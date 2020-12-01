Vegan Salad Dressing Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegan salad dressing recipes from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

We could eat it by the spoonful.
By Carolyn Malcoun

No-Cook Black Bean Salad

A classic black bean salad is a must for picnics and potlucks. This vegan version gets its creaminess from blended avocado. Any mix of salad greens will work well, but try arugula if you want to give this hearty salad a peppery kick.
By Hilary Meyer

Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

In this quick vegetarian dinner recipe, you can skip boiling the gnocchi--they'll cook through while roasting on the sheet pan with the rest of the ingredients. If you can't find Meyer lemons, use 1 small regular lemon in Step 2 and use 4 teaspoons lemon juice and 2 teaspoons orange juice in Step 4.
By Carolyn Casner

Citrus Vinaigrette

This versatile citrus salad dressing gets a touch of natural sweetness from orange juice, which balances the acidity of the lemon juice. Use it in coleslaw for a mayo-free dressing, or drizzle it over winter greens with dried fruit and nuts.
By Katie Webster

Balsamic Vinaigrette

In this balsamic vinaigrette recipe, the addition of Italian seasoning adds an extra layer of flavor and spice. Use as a quick and easy balsamic vinegar salad dressing or as a balsamic marinade for chicken that's delicious and moist.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sherry Dijon Vinaigrette

This healthy salad dressing takes just a few minutes to whip together and keeps for several days in the fridge. Try it with spicy greens, such as arugula, or any of your favorite dinner salads.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Greek Salad Dressing

This simple Greek vinaigrette is so easy to make and so finger-licking good you'll never want to go back to bottled dressing again! Drizzle it over classic Greek salad, a green salad or even use it as a marinade for grilled vegetables or chicken.
By Carolyn Casner

Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette

Tangy and spicy, this citrus-lime vinaigrette with orange juice, jalapeno pepper, and fresh cilantro is perfect tossed with baby arugula.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Tahini Dressing

Spoon this tangy dressing over cooked broccoli, green beans, salad or poached fish.
By Ruth Cousineau

Basic Green Salad with Vinaigrette

Make a larger batch of this basic vinaigrette to have on hand for salads throughout the week.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange & Avocado Salad

This colorful salad would be a welcome addition to a Mexican-inspired meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

All-Purpose Vinaigrette

Use this vinaigrette to dress any combination of mixed greens. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette with Shallots
This healthy homemade salad dressing has just the right amount of sweetness without being cloying. Try it on a salad with fresh strawberries and spinach or arugula.
Roasted Broccoli with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette
Resist the temptation to turn the broccoli over while it roasts in this easy recipe. Leaving it cut-side down means you'll get deliciously caramelized results.
Garlic-Dijon Vinaigrette
Kale Salad with Beets & Wild Rice
Beets and kale, speckled with chewy wild rice and crunchy sunflower seeds, make a satisfying, colorful dinner salad. The beets are nicest when they are sliced paper thin. Use a mandoline or vegetable slicer, if you have one.

Roasted Butternut Squash & Pear Quinoa Salad

This roasted vegetable and fruit salad gets infused with flavor from quinoa that's cooked with fresh ginger, garlic and a hit of turmeric. Serve it alongside a roast chicken, then mix the leftovers together for lunch. Your future self will thank you.
By Greg Markey

Garlic-Oregano Vinaigrette

To get the most flavor out of this easy vinaigrette dressing recipe, dried oregano is rubbed between your fingers and toasted before being whisked with the remaining ingredients.
By Joyce Goldstein

Ginger-Sesame Vinaigrette

This versatile vinaigrette combines sesame oil, rice vinegar, fresh ginger, and green onions for a quick and easy salad dressing. Serve over torn romaine lettuce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple-Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chopped shallots and Dijon-style mustard are the perfect additions to this apple-balsamic vinaigrette.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Greek Salad Wraps

Zesty Greek salad packed with tomatoes, cucumber and olives--plus chickpeas for a protein punch--gets tucked into a whole-wheat wrap for a healthy vegan lunch that's easy to pack for work. It's so flavorful and satisfying, you won't miss the feta!
By Carolyn Casner

Parsley-Lemon Vinaigrette

Parsley has a lovely grassy flavor--but feel free to use any herb, such as cilantro, rosemary, basil or dill, in this healthy salad dressing.
By Julia Clancy

Grilled Corn Salad with Chili-Miso Dressing

Serve this Asian salad with grilled steak, chicken or firm white fish like halibut. You can also double the recipe and bring it to your next potluck. If you can find tatsoi, a peppery Asian leafy green, use it instead of mild-mannered spinach. Store-bought Thai sweet chili sauce and umami-packed white miso build fast flavor in this easy summer salad.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Maple-Mustard Vinaigrette

Walnut oil is worth seeking out for this tasty dressing; store leftover oil in the refrigerator.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Cabbage with Chive-Mustard Vinaigrette

In this roasted cabbage recipe, cabbage wedges are roasted at a high temperature, creating an amazing texture and sweet flavor. Serve the roasted cabbage wedges drizzled with the chive-mustard vinaigrette as a side dish for roast poultry, meat or fish, or alone with crusty bread.
By Kathy Gunst

Hoisin-Sesame Dressing

This simple dressing is seasoned with spicy-sweet hoisin sauce, sesame oil and sesame seeds; toss it with shredded napa cabbage and carrots for a simple Asian-inspired slaw.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Dijon Vinaigrette

This is the ultimate classic red-wine vinaigrette. Be sure to use the best olive oil you have!
By Julia Clancy

Apple-Cider Vinaigrette

This light, garlicky apple-cider vinaigrette tastes great with all manner of greens: delicate greens, peppery greens like arugula and hardy greens like kale.
By Britney Victoria Alston

Spicy Cilantro Vinaigrette

This lime-cilantro vinaigrette recipe has South American flair with the addition of jalapeño, lime juice and cumin. Serve this cilantro salad dressing recipe on a green salad or as a dipping sauce for grilled meat, seafood or veggies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Red-Wine Vinaigrette for One

Made ahead and stored in a small container, this simple single-serving vinaigrette is easy to grab and go to dress a salad for work or school.
By Hilary Meyer

French Dressing

A homemade cousin of bottled French dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Maple-Balsamic Vinaigrette

Maple syrup adds a touch of sweetness to this balsamic vinaigrette. Toss with a salad of apples, Cheddar and spinach, or serve over hot or room-temperature asparagus.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cabbage, Tofu & Edamame Salad

Craving crunch? Bite into this salad loaded with crisp red cabbage, edamame, bamboo shoots, and chow mein noodles. This salad is slightly sweetened with baked tofu, mandarin oranges and sesame vinaigrette.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Mint Vinaigrette

The sunny fresh flavors of tart lemon and cool mint combine to make a lively dressing that adds sparkle to salads made with steamed vegetables, potatoes or grains, such as couscous.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Charred Green Beans with Mustard Vinaigrette & Hazelnuts

Our go-to trick for this crunchy, mustardy vegan side dish: Use a grill basket--it lets you cook all the things that would ordinarily fall through the grill grates, no skewering required. Pick one up from the hardware store or order one online for less than $15.
By Carolyn Malcoun

White Wine-Shallot Vinaigrette

This simple, everyday dressing is perfect tossed with greens, drizzled over roasted vegetables or combined with whole grains for an easy side dish.
By Ali Ramee

Caribbean Couscous Salad

Mango, bell peppers, and black beans combine with whole-wheat couscous in this Caribbean-inspired grain salad. The ginger-lime dressing has a touch of cayenne pepper and provides just the right amount of zing!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Orange-Sesame Dressing

This sweet-and-sour dressing also makes great coleslaw.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tahini Dressing

Tahini adds richness to this creamy dressing. Its nutty flavor will enliven any salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple Spinach Salad with Thyme-Dijon Vinaigrette

This light and quick homemade dressing recipe is perfect for drizzling over most any tossed salad, and it works great on this apple spinach salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
