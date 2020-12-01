Healthy Breadsticks Recipes

Find healthy, delicious breadsticks recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Sesame Breadsticks

These easy sesame breadsticks are ready in just 30 minutes, thanks to our No-Knead Refrigerator Bread Dough
By Adam Dolge

Italian Cheese Breadsticks

Start with prepared pizza dough and sprinkle with cheese and Italian seasoning for a simple side for soups or other light dinners. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
By Breana Killeen

Grilled Breadsticks

Grilling tonight? Turn leftover bread slices into a deliciously seasoned accompaniment for any meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rosemary & Garlic Breadsticks

Get classic Italian flavor with these homemade breadsticks--made using prepared pizza dough, rosemary and garlic. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
By Breana Killeen

Fennel & Sesame Breadsticks

Fennel and sesame seeds stud this easy homemade breadstick recipe made with prepared pizza dough. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
By Breana Killeen

Rosemary & Olive Breadsticks

Breadsticks are a great accompaniment to so many meals. Here we press olives and rosemary into prepared pizza dough for a super quick and easy version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grissini (Piedmont-Style Breadsticks)

Crunchy on the outside and slightly soft in the center, these easy homemade breadsticks are a good way to use your sourdough starter. Substitute 1 tsp. of fresh starter for the active dry yeast, adding it with the olive oil and malt syrup. No barley malt syrup? Use molasses instead.
By Betsy Andrews

Oregano & Asiago Breadsticks

Get homemade breadsticks on the table fast--without any kneading or mixing--when you start with prepared pizza dough, then top with dried oregano and Asiago cheese. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
By Breana Killeen

Homemade Breadsticks with Chard

Flecks of chard bring an earthy sweetness and festive look to these twisted breadsticks. Spinach would also work.
By Judith Fertig

Spicy Cheese Breadsticks

With a kick of spice from chili powder and a dusting of cheese, this homemade breadstick recipe is fast and easy thanks to prepared pizza dough. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
By Breana Killeen

Chive & Garlic Breadsticks

Skip kneading or mixing when you start with prepared pizza dough in this healthy homemade breadstick recipe. This recipe calls for chives and garlic, but try your favorite toppings to personalize. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
By Breana Killeen

Harvest Breadsticks

Potatoes and buttermilk add richness to the dough in this homemade breadstick recipe. Serve the breadsticks with soups or salads.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Basil & Parmesan Breadsticks

Basil & Parmesan Breadsticks

In this easy homemade breadstick recipe, prepared pizza dough is topped with Parmesan cheese and dried basil for a no-knead alternative to dinner rolls. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
Poppy-Seed Breadsticks

Poppy-Seed Breadsticks

Sprinkle whole-wheat pizza dough with poppy seeds for breadsticks in a flash.
Onion & Poppy Seed Breadsticks

Onion & Poppy Seed Breadsticks

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com