Healthy Breadsticks Recipes

Sesame Breadsticks
These easy sesame breadsticks are ready in just 30 minutes, thanks to our No-Knead Refrigerator Bread Dough.
Italian Cheese Breadsticks
Start with prepared pizza dough and sprinkle with cheese and Italian seasoning for a simple side for soups or other light dinners. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
Grilled Breadsticks
Grilling tonight? Turn leftover bread slices into a deliciously seasoned accompaniment for any meal.
Rosemary & Garlic Breadsticks
Get classic Italian flavor with these homemade breadsticks--made using prepared pizza dough, rosemary and garlic. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
Fennel & Sesame Breadsticks
Fennel and sesame seeds stud this easy homemade breadstick recipe made with prepared pizza dough. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
Rosemary & Olive Breadsticks
Breadsticks are a great accompaniment to so many meals. Here we press olives and rosemary into prepared pizza dough for a super quick and easy version.
Grissini (Piedmont-Style Breadsticks)
Crunchy on the outside and slightly soft in the center, these easy homemade breadsticks are a good way to use your sourdough starter. Substitute 1 tsp. of fresh starter for the active dry yeast, adding it with the olive oil and malt syrup. No barley malt syrup? Use molasses instead.
Oregano & Asiago Breadsticks
Get homemade breadsticks on the table fast--without any kneading or mixing--when you start with prepared pizza dough, then top with dried oregano and Asiago cheese. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
Homemade Breadsticks with Chard
Flecks of chard bring an earthy sweetness and festive look to these twisted breadsticks. Spinach would also work.
Spicy Cheese Breadsticks
With a kick of spice from chili powder and a dusting of cheese, this homemade breadstick recipe is fast and easy thanks to prepared pizza dough. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
Chive & Garlic Breadsticks
Skip kneading or mixing when you start with prepared pizza dough in this healthy homemade breadstick recipe. This recipe calls for chives and garlic, but try your favorite toppings to personalize. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
Harvest Breadsticks
Potatoes and buttermilk add richness to the dough in this homemade breadstick recipe. Serve the breadsticks with soups or salads.