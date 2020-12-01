Healthy Parfait Recipes

Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait
This strawberry parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.
Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait
Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.
Nut & Berry Parfait
In this quick high-protein breakfast recipe, Greek yogurt is topped with healthy berries and almonds and lightly sweetened with honey.
Yogurt-Fruit Parfaits
This yogurt parfait makes a great snack for after school but it's also a nice healthy dessert choice for after dinner. It's light, fresh, and full of fruit, and you'll love the contrast of crunchy toasted nuts in each spoonful.
Yogurt Banana Sundae
Need a sweet treat for a snack or dessert? This healthy low-calorie recipe will satisfy your craving for a banana sundae (without the ice cream) and is ready in less than 5 minutes.
Chocolate-Coconut Breakfast Banana Split
Eating dessert for breakfast has never been easier, thanks to this twist on a classic banana split. We swap in strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) for ice cream, but you'll still get the same ice-cream-scoop look because the yogurt's thicker consistency helps it hold its shape well. Plus, strained yogurt has more protein for staying power. Pineapple and coconut give this banana split tropical vibes.
Mocha Yogurt & Raspberry Parfaits
These individual yogurt parfaits are layered with chocolate cookies and raspberries for a sweet treat. A touch of maple syrup balances the tangy flavor of the Greek yogurt.
Chocolate-Raspberry Breakfast Banana Split
This fun, breakfast-friendly twist on a banana split swaps in yogurt for ice cream. Using strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) provides more protein for staying power. Plus, its thicker consistency holds its shape better to resemble a scoop of ice cream. Raspberries and peanuts give this PB&J vibes.
Kiwi-Granola Breakfast Banana Split
We take a classic dessert and put a breakfast-friendly spin on it by swapping in yogurt for ice cream. The thicker consistency of the strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) helps it hold its shape and mimic scoops of ice cream. Plus, it has more protein for staying power than regular yogurt. Lots of seeds and nuts are a nice textural counterpoint to the soft banana.
S'more Parfaits
This chilled dessert offers all the flavors of a s'more, but you don't need a campfire. It also features a protein boost from the Greek yogurt.