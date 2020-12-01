Healthy Bread Roll & Bun Recipes

Fried Apple Pie Rolls
In this healthy take on apple pie, egg roll wrappers stand in for pie crust, saving you calories and the headache of rolling out dough. We like to use Granny Smith apples because they hold their shape and provide tart balance to the sweet filling. Try dipping these handheld crispy treats in whipped cream.
Lemon-Blueberry Sweet Rolls
These sweet yeasted Danish-like rolls are wrapped around a layer of fresh blueberries and lemon zest. A sweet and tangy glaze finishes them off. Serve them as a dessert or enjoy with coffee for breakfast or brunch.
Cinnamon Streusel Rolls
You don't have to make a special trip to the bakery when you can whip up a batch of these heavenly cinnamon streusel rolls at home.
Cinnamon-Sugar Pull-Apart Rolls
Get a delicious breakfast treat in the oven in just 15 minutes with this easy pull-apart roll recipe.
Slow-Cooker Honey Whole-Wheat Rolls
The slow cooker yields super-tender, pillowy whole-wheat rolls. If you prefer them crustier, arrange the finished rolls on a baking sheet, brush the tops with melted butter and sprinkle with flaky sea salt, if desired. Broil, watching carefully, until lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes.
Parker House Rolls
These buttery, slightly sweet dinner rolls originated at Boston's Parker House hotel in the 1870s—thus the name "Parker House Rolls." We tweaked a few ingredients to make them healthier but just as snatch-the-last-one delicious as the classic version.
Cinnamon Rolls
Learn how to make cinnamon rolls for a sweet treat. Substituting whole-wheat flour for some of the white flour makes these healthy cinnamon rolls more nutritious.
Crispy Veggie Buns
These Chinese vegetable buns are filled with a savory blend of cabbage, bok choy and onion and seasoned with garlic, ginger and basil. They are then pan-cooked until puffy and crisped on the outside. Serve them as part of a dim sum spread with dumplings and other small dishes. These buns are great on their own, but to amp up their flavor, serve them with soy sauce with a splash of black vinegar for dipping (rice vinegar will also work in a pinch).
Spicy Seeded Rolls
Savory seeds and red pepper flakes give these rolls a flavorful boost. And, with this refrigerator bread dough, they are ready in just 30 minutes.
Cardamom-Orange Rolls
For a quick and easy sweet treat, try these cardamom-orange rolls. Ready in just 35 minutes, these rolls are perfect for brunch or with tea.