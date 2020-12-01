Healthy S'more Recipes

S'mores Energy Balls
These two-bite, protein-packed snacks have all the flavors of a campfire favorite rolled right in. Mini chocolate chips and graham cracker pieces are blended into the base mixture, while a mini marshmallow is tucked into the center. Even better, they're no-bake and you can make a big batch in about 30 minutes.
Campfire Banana S'mores
You'll never go camping again without this fun twist on classic s'mores made inside a split banana. Plus, it's easy to make gluten-free or to cut some carbs--just ditch the graham crackers and scoop this gooey treat up with a spoon instead.
Strawberry Nutella S'mores
Upgrade classic s'mores when you use chocolate-hazelnut spread instead of a chocolate bar in this quick recipe. We also added fresh strawberries and swapped graham crackers for thin lemon cookies in a fun, healthy twist.
S'mores Pie
This pie has everything you love about the classic bonfire treat--a graham cracker crust, smooth milk chocolate filling and a pillowy, toasty meringue that evokes all the feels of marshmallows--without getting smoke in your eyes.
S'more Parfaits
This chilled dessert offers all the flavors of a s'more, but you don't need a campfire. It also features a protein boost from the Greek yogurt.