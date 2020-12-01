Low-Carb Bread Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-carb bread recipes including low-carb sandwiches and wraps. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

35
Potatoes, cheese and greens make this mini quiche recipe delicious and satisfying. Bake up a batch over the weekend and you'll have breakfast available in a hurry for the rest of the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins

18
These gluten-free pumpkin muffins are packed with oats and chocolate chips. Plus, these mini pumpkin muffins are made entirely in the blender, making cleanup a breeze. If you'd rather make 12 regular-size muffins, bake for 18 to 20 minutes and let cool for 10 minutes before turning them out of the pan.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Flourless Blender Zucchini Muffins

4
The batter for these healthy gluten-free zucchini muffins comes together in a flash in your blender. And these tasty treats are baked in a mini muffin tin, so they're the perfect snack or quick breakfast. The chocolate chips are an optional but excellent addition.
By Carolyn Casner

Tortilla Bowls

2
In this homemade recipe, we show you how to make corn tortilla bowls using the underside of a muffin tin as a mold and baking them to create individual taco serving bowls.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Low-Carb Seeded Quick Bread

11
This low-carb bread is chock-full of seeds and flours that make the loaf mimic classic bread while managing to keep carb counts low. This bread is a vessel for both sweet and savory toppings, but the nutty flavors of the ingredients shine with just a simple schmear of butter.
By Carolyn Casner

Low-Carb Cloud Bread

1
This gluten-free, low-carb "bread" is light and airy--like a cloud! Use it in place of a burger bun or sandwich bread if you're following a low-carb or keto diet. To get the fluffiest cloud bread, make sure there is no yolk in your egg whites, and whip them in a clean bowl for maximum volume.
By Hilary Meyer

Almond-Flour Zucchini Bread

3
Almond flour gives this tender gluten-free zucchini bread a boost of protein. Squeezing excess moisture from the zucchini prevents the bread from becoming too soggy. If you want to make it extra special, add some dark chocolate chips to the mix.
By Hilary Meyer

Cauliflower English Muffins

21
These savory, low-carb (and gluten-free) English muffins use riced cauliflower in place of flour, with a little cheese and egg as binder to make a grain-free breakfast bread. Try topping them with sweet jam, or use them to create a yummy breakfast sandwich.
By Hilary Meyer

No-Knead Refrigerator Bread Dough

3
This recipe makes enough dough to bake three specialty breads—boules, breadsticks, rolls and more (see Associated Recipes). The dough will develop a tangier flavor the longer it hibernates in the fridge.
By Adam Dolge

EatingWell Cauliflower Pizza Crust

6
Lighten up pizza night with this low-carb alternative to traditional pizza dough. Riced cauliflower combines with egg and cheese to make a gluten-free pizza crust that's crisp on the outside but soft on the inside. Simply top with your favorite pizza toppings and bake for a healthier pizza you'll love.
By Hilary Meyer

Cheesy Zucchini Breadsticks

1
Shredded zucchini, eggs and cheese combine in this easy recipe for low-carb cheesy breadsticks like you would get from the pizzeria, but healthier! Dip this gluten-free appetizer in marinara or pico de gallo for even more flavor.
By Carolyn Casner

Cauliflower Buns

These scrumptious low-carb cauliflower buns use cauliflower rice in place of flour, with a bit of sharp Cheddar cheese and egg as binder to make a grain-free and gluten-free bun for burgers or sandwiches. Our take on cauliflower bread is particularly good with Classic Beef Burgers with all the fixings (see Associated Recipes), but we also love these buns with turkey burgers and veggie burgers.
By Carolyn Casner
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Egg and Vegetable Muffins
Bulgur adds fiber and protein to these egg muffins, made with zucchini, tomato and feta cheese.
Cauliflower Cheddar Bay Biscuits
2
Not only are these cheesy biscuits gluten-free, they're also made with cauliflower for a low-carb copycat recipe of a favorite. Cheddar cheese, garlic and chives add mouthwatering flavor to these biscuits that make a great way to start a meal. Serve along with soup or eat as a snack.
Campfire Biscuits on a Stick
Cheesy Chaffle Sandwiches with Avocado & Bacon
1

You don't have to be on a low-carb or Keto diet to jump on the "chaffle" trend--chaffles are flourless waffles made from eggs and cheese. They may be gimmicky, but they're also delicious. For our chaffle sandwiches, we've added some crumbled bacon to the batter and used the chaffles to make sandwiches, filled with avocado and tomato. Enjoy a sandwich as a low-carb breakfast that also happens to be gluten-free.

All Low-Carb Bread Recipes

Cardamom-Orange Rolls

For a quick and easy sweet treat, try these cardamom-orange rolls. Ready in just 35 minutes, these rolls are perfect for brunch or with tea.
By Adam Dolge

Spicy Seeded Rolls

Savory seeds and red pepper flakes give these rolls a flavorful boost. And, with this refrigerator bread dough, they are ready in just 30 minutes.
By Adam Dolge

Zucchini Tortillas

5
In this genius carb swap recipe, shredded zucchini held together with a little cheese creates a delicious gluten-free tortilla. These low-carb tortillas are delicious on their own as a snack, but you can also wrap them around your favorite tortilla fillings. Be sure to squeeze as much liquid as possible from the zucchini in Step 2, as this will yield crispy tortillas.
By Carolyn Casner

Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

16
Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.
By Carolyn Casner
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com