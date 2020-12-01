Healthy Quick Bread Recipes

Find healthy, delicious quick bread recipes including cornbread, soda bread, biscuits and muffins. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
By Carolyn Casner

Banana Protein Muffins

These healthy banana muffins are packed with protein thanks to ingredients like peanut butter and Greek yogurt, while white whole-wheat flour gives them a fiber boost. Serve them for breakfast or for a grab-and-go snack.
By Jasmine Smith

Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

Potatoes, cheese and greens make this mini quiche recipe delicious and satisfying. Bake up a batch over the weekend and you'll have breakfast available in a hurry for the rest of the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins

Just because you're watching carbs doesn't mean you can't have the classic breakfast pastry. In place of all-purpose flour, nutty almond and coconut flours make these muffins fluffy while slashing carbs. A bit of brown sugar blunts the tartness of fresh blueberries. Make these ahead for a grab-and-go breakfast for the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon-Raspberry Muffins

The secret to the sparkling flavor of these delicately crumbed muffins is the strips of lemon zest finely ground into the sugar. Enjoy the muffins warm right from the oven.
By Marie Simmons

Banana-Bran Muffins

By the end of the week, any bananas left in the fruit bowl are past their prime--just right for these moist bran muffins. Add a handful of dark chocolate chips to entice children to enjoy a fiber-rich treat.
By Patsy Jamieson

Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins

Blueberries and lemon are a natural pairing in these light and airy muffins with a delicate brown sugar crumble. If you like an extra blast of lemon flavor, use lemon extract rather than vanilla. These muffins are best with fresh blueberries, but you can substitute with frozen. Don't thaw them before you stir them into the batter.
By Hilary Meyer

Air-Fryer Cinnamon-Cake Doughnut Holes

Deep-frying doughnuts adds a lot of unnecessary oil and fat. Air-frying doughnut holes, however, cuts the amount of oil you use but still delivers a delicious crispy crust. Serve these no-yeast doughnut holes warm for the best texture and flavor.
By Adam Hickman

Healthy Carrot Cake Muffins

Carrot cake meets muffins in this healthy breakfast recipe. Whole-wheat pastry flour along with plenty of carrots and toasted walnuts add fiber while applesauce keeps the muffins moist and helps cut back on sugar.
By Marianne Williams

Ham-&-Cheese Purses

With easy bread dough standing by in your fridge, you can bake up these savory muffins in just 20 minutes.
By Adam Dolge

Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

The addition of chia seeds in the quick “jam” topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Inspiration and Ideas

26 Fruit-Filled Muffin Recipes to Make Your Mornings Sweeter

These muffins can be made with any fruit—including berries, apples and bananas.
Diabetes-Friendly Banana Bread Recipes

Banana bread is a classic comfort food that’s perfect for a diabetic breakfast or healthy snack. We’ve added delicious twists to classic banana bread recipes, plus included other recipes for carb-smart breakfasts and snack options for diabetes  all under 250 calories
Our 20 Favorite Fall Muffins to Make

17 High-Fiber Muffins Packed with Fall Flavors

15 Healthy Kid-Friendly Muffins the Whole Family Will Love

26 Fruity Quick Breads to Bake Up This Weekend

Cauliflower Buns

These scrumptious low-carb cauliflower buns use cauliflower rice in place of flour, with a bit of sharp Cheddar cheese and egg as binder to make a grain-free and gluten-free bun for burgers or sandwiches. Our take on cauliflower bread is particularly good with Classic Beef Burgers with all the fixings (see Associated Recipes), but we also love these buns with turkey burgers and veggie burgers.

All Healthy Quick Bread Recipes

Low-Carb Seeded Quick Bread

This low-carb bread is chock-full of seeds and flours that make the loaf mimic classic bread while managing to keep carb counts low. This bread is a vessel for both sweet and savory toppings, but the nutty flavors of the ingredients shine with just a simple schmear of butter.
By Carolyn Casner

Cauliflower English Muffins

These savory, low-carb (and gluten-free) English muffins use riced cauliflower in place of flour, with a little cheese and egg as binder to make a grain-free breakfast bread. Try topping them with sweet jam, or use them to create a yummy breakfast sandwich.
By Hilary Meyer

Banana-Oat Muffins

Whip up a batch of these diabetic-friendly Banana-Oat Muffins for a quick and easy snack or add them to complete a balanced breakfast. These muffins can be eaten over several days or frozen and enjoyed for up to a month.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple-Cinnamon Muffins

These healthy apple-cinnamon muffins will put you in an autumnal state of mind no matter the time of year. Sprinkling the muffins with sugar before baking gives them a crispy top, just like a coffee-shop muffin--but these are a whole lot more nutritious than your average coffee-shop muffin, thanks to wholesome ingredients like white whole-wheat flour. Serve them for breakfast or a grab-and-go snack.
By Julia Levy

Honey Oat Quick Bread

This honey-oat bread has a pleasant flavor and divinely moist, tender crumb. It requires minimal mixing and cleanup, calls for ingredients usually stocked in the pantry, and is tasty yet healthful. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By Nancy Baggett

Blueberry-Oat Muffins

These diabetic-friendly, Blueberry-Oat Muffins, sweetened with brown sugar and honey, are best when served still warm from the oven.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Double Chocolate-Banana Bread Pudding

In this healthy chocolate bread pudding recipe, whole-wheat bread, ripe bananas, chocolate and toasted peanuts come together for a heavenly dessert. To make individual bread puddings instead of one large pan, divide the batter among 12 small oiled individual baking dishes (about 8 ounces each). Cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes, uncover, sprinkle with peanuts and bake for 20 to 25 minutes more.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pineapple Coffee Cake

Nonfat plain yogurt stands in for sour cream to add moisture and tenderness to this lightened-up pineapple coffee cake. Best of all, you can mix the batter and have this wholesome breakfast treat in the oven in under 15 minutes--that's healthy in a hurry.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

King Arthur’s Irish Soda Bread

This recipe from King Arthur Baking Company is just the thing to bake up for St. Patrick’s Day.

Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins

These healthy pumpkin-oatmeal muffins will get you in the mood for fall. Sprinkling the muffins with pecans adds a nutty crunch to every bite. Serve them for breakfast or as a grab-and-go snack.
By Pam Lolley

Two-Ingredient-Dough Bagels

Traditional bagels are made with a yeast dough and boiled before they are baked. This much faster version uses a two-ingredient dough made from self-rising flour and Greek yogurt, which eliminates the need for a rise time. Sprinkle the bagels with your favorite toppings--like everything bagel seasoning--before baking.
By Carolyn Casner

Muffin-Tin Strawberry Shortcakes

Skip rolling and cutting dough and use your muffin tin in this healthy strawberry shortcake recipe. Look for lemon curd in the store near jams and jellies or skip it and combine the berries with 2 tablespoons sugar in Step 4.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carrot & Banana Muffins

Packed with flavorful and wholesome ingredients, these carrot-banana muffins make a good snack or breakfast.
By Patsy Jamieson

Rhubarb Oat Muffins

These whole-grain rhubarb-oat muffins are full of flavor. Sprinkled with a sweet and nutty topping, they're a great choice for a grab-and-go breakfast or an afternoon snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blueberry-Oat Scones with Flaxseeds

Start the day off right by enjoying these flaky scones made with oats, yogurt, blueberries, and flaxseeds. Spread them with light or fat-free cream cheese or low-sugar preserves.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegan Banana Bread

Mashed bananas, flaxseed meal and almond milk make this healthy vegan banana bread deliciously moist and tender. While this quick and easy bread might be eggless and dairy-free, it's just as delicious as traditional versions. Add bittersweet chocolate chips for a decadent treat.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry Bread

This easy strawberry bread uses fresh strawberries and has a sweet oat topping. A lemony drizzle completes this easy quick-bread recipe that's perfect for brunch or an after-dinner treat.
By Anna Theoktisto

Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins

These flourless pumpkin muffins are made entirely in the blender, making cleanup a breeze. If you'd rather make 12 regular-size muffins, bake for 18 to 20 minutes and let cool for 10 minutes before turning them out of the pan.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Cauliflower Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Not only are these cheesy biscuits gluten-free, they're also made with cauliflower for a low-carb copycat recipe of a favorite. Cheddar cheese, garlic and chives add mouthwatering flavor to these biscuits that make a great way to start a meal. Serve along with soup or eat as a snack.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon-Cranberry Muffins

These lemony cranberry-studded muffins crunch lightly with cornmeal and are topped with a kiss of sugared lemon zest. They're great warm from the oven, but also keep well for a few days and freeze beautifully.
By Melissa Pasanen

Berry Morning Muffin

These easy muffins are full of antioxidant-packed raspberries and strawberries. Walnuts provide a welcome crunch and are a great source of monounsaturated fat, which research shows lowers LDL (bad) cholesterol.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Whole-Wheat Blueberry Muffins

When you need a weekday grab-and-go breakfast, these blueberry-speckled whole-wheat muffins fit the bill (when you make them ahead, of course!) They have a great texture and flavor, and just enough blueberries to be fruit-filled in every bite. We stir blueberries into the flour mixture before adding the wet ingredients so they don't all stick to the bottom.
By Ivy Odom

Blueberry Muffin Bars

With all the supersize muffins out there, portion control can be a challenge. These let you enjoy the flavors of a blueberry muffin, and easily keep track of what you eat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Flourless Blender Zucchini Muffins

The batter for these healthy gluten-free zucchini muffins comes together in a flash in your blender. And these tasty treats are baked in a mini muffin tin, so they're the perfect snack or quick breakfast. The chocolate chips are an optional but excellent addition.
By Carolyn Casner
