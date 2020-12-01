Healthy Melon Recipes

Find healthy, delicious melon recipes, including honeydew, cantaloupe and watermelon recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Creamy Watermelon Smoothie

This creamy vegan watermelon smoothie has a subtle coconut flavor thanks to coconut-milk yogurt. Strawberries add color and banana adds a smooth texture while letting the watermelon flavor shine through.
By Marianne Williams

Watermelon, Cucumber & Feta Salad

Here's a healthy salad recipe to make at the height of summer when watermelon and cucumbers are at their juiciest and most flavorful. Feta adds the perfect creamy, salty, tangy edge, and mint makes this salad taste even brighter. This is one easy side salad you'll want to serve at all your summer BBQs.
By Pam Lolley

Watermelon Fruit Pizza

This refreshing fruit dessert pizza recipe swaps classic cookie crust with a healthier watermelon crust. Topped with yogurt sauce, your favorite berries and mint, this fresh dessert can easily be doubled for a party or halved for every day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pizza Roll-Up Bento Lunch

This easy pizza-inspired roll-up is a kid-pleaser. Make crunchy vegetables more appealing by selecting colorful varieties like orange and purple cauliflower--and don't forget the dip! Keep 'em smiling with watermelon cut into fun shapes with cookie cutters.
By Stacy Fraser

Watermelon Gin Fizz

This pretty pink cocktail would be perfect for a bridal shower luncheon. Any leftover pureed juice is refreshing on its own.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watermelon-Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry and watermelon combine in this easy, 4-ingredient healthy fruit smoothie recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watermelon Mint Mocktail

Nothing says summer like this refreshing watermelon mint mocktail! It's light, crisp and made with only a few simple ingredients.
By Andrea Mathis, MA, RDN, LD

Cantaloupe Smoothie

This healthy smoothie recipe is the perfect way to cool off in the summer when cantaloupe is at its peak, adding plenty of sweetness to this healthy snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Fruit Salad

Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy melon, grapes and kiwi on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, purple and orange) for a fun crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Taco Salad Bento Lunch for Kids

No more half-eaten lunches--this taco-inspired bento box lunch is a healthy and portable meal your kid will love.
By Holley Grainger, M.S., RD

Watermelon Sherbet

The only difference between sorbet and sherbet is that the latter has a bit of dairy. In the case of this easy summer dessert, sweetened condensed milk adds sweetness plus a touch of creaminess.
By Anna Theoktisto

Watermelon-Mango Smoothie

This satisfying fruit smoothie recipe has only four ingredients for a quick and easy healthy breakfast on the go.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
All Healthy Melon Recipes

Cantaloupe and Cucumber Salad

This refreshing salad, made with cantaloupe and cucumbers, is the perfect summer dish for any occasion. Ready in just 25 minutes, this dish is perfect for any occasion.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Watermelon Caprese Salad

This refreshing twist on the classic caprese salad replaces tomatoes with sweet, juicy watermelon. Basil and balsamic vinegar push this easy summer salad to the savory side, but if you want some sweeter notes, opt for balsamic glaze. An optional drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil at the end helps marry the flavors.
By Carolyn Casner

Whipped Frozen Cantaloupe Creamsicle

Got a lot of leftover cantaloupe? Don't worry about wasting it--just throw it in the freezer and you'll be ready for cool cantaloupe creamsicles whenever you get the craving. Frozen cantaloupe cubes make this blended treat refreshingly juicy, and when blended with milk or a nondairy alternative, you get a summery treat that's just sweet enough.
By Casey Barber

Spicy Thai Melon Salad

Turn this savory Thai salad into an easy weeknight dinner by doubling the dressing and tossing it with cooked shrimp and chilled rice noodles.
By Adam Dolge

Cantaloupe, Arugula & Goat Cheese Salad

Buy a melon that feels heavy for its size and smells slightly sweet. Picking a ripe one ensures the right balance of flavors in this arugula and goat cheese salad.
By Adam Dolge

Watermelon Gazpacho

The delicate flavors of cucumber and watermelon go hand in hand to create a sweet-and-savory chilled soup, perfect as a first course on a hot night.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mojito Blueberry & Watermelon Salad

Inspired by the classic mojito cocktail, this festive and healthy fruit salad gets zing from rum, lime and mint. The optional piment d'Espelette--a sweet, spicy ground pepper from the Basque region of France--adds a hint of heat that's a nice contrast to the sweet fruit. Look for this spice at specialty stores, well-stocked markets or online. You could also swap in chile-lime seasoning blend (such as Tajín) for a similar subtle kick or omit the spice altogether. Feel free to skip the rum if you prefer an alcohol-free salad. With or without the rum, this salad has summertime backyard BBQ written all over it.
By Carolyn Casner

Honeydew Melon Agua Fresca (Agua de Melon Verde)

We've knocked back the sugar quite a bit in this healthier Mexican agua fresca recipe. This refreshing drink is often a way that Mexicans use up their leftover fruit, so feel free to use this technique with whatever fruit you have, especially other melons and tropical fruits like pineapple and mango.
By Roberto Santibañez

Summer Melon & Cheese Board

Serve this pretty appetizer board for summer parties when watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe are at their juiciest and tastiest. The sweetness of the melon plays wonderfully against the salty cheese and prosciutto, while a squeeze of lime and a sprinkle of fresh herbs add bright flavors and colors to the board.
By Sarah Simms Hendrix

Watermelon Juice

Clean and simple, it just takes a blender to whip up this DIY watermelon juice. You can enjoy this refreshing drink with no added sugar on its own, or jazz it up with one of our variations (see below).
By Sarah Epperson

Caraili (Sautéed Bitter Melon)

If you like radicchio, broccoli rabe or other bitter vegetables, you'll find caraili appealing as well.
By Ramin Ganeshram

Frozen Watermelon Margarita

This frozen watermelon margarita is refreshingly balanced with sweet watermelon and tart lime juice. Seasoning around the rim offers a little heat. Feel free to swap out the watermelon for cantaloupe or honeydew for a different take.
By Britney Victoria Alston

Frozen Watermelon Cocktail

Watermelon is the dominant flavor in this frozen rum and watermelon cocktail, with a subtle hint of mint shining through. Making simple syrup is easy, plus, having leftover mint syrup on hand is nice for whipping up extra cocktails.
By Liv Dansky

Watermelon, Cucumber & Corn Salsa

This refreshing summer salsa combines cooling watermelon and cucumber with the kick from jalapeño. The heat from jalapeños can vary widely. For those that like the heat, use a whole jalapeño. Serve with tortilla chips on the side.
By Joy Howard

Herby White Gazpacho

This take on gazpacho replaces the tomato with melon or grapes for a sweeter taste and gets its silky texture from Marcona almonds. If you can't find them, use skinless almonds and add 1 tablespoon oil and a pinch more salt.
By Stacey Ballis

Watermelontinis

These refreshing summery drinks can be made with or without alcohol.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Watermelon & Arugula Salad

This simple watermelon and arugula salad is slightly sweet, which mellows the peppery arugula. The basil works beautifully with both the arugula and the watermelon, and the briny, salty feta cheese is the perfect complement to the rest of the flavors.
By Liv Dansky

Yeo Joo Ggori Tang (Oxtail & Bitter Melon Soup)

This bitter melon soup recipe showcases the nuances of the polarized vegetable alongside rich and delicious oxtails for comfort in a bowl
By Dennis Lee

Grilled Watermelon

Grilling watermelon brings out its natural sweetness that's complemented by adding some simple sweet or savory toppings. Try this easy grilled watermelon recipe for a fun and festive summer appetizer or dessert.
By Julia Levy

Watermelon with Lime

A hit of lime zest and crunchy salt flakes on ripe watermelon is an addictive, salty-sweet way to enjoy a refreshing and hydrating snack. Pair it with a few pistachios for a protein boost.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Watermelon Margarita

All you need is a blender to whip up the watermelon base for this refreshing summer cocktail with a splash of silver tequila and fresh-squeezed orange juice. Use the extra DIY watermelon juice to double the recipe or enjoy it on its own.
By Sarah Epperson Loveless

Watermelon with Mint Gremolata

This flavor-boosting combo of mint and lime, inspired by the traditional Italian herb-and-garlic gremolata recipe, livens up juicy watermelon. Put a platter out at your next cookout and watch it disappear in an instant.
By Adam Dolge

Cantaloupe Salad with Lime, Pepitas & Cotija

This refreshing cantaloupe salad is tossed with tangy lime and garnished with crunchy pepitas and salty cotija cheese. Chili powder and cumin add a Southwestern spin. Enjoy as dinner side or light lunch.
By Pam Lolley

Vegan Watermelon Fruit Pizza

Wedges of juicy watermelon topped with nondairy coconut yogurt and berries make for a crisp and refreshing dessert. To feed a crowd, leave the wedges blank and let guests add their own toppings to the yogurt.
By Carolyn Casner
