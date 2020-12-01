Diabetes-Friendly Soup Recipes

Vegetable Weight-Loss Soup

A big bowl of this veggie-packed minestrone will leave you satisfied for hours without consuming a lot of calories--plus it's an easy way to boost your vegetable servings for the day. Top with a dollop of pesto before devouring this delicious skinny vegetable soup.
By Hilary Meyer

Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry

This comforting and creamy slow-cooker soup is loaded with earthy, umami flavor from the mushrooms and soy sauce.  Puréeing only some of the slow-cooker mushroom soup gives the dish complex texture and eye appeal. Garnish with additional black pepper and chopped fresh thyme, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Quick Beef & Barley Soup

Quick-cooking barley and sirloin help get this beef-and-barley soup on the table in a snap--and it doubles easily. If leftovers get too thick in the fridge, add a little broth when you reheat it. Serve with crusty bread and a glass of malbec.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tuscan White Bean Soup

A pound of dried beans is the inexpensive foundation for this simple, hearty meal. Serve it with slices of whole-wheat bread or a side salad for a complete and satisfying lunch or dinner.
By Lauren Grant

Slow-Cooker Vegetable Minestrone Soup

A winter classic, this crock pot version of minestrone is heavy on the vegetables and light on the pasta, keeping carbs in check while providing plenty of flavor.
By Laura Walsh

Chicken & White Bean Soup

Once again, rotisserie chickens can really relieve the dinner-rush pressure-especially in this Italian-inspired soup that cries out for a piece of crusty bread and a glass of red wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup

In this flavorful soup recipe, sweet potatoes simmer in a quick coconut curry, resulting in a creamy, thick broth punctuated by notes of garlic and ginger. We love peanuts for their inexpensive price and versatile flavor. They're also a great source of protein--1 ounce has 7 grams.
By Lauren Grant

Chicken & Spinach Soup with Fresh Pesto

This fragrant, Italian-flavored soup takes advantage of quick-cooking ingredients--boneless, skinless chicken breast, bagged baby spinach and canned beans. It features a simple homemade basil pesto swirled in at the end to add a fresh herb flavor. If you are very pressed for time, you can substitute 3 to 4 tablespoons of a store-bought basil pesto. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup

Got leftover cooked chicken or turkey? Cook up a pot of soup! This recipe is a healthier twist on a classic creamy turkey and wild rice soup that hails from Minnesota. Serve with a crisp romaine salad and whole-grain bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Savory Bean Spinach Soup

Let a slow cooker complete this vegetarian soup. Serve it in cups as a sandwich side or ladle it into bowls for a light meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Easy Butternut Squash Soup

Just a touch of brown sugar sweetens this simple soup that gets its creaminess from pureed squash and fat-free evaporated milk.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Loaded Black Bean Nacho Soup

Jazz up a can of black bean soup with your favorite nacho toppings, such as cheese, avocado and fresh tomatoes. A bit of smoked paprika adds a bold flavor kick, but you can swap in any warm spices you prefer, such as cumin or chili powder. Look for a soup that contains no more than 450 mg sodium per serving.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Make a delicious soup with these recipes appropriate for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. These soups meet the guidelines for lower saturated fat, sodium and carbohydrates, so you can easily eat healthy. Plus, you can whip up a pot of these soups in just 30 minutes or less. Soups like Salmon Chowder and Hearty Tomato Soup with Beans & Greens are filling, warm and a tasty choice for tonight.
Fresh Tomato Soup

This tomato soup recipe is full of flavor and perfect to warm you up on a cold day. Pair it with Grilled Cheese Croutons and be reminded of your childhood lunches!

Hungarian Beef Goulash

This streamlined goulash skips the step of browning the beef, and instead coats it in a spice crust to give it a rich mahogany hue. This saucy dish is a natural served over whole-wheat egg noodles. Or, for something different, try prepared potato gnocchi or spaetzle.
By Patsy Jamieson

Mushroom and Beef Soup

Kale adds vitamins and an enticing cabbage-like flavor to this mushroom and beef soup. Be sure to use fresh kale as it can become pungent if stored too long.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Alaskan Cod Chowder

In this healthy fish chowder recipe, heavy cream is replaced with milk and flour-thickened fish (or seafood) broth and we keep sodium amounts reasonable with lower-sodium broth. By making your own homemade fish chowder, you'll save up to 300 calories, 20 grams of saturated fat and 500 milligrams of sodium per serving compared to many store-bought or restaurant chowders.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Persian-Style Butternut Squash Soup

Swap out your basic butternut squash soup for this fragrant version that includes sweet potato and a medley of spices like cinnamon, cumin, coriander and saffron. A drizzle of maple syrup and a few drops of orange water brighten the flavors, while a sprinkle of sumac adds a pop of color and a tangy edge. This healthy butternut squash soup would be a wonderful starter for your Thanksgiving meal.
By Naz Deravian

Instant Pot Chicken Soup with Root Vegetables & Barley

Be sure to use bone-in chicken here--it enhances the flavor of the broth, and the bones are easy to remove after cooking. This healthy chicken soup can be made in an Instant Pot or pressure cooker.
By Patsy Jamieson

Alphabet Soup

Recite your ABC's while you enjoy this kid-friendly soup that you can feel good about serving--it's packed with healthy vegetables. If you can't find alphabet noodles, any small pasta (like orzo) will work.
By Hilary Meyer

Seaweed & Tofu Soup

Korean meals always include soups--like this mild one based on vitamin-rich wakame seaweed, the same kind often used in miso soup.
By Jamie Purviance

Salmon Chowder

The flavor of this salmon chowder is greatly enhanced by adding either fresh dill or dried tarragon: each herb lends its own distinctively different and appealing character to the soup. Even if you don't keep instant mashed potatoes in your pantry, it's worth picking some up for this soup. They give the soup a thick, chowder texture without any heavy cream or butter. Leftover mashed potatoes work too, but give a slightly less-velvety texture. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Moroccan-Inspired Chicken & Sweet Potato Soup

This healthy chicken soup recipe gets bold Moroccan flavor from sweet potatoes, cumin, cinnamon, cayenne pepper and a touch of fiery harissa. To get a homemade stock flavor using store-bought broth, we simmer bone-in chicken breasts in the broth before adding the rest of the soup ingredients.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Butternut Squash and Carrot Soup

This elegant and smooth squash soup recipe gives you more than your daily quota for vitamin A in just one bowl.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Tomato and Vegetable Soup

This veggie-packed side-dish vegetable soup can be made in the slow cooker. Just make a few tweaks (see Variation).
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Homemade Chicken Ramen Noodle Bowls

Transform canned chicken noodle soup into quick ramen bowls by adding fresh ginger, crunchy vegetables, herbs and a jammy soft-boiled egg. Look for a low-sodium soup that has 450 mg sodium or less per serving.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Italian Bread & Tomato Soup

Inspired by Tuscany's legendary pappa al pomodoro, this soup is a great way to use stale bread. The traditional version doesn't contain kale or a topping of squash and grape tomatoes, but why not?
By Lisa Holderness Brown

Italian Egg-Drop Soup

Italian egg-drop soup, Stracciatella, is traditionally a light soup made with just chicken broth, eggs and herbs. We added pasta, chickpeas and arugula to turn it into a meal. Serve with: Garlic bread and Caesar salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Curry Vegetable Soup

In this very easy Thai noodle soup recipe, just pour hot curry-flavored broth over pasta and veggies. The vegetables keep their crunch and you get a quick, satisfying soup. Feel free to add chicken, shrimp or tofu for an extra bit of protein, if desired.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Instant Pot Potato Soup

Russet potatoes turn tender and soft in minutes in a pressure cooker, so you can make this comforting soup quickly on busy weeknights. Garnish with the classic potato soup fixings--bacon, scallions and melted Cheddar cheese.
By Hilary Meyer

Curried Corn Bisque

Frozen vegetables are perfect for making soups and we particularly like the fresh flavor of frozen corn. This thick, satisfying soup gets a spicy kick from curry powder and hot sauce, but it's still on the mild side--add more hot sauce to turn the heat up as much as you like. Serve with a squeeze of lime or a dollop of plain yogurt and chopped scallions.
By Sarah Fritschner

Quick Beef Pho

Traditional Vietnamese beef pho involves simmering whole herbs and aromatics for hours to achieve a rich, clear broth with a deep flavor; this shortcut version simmers ground spices for just 15 minutes, yet still achieves a savory, rich broth.
By Lauren Grant

5-Spice Chicken Noodle Soup

This Asian-inspired chicken soup recipe has soy, five-spice powder and ginger, which add a flavor punch without adding lots of calories or fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Vegetable Soup

The barley adds texture, flavor, and a healthy dose of fiber to this heart-healthy main-dish soup recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Norma's Mushroom Barley Soup

Long-simmered marrow bones give this soup its luxurious flavor. The texture of the finished soup is hearty--bordering on a soupy risotto.
By Sara Berger

Squash and Lentil Soup

After some quick prep, your slow cooker will do the rest of the work. This Indian-inspired, high-protein soup has sweet butternut squash, earthy brown lentils and garam masala, and will delight the whole family.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beef-Vegetable Soup

Less than 30 minutes of prep is all that's needed before this beef and vegetable soup goes into the slow cooker. It's a warm, hearty, one-bowl meal for fall and winter nights.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Onion & Mushroom Soup

This hearty vegetarian soup recipe combines the natural sweetness of caramelized onions with the nutty flavor of wild rice.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
