Healthy Apple Muffin Recipes

Find healthy, delicious apple muffin recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Apple-Cinnamon Muffins

6
These healthy apple-cinnamon muffins will put you in an autumnal state of mind no matter the time of year. Sprinkling the muffins with sugar before baking gives them a crispy top, just like a coffee-shop muffin--but these are a whole lot more nutritious than your average coffee-shop muffin, thanks to wholesome ingredients like white whole-wheat flour. Serve them for breakfast or a grab-and-go snack.
By Julia Levy

Morning Glory Muffins

11
These Morning Glory muffins are full of everything you'd expect in the bakery favorite-carrots, apple and raisins, topped with nuts and toasted wheat germ. If raisins aren't your favorite, substitute an equal amount of the dried fruit of your choice.
By Patsy Jamieson

Gluten-Free Morning Glory Blender Muffins

4
These gluten-free muffins use finely ground rolled oats in place of flour. That gives the fruit- and nut-studded muffins a tender texture and fluffy crumb. To make the muffins even easier, everything is combined in the blender so you can blend, pour, bake and enjoy.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan Flourless Blender Blueberry Mini Muffins

2
We subtracted the flour, dairy products and eggs from these healthy mini muffins, which are vegan and gluten-free. But we left in all the good stuff--like tons of juicy berries in every bite. Applesauce and brown sugar make these blender muffins moist and provide just the right amount of sweetness for breakfast or a snack.
By Carolyn Casner

Apple Spice Muffins

1
Think of crème fraîche as sour cream's richer, thicker, less-sour sibling. In this healthy muffin recipe, it's the secret ingredient that gives these muffins a light texture and rich flavor. The batter is made with extra spices and tons of sweet fruit, which means you won't notice the minimal amount of white sugar.
By Joanne Chang

Pineapple Morning Glory Muffins

These a.m. favorites are gloriously fruit-packed. Grating some of the pineapple incorporates it into the batter, helping to sweeten these muffins with less than half the sugar of similar recipes.
By Laura Kanya

Whole-Wheat Strawberry Muffins

3
This healthy muffin recipe features strawberries, but you can use your favorite berry in their place. Recipe adapted from the Massachusetts Farm to School program.
By Adapted by EatingWell Test Kitchen
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com