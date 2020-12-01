Healthy Parfait Recipes

Chocolate-Coconut Breakfast Banana Split

Eating dessert for breakfast has never been easier, thanks to this twist on a classic banana split. We swap in strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) for ice cream, but you'll still get the same ice-cream-scoop look because the yogurt's thicker consistency helps it hold its shape well. Plus, strained yogurt has more protein for staying power. Pineapple and coconut give this banana split tropical vibes.