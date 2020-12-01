Healthy BBQ & Grilled Beef Recipes

Find healthy, delicious BBQ & grilled beef recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Grilled Flank Steak with Tomato Salad

Cutting the steak immediately after cooking breaks all the rules on meat cookery, but in this recipe we do it intentionally in order to capture the juices and incorporate them into the dressing. Serve this grilled flank steak recipe with crusty bread to soak up the deliciousness.
By Adam Hickman

Grill-Smoked Barbecue Brisket

Without a smoker, you can use wood chips and your grill to infuse a brisket with loads of flavor.
By Hannah Selinger

Better-Than-Takeout Burgers with Sweet Potato Fries

This healthy take on burgers and fries swaps in chopped mushrooms for some of the meat in the burger patties, to cut back on calories and saturated fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Jalapeño Popper Burgers

We've taken a simple burger recipe and made it pop with an easy three-ingredient jalapeño cheese topping. Ground sirloin is lean ground beef made exclusively from the center loin cut. It has less connective tissue than regular ground beef for a super-tender burger.
By Karen Rankin

Grilled Lime Chicken & Steak with Herb & Arugula Salad

This recipe involves one of our favorite make-ahead hacks: let the chicken and steak marinate in reverse. In this recipe, you'll pour a punchy, citrusy dressing over the meat right after it leaves the grill, so it soaks up the bright vinaigrette as it cools. Better yet, reverse-marinating keeps the grilled meat from drying out, even when kept in the fridge overnight.
By Julia Clancy

Hawaiian Steak Fajitas with Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Prepeeled pineapple, presliced peppers and onions and fresh pico de gallo help this quick, healthy dinner recipe come together in a flash. Chicken tenders are a good substitute for the steak if you prefer. Blend up some margaritas and call it a party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Beef & Vegetable Kebabs

These easy grilled beef & vegetable kebabs are not only delicious--they're economical too. Tri-tip is an inexpensive and flavorful cut of beef that takes beautifully to cooking over an open flame. Thread it onto skewers with colorful veggies and marinate for up to eight hours before cooking on the grill or over your campfire. Either way, it's a healthy and tasty summer meal.
By Carolyn Casner

South Texas Steak Fajitas

This steak fajita recipe uses bottled Italian salad dressing as part of the steak marinade to make it quick and convenient. For a healthy choice, pick dressing with a short and simple ingredient list including canola or olive oil. Serve the steak fajitas with fresh pico de gallo, guacamole and cold beer.
By Dave DeWitt

Caesar Salad with Grilled Steak

Traditional Caesar salad dressing uses egg yolk to make it creamy. Here we use mayo instead for the same rich results without the raw egg.
By Carolyn Casner

Steak and Chimichurri Salad

Chimichurri sauce is an essential part of Argentinean cuisine and goes great with grilled beef or chicken. This recipe takes advantage of the great flavor combination of Chimichurri sauce with steak and dressed greens, making it the perfect summer meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Steak & Vegetables with Chimichurri Sauce

Originally from Uruguay and Argentina, chimichurri is a sauce or marinade with the main ingredients being fresh parsley and garlic. In this recipe it is paired with grilled steak, zucchini and tomato skewers.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Filet Mignon with Herb Butter & Texas Toasts

This dish is simply luxurious: grilled beef tenderloin smothered in a vibrant herb butter served on top of a garlicky slab of whole-grain toast. And yes, with only about 303 calories and 14 grams of fat total, this steakhouse-worthy entree can be part of a healthy diet. If you like, make extra herb butter to top chicken, fish or even a grilled pork chop.
By Jessie Price
Inspiration and Ideas

Garlicky Grilled Steak & Kale Salad
A bright lemon, garlic and tarragon vinaigrette coats this salad topped with grilled steak. Since the grill is already fired up, we throw on some bread for homemade croutons.
Spice-Rubbed Beef Tenderloin
Spices and brown sugar combine to create a heavenly dry rub for this grilled beef tenderloin roast.
Grilled Steak with Chimichurri
Flank Steak with Chili Sauce

A hint of honey sweetens the spicy tomato sauce in this low-calorie beef recipe. Some of the thickened sauce is brushed onto the flank steak during grilling, and the rest is served warm with the finished meat.

All Healthy BBQ & Grilled Beef Recipes

Grilled Marinated Flank Steak Salad

Grilled flank steak is served over salad greens with sweet corn, peppers, and tomatoes, and topped with a fresh cilantro dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mixed Grill with Balsamic-Mustard Vegetables

This healthy dinner recipe is perfect for using up whatever fresh vegetables you have on hand. Just pay attention to cook time: denser vegetables, such as peppers and onions, take a bit longer than softer ones like zucchini and squash. Smaller ones, like cherry tomatoes, may need to be cooked in a grill basket.
By Katie Workman

Grilled Flank Steak Salad with Ginger-Wasabi Dressing

This quick, healthy dinner salad recipe is ready in 40 minutes thanks to preshredded carrots and coleslaw mix. If you have leftover quinoa, skip Step 1 and use 2 cups in the salad. If you want a bigger flavor kick in the dressing, up the wasabi powder to 1 tablespoon.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Grilled Short Ribs & Cherry Tomatoes with Chimichurri

Short ribs lend themselves to braising--but don't stop there. You can get surprisingly tender results on the grill too. Here the ribs are used in an easy dinner recipe that's ready in just 20 minutes. Hailing from South America, chimichurri is a fresh herb sauce that gets a little heat from crushed red pepper.
By Devon O'Brien

Chili-Rubbed Flank Steak Salad

Transform steak into a nutritious meal by serving it atop this lively Southwest-inspired salad recipe. If you make the dressing when you marinate the steak, this meal comes together quickly.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Bacon & Mango Tango Sliders

With a touch of sweet from the mango, savory from the bacon, plus a creamy avocado spread, this healthy slider recipe with takes burgers to a whole new level. Double the avocado mayo and use it for your next BLT.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Flank Steak & Corn with Green Goddess Butter

An herbaceous butter turns grilled sweet corn into a rave-worthy accompaniment to simple grilled flank steak.
By Adam Dolge

Grilled Filet Mignon with Vegetable Kebabs

You might be tempted to save beef filet for special occasions, but this low-fat cut is actually perfect weekday fare: it cooks up fast, stays juicy and carries other flavors perfectly. The kebabs are a wonderful mix of lemon, herbs and fresh vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steak with Chutney Sauce

Chutney is an East Indian specialty that can range in texture from smooth to chunky and in flavor from sweet to tart. Mixing store-bought chutney with rum and rice vinegar for this steak marinade adds a whole new dimension of flavor to this meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chipotle Skirt Steak Tacos with Smoky Tomatillo Salsa

Here's a pro tip from chef Rick Bayless, who shared this skirt steak taco recipe: puree a can of chipotles in adobo sauce and keep it in your fridge. Adobo is a vinegary tomato sauce, so along with the chipotles (smoked jalapeños), it becomes an all-purpose marinade that's spicy, smoky and salty, all in one. In this recipe you brush it on the steak before grilling but Bayless also does the same move on eggplant, chicken and fish. And having the sauce on hand means you're ready to whip up this easy grilled dinner at a moment's notice.
By Rick Bayless

Tomahawk Cowboy Steak

A two-zone fire lets you start the meat over direct heat and finish it on the unlit side for less flipping and fewer flare-ups. Use an instant-read thermometer for perfect results for this cowboy ribeye steak.
By Eric Wolfinger

Pizza Sliders

Mini burgers make a fun, kid-friendly meal. Italian herbs, marinara and melty mozz give them the appeal of pizza.
By Joy Howard

Padma Lakshmi's Beef Shawarma with Beet Yogurt Sauce

Beef shawarma is traditionally roasted on a spit and then sliced thin. This grilled version by Padma Lakshmi has similar vibes thanks to a highly seasoned marinade.
By Padma Lakshmi

Chimichurri Grilled Steak Salad

Chimichurri sauce is a zingy Argentinean sauce made with garlic, parsley, vinegar and oil. Here chimichurri sauce doubles as marinade for flank steak and as salad dressing for this grilled steak salad recipe.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Succotash Salad with Grilled Sirloin

A summer salad through and through! Grilled sweet potatoes and grilled sirloin steak add just enough smokiness without overpowering all of the fresh flavors, while a creamy lime dressing brings everything together.
By Lauren Grant

Beef Suya Tacos

Suya, grilled skewers of thinly sliced meat spiced with ground peanuts, ginger and chiles, originated with the Hausa and Fulani people in northern Nigeria, but they are now a popular street food, wrapped in newspaper to go, throughout the country. Nigerian American chef Simileoluwa Adebajo, owner of Èkó Kitchen in San Francisco, created this dish one day when she sliced suya hot off the grill and placed them in fresh tortillas made by a friend with a cooking school in Mexico. For the best flavor, Adebajo recommends making your own tortillas, but here we use store-bought for simplicity.
By Simileoluwa Adebajo

Grilled Beef-Mushroom Burgers with Quick Pickles

The secret to this super-juicy, tasty grilled burger? Sautéed mushrooms cooked with a little smoked paprika, garlic powder and sherry vinegar are mixed in with the beef.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Steak & Strawberry Spinach Salad

With all due respect to the strawberries, croutons can really make a salad, especially these croutons. Instead of tossing them with oil and baking them, we start the bread and oil in a cold saucepan for the crunchiest results.
By Judy Kim
