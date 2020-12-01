Healthy Pumpkin Cake Recipes

Pumpkin Dump Cake
This pudding-like pumpkin cake has a luscious cream cheese swirl amid the spiced pumpkin layer. Organic cake mix is "dumped" on top, then the cake is smothered with butter. Once baked and cooled, the mix forms a sweet and crispy topping.
Healthier Pumpkin Roll with Cream Cheese Frosting
Deliciously warm spiced cake layers are rolled together with slightly tangy cream cheese frosting. This pumpkin jelly roll tastes decadent, but each serving is under 200 calories and has less than 20 grams of sugar. Don't be intimidated by this jelly roll--so long as you work quickly while the cake is warm, it's hard to mess it up or crack the cake.
Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake
Pumpkin swirl cheesecake is a delicious dessert that everyone will love, especially during the holiday season. Swapping in reduced-fat cream cheese for regular saves you approximately 50 calories and 3 grams of saturated fat per slice.
Vegan Flourless Chocolate Cake
This deeply dark chocolate vegan cake is not just for vegans. This fudge-like cake is also gluten-free, perfect for Valentine's Day and can even be made kosher to enjoy for Passover by making your own confectioners' sugar. The fresh berries on the side are a nice addition to the rich chocolate.
Pumpkin-Cranberry Bundt Cake with Cream Cheese Filling
Pumpkin puree and applesauce provide tenderness and moisture to this pumpkin Bundt cake, eliminating the need for butter or oil.
Pumpkin Cheesecake for Two
Single-serving pumpkin cheesecakes are the perfect way to finish off a Thanksgiving meal for two (or any other meal, given that they take just 15 minutes of active prep time!). You can make them a day or two ahead of time and keep them tucked away in the fridge in their sturdy ramekins until you're ready to enjoy them.
Pumpkin Cake with Dried Cranberries
This pretty pumpkin-cranberry Bundt cake is a delicious alternative to holiday pumpkin pie.
Pumpkin Roll Cake with Pecan-Cream Cheese Filling
Many pumpkin roll cakes have the starring ingredient only in the cake, which is a missed opportunity to enjoy all the flavor, plus you end up with leftover canned puree sitting in your fridge. Here, the remaining pumpkin is whipped with cream cheese, pecans and crystallized ginger for a tangy filling.
Easy Pumpkin Dump Cake with Streusel Topping
A dump cake recipe is exactly what it sounds like--you simply dump all of the ingredients into a pan and bake. There isn't a step where you stir the dry ingredients into the wet mixture; instead, it goes into the baking pan in three stages and the result is a pudding-like cake with a streusel-like topping. The two parts together are delicious (and you'd be hard-pressed to find an easier fall dessert)!