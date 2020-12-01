Healthy Noodle Stir Fry Recipes

Vegetarian Lo Mein with Shiitakes, Carrots & Bean Sprouts

Rating: 4 stars 1

A hit of Sriracha gives a sweet and spicy edge to this healthy vegetarian recipe. Traditional lo mein is made with fresh lo mein noodles, which can be found in Asian markets. You can also use fresh or dried linguine noodles--fresh linguine is in the refrigerated section of some grocery stores. This easy dinner comes together in just 30 minutes, so it's perfect for weeknights.