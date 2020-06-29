Healthy Sausage Recipes

Find healthy, delicious sausage recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Baked Cavatelli Casserole

This easy to make, comforting dish will keep you warm on a cold day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sausage, Brussels Sprout & Potato Soup

Bake up some Manchego cheese toasts and uncork a bottle of Ribera del Duero to enjoy alongside this healthy pot of soup. Both sweet and hot Italian sausage work well.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers

This easy one-dish meal is bound to become a regular in your dinner rotation--it's super simple and comes together quickly. Be sure to preheat your sheet pan--adding vegetables to a hot pan helps start the charring and caramelization, without steaming your veggies. And remember, you are only heating up your sausage, not cooking it from raw in this recipe, but if you substitute with fresh sausage (which you can), you'll need to cook the sausage longer.
By Ivy Odom

Sausage & Lentil Soup

This hearty sausage and lentil soup is flavorful and filling. Precooked lentils, steamed lentils or canned lentils all work well in this earthy fall soup.
By Liv Dansky

Spaghetti Squash Soup with Sausage

This easy soup is a great way to showcase the versatility of spaghetti squash. Sweet Italian sausage pairs well with the subtle sweetness of the squash. The broth that coats the thin strands of spaghetti squash is flavorful and light.
By Jasmine Smith

Chicken & Shrimp Gumbo

Chock-full of shrimp, chicken, sausage, okra and tomatoes, this flavorful stew is a staple in Louisiana. Make it a meal and serve with Real Cornbread (see associated recipe).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kielbasa & Cabbage Soup

This Eastern European soup (called kapusniak in Polish) is traditionally made with sauerkraut. To keep the sodium in check in this healthy recipe, we use fresh cabbage and save the sauerkraut for a deliciously salty-sour garnish.
By Danielle Centoni

15-Minute White Bean, Kale & Kielbasa Soup

This quick soup recipe is done in only 15 minutes thanks to convenience products like frozen chopped onion and precooked kielbasa. You'll have a warming winter soup on the table in no time!
By Carolyn Casner

Creamy One-Pot Orecchiette with Sausage & Peas

This easy one-pot pasta recipe earns the title "creamy" thanks to the addition of sour cream and Parmesan, which combine to create a savory cheese sauce that clings to the orecchiette, peas and sausage. The best part about this recipe is that it only requires one vessel to cook everything—pasta included. By using the exact amount of water you need to cook the pasta, the starch that usually gets drained off with your pasta water stays in the pot, adding even more creaminess. If you like spicy but not too spicy, use a mix of sweet and hot Italian sausages.
By Carolyn Casner

Cheesy Chicken & Cabbage Casserole

This cheesy chicken and cabbage casserole is creamy and briny with plenty of savory flavors thanks to sauerkraut and kielbasa. Gruyère (or Swiss) cheese adds a nutty flavor to the dish, while rye breadcrumbs on top give it a hint of caraway and a nice crunch.
By Devon O'Brien

One-Pot Italian Sausage & Kale Pasta

For a fast weeknight pasta dinner, why not cook your sauce and pasta all at once? By using the exact amount of water you need to cook the pasta--no colanders here--the starch that cooks off into your pasta water, which you usually drain away, stays in the pot, giving you delectably creamy results.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Slow-Cooker Turkey & Kale Minestrone Soup

Adjust the heat level in the dish by choosing either hot or mild Italian sausage. You can add red pepper, too, to make it extra hot. Serve this slow-cooker minestrone with crusty bread, if desired.
By Cooking Light
Inspiration and Ideas

One & Yum Squid
Paired with spicy chorizo, earthy chickpeas, peppery kale and crunchy almonds, this dish feels like an instant taste-escape to Spain.
Air-Fryer Bratwurst with Onions & Peppers
Juicy pork bratwursts star in these healthy sandwiches. Topping them with onions, peppers and a spicy mustard sauce takes them over the top. Be sure to seek out prepared horseradish from the refrigerated section at the supermarket—not the creamy horseradish sauce shelved near the ketchup and mustard.
Kielbasa-&-Swiss Spaghetti Squash Casserole
Zuppa Toscana
This creamy soup is packed with savory flavor from Italian sausage and bacon. But don't worry, we tucked in healthy ingredients too, like kale and white beans, for added nutrition and fiber to round out a healthy dinner or packable lunch.

All Healthy Sausage Recipes

Skillet Eggs with Sausage & Tomato Aioli

This breakfast-for-dinner fried egg skillet is a no-brainer alternative to takeout when you're rushed. The sausage and dark leafy greens are cooked in the same pan as the eggs, so cleanup is a cinch. Loading kale into this quick dinner recipe provides some calcium as well as vitamins and fiber. Serve with whole-grain toast and simple tomato aioli for a weeknight dinner that's ready in 20 minutes.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Empanadas with Chorizo & Potato

A staple in South American cuisine, homemade empanadas can be served as a main dish or a side. We keep this simple by focusing on the empanada filling and instead of making the dough from scratch, we achieve flaky empanadas with the help of refrigerated pie crust.
By Devon O'Brien

Jambalaya Stuffed Peppers

In this healthy stuffed peppers recipe, a delicious jambalaya filling of chicken and Cajun spices gets baked inside of bell peppers. Traditional jambalaya is made with green bell peppers, but you can use green, yellow, or orange peppers (or a mix) for this dish. Look for bell peppers with even bottoms, so that they stand upright on their own.
By Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN

Sausage, Potato & Kale Soup

Mild Italian sausage and potatoes are the foundation for this simple sausage, potato and kale soup. Serve it with slices of whole-wheat bread or a side salad for a complete and satisfying lunch or dinner.
By Liv Dansky

One-Pot Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

The whole family is sure to love this one-pot spaghetti recipe! The sausage, chicken broth and white wine impart slow-cooked flavors in this quick-cooking ragu. As the pasta sauce thickens, you'll want to scrape the bottom of the pot to prevent the sauce and pasta from sticking and to help the pasta cook evenly.
By Liz Mervosh

Super Simple Sausage Skillet

Hearty, yet healthy, describes this easy-to-fix dish that's reminiscent of restaurant-style breakfast specialties.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baked Cod with Chorizo & White Beans

This recipe follows the Spanish and Portuguese tradition of pairing mild white fish with full-flavored cured sausage--just a bit gives the whole dish a rich, smoky flavor. Make it a meal: Enjoy with steamed green beans and roasted potatoes tossed with thyme and coarse salt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Macaroni with Sausage & Ricotta

A bit of sausage goes a long way in flavoring the creamy ricotta tomato sauce in this healthy and quick pasta recipe. Serve with a green salad and crusty Italian bread.
By Giuliano Hazan

Lemon-Sopressata Chicken

You'll only need 5 ingredients and 30 minutes for this healthy chicken recipe. Serve with mashed potatoes and a mixed green salad with red-wine vinaigrette to round out dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Cast-Iron Skillet Pizza with Sausage & Kale

A piping-hot cast-iron skillet turns pizza dough into a puffy, crisp-bottomed crust (similar to focaccia). If you have children, let them help make this easy pizza recipe: While you cook the sausage, have the kids tear up the kale--no knife required!
By Joy Howard

Low-Carb Eggplant Pizzas

These eggplant pizzas have all the classic flavors of a real pizza without all the carbs. Opt for spicy Italian sausage if you like the heat! Serve these mini pizzas with a green salad on the side to complete the meal.
By Julia Levy

Low-Country Boil

One pot is all you need for this easy Low-Country boil. We added green beans to the classic combination of potatoes, corn, shrimp and sausage to boost the veggie servings for a healthier crowd-pleasing meal. Dump the whole potful out on newspaper and serve with melted butter for dipping and crusty bread to round it all off!
By Devon O'Brien

Chorizo-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

This mouthwatering pork tenderloin is stuffed with chorizo, cheese and spinach. Once you master stuffing a pork tenderloin--you just cut the tenderloin almost in half lengthwise, pound it, fill it and tie it closed with kitchen string--you won't want it any other way. Serve with sautéed red peppers tossed with capers, parsley and sherry vinegar and roasted potatoes. To double this recipe, use 2 skillets or brown the tenderloins one at a time.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Acorn Squash & Chorizo Tacos

Cooking the spicy chorizo on top of the vegetables helps season them—as they cook, the squash and onion absorb the flavorful sausage drippings.
By Adam Dolge

Slow-Cooker Pork Sausage Bolognese

Here's the meaty, saucy pasta that we all crave. If you have any slow-cooker bolognese leftovers, freeze them and reheat on a cold night when you're in need of a hot, comforting dish. Serve with a simple, crisp salad and crusty bread. For the prettiest appearance, sprinkle with whole fresh basil leaves instead of chopped oregano.
By Cooking Light

Noodle-Less Lasagna

The lasagna that cuts carbs, boosts your veggie servings and is gluten-free: this easy dinner recipe uses slices of roasted eggplant and zucchini as the noodles in this healthy lasagna.
By Devon O'Brien

Winter Minestrone

This version of the Italian classic vegetable and bean soup is made in the slow cooker and mixes in flavorful sausage and squash. Use any variety of winter squash.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rainbow Chard Spanish Tortilla

Don't toss those stems! Rainbow chard is sold in bunches with a mix of yellow, pink, and pale green stems that add a pop of color, a bit of crunch, and an extra dose of fiber.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Slow-Cooker White Bean & Sausage Cassoulet

This slow-cooker cassoulet comes together quickly without fuss. Mashing some of the beans makes the broth creamier, while a topping of toasted panko adds contrasting crunchiness. Serve with a crusty baguette to sop up every last drop of the sauce. Garnish with fresh thyme sprigs, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Pinto Bean & Andouille Sausage Stew

An adaptation of the Andalusian dish fabada, this pinto bean stew is seasoned with andouille sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, peppers and smoked paprika. Fans of spicy beans should use the full amount of minced chile pepper (or more). Serve with brown rice and sour cream.
By Perla Meyers

Spaghetti Squash Nests with Sausage, Mushrooms & Tomatoes

Cutting spaghetti squash into horizontal rings instead of in half lengthwise not only cuts down on cooking time, it also makes for a fun presentation.
By Devon O'Brien

Spicy Cabbage Soup

Cabbage soup gets a punch of heat and smokiness thanks to Cajun seasoning and andouille-style sausage. To make this soup even heartier, add cooked brown rice.
By Carolyn Casner

Muffin-Tin Omelets with Sausage & Gruyère

With a little help from your trusty muffin tin, you can meal-prep a week's worth of protein-rich muffin-tin eggs like these with sausage and Gruyère to stash away in the fridge or freezer for those extra-busy mornings.
By Adam Dolge

Escarole, Cannellini Bean & Sausage Soup

This soup would be equally satisfying if you took it in a vegetarian direction and skipped the sausage and used no-chicken broth. 
By Liana Krissoff
