the heat of the grill to flow inside the bird, which means it cooks from both the inside and outside. Season with just salt, pepper and olive oil or use your favorite rub or marinade. You could also use a basting sauce during the last 10 minutes of cooking for extra flavor.
By David Bonom

Simple Roast Chicken

There's no reason to get overly fussy with complicated techniques for a flavorful, rich and simple roast chicken, the ultimate comfort food.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Inspiration and Ideas

Indian-Spiced Grilled Chicken
This tangy marinade, spiked with the Indian spice blend garam masala, is a terrific way to enliven grilled chicken. Try it on tofu or pork chops.
Paprika Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts for Two
In this healthy chicken recipe, paprika-rubbed chicken thighs are nestled into Brussels sprouts and shallots and roasted on a sheet pan in the oven for an easy, healthy dinner. As the chicken thighs roast, the garlicky drippings flavor the Brussels sprouts and shallots. Delicious one-pan cooking! Smoked paprika adds a touch of smoky flavor--look for it at well-stocked supermarkets or in the bulk-spice section at natural-foods markets. Regular paprika can be used in its place, but doesn't add the hint of smoke.
Chicken Curry Cup of Noodles
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken with Roasted Zucchini
We wrap tender chicken with strips of bacon that crisp up when placed under the broiler. It's a fast recipe for a satisfying, healthy meal.

All Whole30 Chicken Recipes

Grilled Chicken with Cucumber-Radish Salsa

Fresh salsa dresses up grilled chicken--or any other meat for that matter--in this healthy chicken dinner recipe. Want an island vibe? Swap mango for the cucumber and lime juice for the rice vinegar.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Spatchcocked Chicken Under a Brick

In this grilled whole chicken recipe, the backbone is removed and the chicken is flattened then grilled under the weight of 2 bricks--which enables it to cook quickly and evenly. Season with salt, pepper and olive oil or use your favorite rub.
By David Bonom

Shredded Chicken Master Recipe

This easy slow-cooker method preps chicken for a multitude of recipes. Bonus: Rich-tasting chicken stock to keep on hand in your freezer as well.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Curried Chicken with Sweet Potatoes & Snap Peas

A slow cooker makes easy work of this colorful coconut curry dinner-but don't just toss everything in at once! Reserving the bell peppers and snap peas until the end keeps the vegetables crisp.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Lemon-Herb Chicken

Marinating is a healthy way to add terrific flavor to foods. It also adds a make-ahead step to a recipe. Marinate the meat in the morning, then cook it at night.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Instant-Pot Whole Chicken

This basic Instant Pot whole chicken is moist and delicious. Plenty of garlic and fresh herbs flavor this healthy chicken recipe that can be enjoyed as a meal on its own or shredded and used in soups or as a topping for salad. In addition to the garlic and herb chicken, see Tips (below) for a lemon-garlic variation and a lemongrass and lime version of the basic recipe. Whichever version you choose, this pressure-cooker chicken requires just 15 minutes of active time.
By Adam Hickman

Two Simple Herb-Roasted Chickens

We've included a basic herb combination in this recipe for roasting two chickens at once, but season your chicken with whatever herbs you like. Though we like to roast two chickens at once, you can also easily halve all the ingredients and just roast one.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Moroccan Chicken Thighs

These chicken thighs are seasoned with a spicy mixture of chili powder, cumin, ginger and cinnamon, then browned quickly in a skillet and baked in the oven. Serve this main dish with couscous and a vegetable for a delicious Moroccan-inspired meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Harissa Chicken Thighs

These spicy grilled harissa chicken thighs are rich and saucy. The marinade adds bright flavor, thanks to lemon juice, and reserving some of the marinade to slather on the chicken after it cooks gives it a flavorful finish.
By Adam Dolge

Roasted Chickens

In this easy roast chicken recipe, two whole birds cook side-by-side on one pan, which means you only have to heat the oven once but you'll have enough leftover chicken for days. Rotating the chickens on the pan during roasting ensures all sides are evenly cooked and golden brown.
By David Bonom

Herbed Chicken Thighs

Whether it's fried, boiled, roasted, baked or sautéed, chicken is eaten throughout Africa and the diaspora. In this recipe, chicken thighs are marinated in lemon juice and olive oil before being coated in herbs and broiled. The herbs will take on a slightly blackened color, so don't fret about the appearance. This recipe is perfect for a Kwanzaa celebration; read more in "Why the Karamu Feast Is My Favorite Part of Kwanzaa—and a Simple Menu to Celebrate".
By Jessica B. Harris

Zoodles with Tomato Sauce and Sausage

Using zucchini to make noodles instead of pasta, makes this dish diabetic-friendly.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spice-Roasted Chicken & Lemon Potatoes

If it isn't already, this vibrant dish will make oven-roasted chicken a favorite at your house. With the lemon potatoes, it's an irresistible and simple meal. You can use the leftover meat in soup, sandwiches, and salads.
By Amy Riolo

Roast Chicken with Preserved Lemon & Braised Vegetables

The pulp and rind of Moroccan preserved lemons is all you need to lift a pedestrian roast chicken into the realm of the exotic!
By Kitty Morse

Roast Chicken & Fennel

With Italian spices, some diced fennel and toasty pine nuts, you'll have a gorgeous supper in no time.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Three-Way Marinated Chicken

You'll never be bored by grilled chicken again after trying these three flavorful marinades.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roast Chicken & Sweet Potatoes

This sheet-pan dinner combines chicken thighs and sweet potatoes for a healthy dinner that cooks up fast in a very hot oven. Serve with a fall salad of mixed greens, sliced apples and blue cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
