Healthy Quick Bread Recipes

Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups
Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
Banana Protein Muffins
These healthy banana muffins are packed with protein thanks to ingredients like peanut butter and Greek yogurt, while white whole-wheat flour gives them a fiber boost. Serve them for breakfast or for a grab-and-go snack.
Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato
Potatoes, cheese and greens make this mini quiche recipe delicious and satisfying. Bake up a batch over the weekend and you'll have breakfast available in a hurry for the rest of the week.
Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins
Just because you're watching carbs doesn't mean you can't have the classic breakfast pastry. In place of all-purpose flour, nutty almond and coconut flours make these muffins fluffy while slashing carbs. A bit of brown sugar blunts the tartness of fresh blueberries. Make these ahead for a grab-and-go breakfast for the week.
Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins
Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.
Lemon-Raspberry Muffins
The secret to the sparkling flavor of these delicately crumbed muffins is the strips of lemon zest finely ground into the sugar. Enjoy the muffins warm right from the oven.
Banana-Bran Muffins
By the end of the week, any bananas left in the fruit bowl are past their prime--just right for these moist bran muffins. Add a handful of dark chocolate chips to entice children to enjoy a fiber-rich treat.
Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins
Blueberries and lemon are a natural pairing in these light and airy muffins with a delicate brown sugar crumble. If you like an extra blast of lemon flavor, use lemon extract rather than vanilla. These muffins are best with fresh blueberries, but you can substitute with frozen. Don't thaw them before you stir them into the batter.
Air-Fryer Cinnamon-Cake Doughnut Holes
Deep-frying doughnuts adds a lot of unnecessary oil and fat. Air-frying doughnut holes, however, cuts the amount of oil you use but still delivers a delicious crispy crust. Serve these no-yeast doughnut holes warm for the best texture and flavor.
Healthy Carrot Cake Muffins
Carrot cake meets muffins in this healthy breakfast recipe. Whole-wheat pastry flour along with plenty of carrots and toasted walnuts add fiber while applesauce keeps the muffins moist and helps cut back on sugar.
Ham-&-Cheese Purses
With easy bread dough standing by in your fridge, you can bake up these savory muffins in just 20 minutes.
Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin
The addition of chia seeds in the quick “jam” topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.