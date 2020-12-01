Healthy Bread Roll & Bun Recipes

Crispy Veggie Buns

These Chinese vegetable buns are filled with a savory blend of cabbage, bok choy and onion and seasoned with garlic, ginger and basil. They are then pan-cooked until puffy and crisped on the outside. Serve them as part of a dim sum spread with dumplings and other small dishes. These buns are great on their own, but to amp up their flavor, serve them with soy sauce with a splash of black vinegar for dipping (rice vinegar will also work in a pinch).