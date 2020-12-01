Mother's Day Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Mother's Day Breakfast and Brunch recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Inspiration and Ideas

3 Amazing Breakfast-in-Bed Ideas for Mom

3 Amazing Breakfast-in-Bed Ideas for Mom
Mother's Day menus—from super-easy to super-impressive—that will make her feel like a queen.
Very Berry Fruit Salad

Very Berry Fruit Salad
Don’t just stop at a big, beautiful bowl of berries. We top this easy fruit salad recipe with a 2-ingredient creamy lemon sauce for an impressive dish to share.
Sunrise Bellini

Sunrise Bellini
Banana-Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Banana-Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Our Best Mother's Day Brunch Recipes

Our Best Mother's Day Brunch Recipes
24 Egg Recipes Perfect for Mother’s Day Brunch

24 Egg Recipes Perfect for Mother’s Day Brunch

Egg and Vegetable Muffins

Bulgur adds fiber and protein to these egg muffins, made with zucchini, tomato and feta cheese.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com