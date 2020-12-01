Clean-Eating Dessert Recipes
Find healthy, delicious clean eating dessert recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell. Our clean-eating recipes are made with real, whole foods and limit processed foods and refined grains. Plus, they are lower in sodium, sugar and calories.
Inspiration and Ideas
How to Make Clean-Eating Desserts
Don't skip dessert when you're eating clean. Focus on fruit and cut out the refined sugar. Here we get creative with 5 naturally sweet treats.
Mini Blueberry-Lemon Cheesecakes
This muffin-tin mini cheesecake recipe is an adorable, healthy dessert that's the perfect cute size.