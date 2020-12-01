Healthy Vegetarian Pasta Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegetarian pasta salad recipes including tortellini salad, Greek pasta salad and low-calorie pasta salad. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Pasta Salad with Black Beans & Avocado Dressing

9
Everyone will love this pasta salad recipe that's packed with tomatoes, corn and black beans. We lighten up the creamy dressing with avocado for a healthier version of a picnic favorite.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Mediterranean Broccoli Pasta Salad

5
We've loaded this healthy pasta salad with vegetables and flavors of the Mediterranean. Sun-dried tomatoes and a touch of lemon zest jazz up the dressing, while tender-crisp broccoli florets cook alongside the pasta, making assembly (and cleanup!) a breeze.
By Karen Rankin

Tex-Mex Pasta Salad

A light and creamy green-salsa dressing highlights this easy pasta salad with Southwestern flavors.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Couscous & Chickpea Salad

Cooked couscous and canned chickpeas come together in this quick lunch salad. The basil vinaigrette makes it taste anything but basic! When in season, we recommend adding fresh chopped tomatoes for a spin on tabbouleh.
By Katie Webster

Pesto Pasta Salad

2
A creamy pesto sauce turns this simple pasta salad into a delightful dinner. Adding broccoli to the pasta cooking water just before the pasta is done is a convenient way to briefly cook it so that it turns a vivid shade of green and softens slightly.
By Carolyn Casner

Cucumber Pasta Salad

2
This light and tangy cucumber pasta salad is fresh and bright. The orecchiette pasta holds the dressing for flavor in every bite, but you can use another small pasta shape if you like. This easy salad is perfect for a warm day or to serve as a lunch dish for company! For a fruitier flavor, try apple-cider vinegar in place of white distilled vinegar.
By Sarah Epperson

Easy Tomato & Balsamic Pasta Salad

This easy pasta salad is packed with fresh flavor from tomatoes, basil and balsamic vinegar. It takes just 10 minutes to make and while you could eat it right away, it tastes even better the longer it sits, so plan to leave at least an hour of marinating time before serving. Make a batch to have for lunch this week, serve it alongside a healthy protein source for dinner or bring it to your next potluck.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD

Tortellini Salad

4
A tomato-rich dressing boosts the flavor and lowers calories and fat in this tortellini salad (the dressing is also great on green salads or grilled fish). Roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes add a good dose of vitamins A, C and fiber.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Walnut Pesto Pasta Salad

1
This cold pesto pasta salad will cool you off on a summer day. Fresh tomatoes and roasted red peppers add a pop of bright color and juiciness here, but any of your favorite pasta-salad veggies, like blanched broccoli and fresh bell peppers, would be delicious too.
By Adam Dolge

Ensalada de Coditos Dominicana (Dominican Macaroni Salad)

A colorful and hearty summer salad, ensalada de coditos can be customized with ingredients like peas, tuna or ham. This vegetarian version features raw vegetables for added flavor and crunch, and makes for the perfect side to your main dish.
By Wendy Lopez

Macaroni Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing

1
Give classic pasta salad a fresher, more flavorful spin. This fast pasta dish calls for avocado to replace some of the mayonnaise, which makes it extra creamy. Whole-wheat elbow macaroni and fresh vegetables lighten up this healthy pasta salad that you'll be making all summer long.
By Carolyn Casner

Greek Tortellini Salad

4
Fresh cheese tortellini and classic Greek salad ingredients like tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion come together for a fast side dish that's perfect for potlucks, picnics and other casual gatherings.
By Carolyn Casner
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

9 Vegetarian Pasta Salads Ready in 25 Minutes
Make a healthy, delicious vegetarian pasta salad with these easy recipes. These recipes come together in 25 minutes or less and you'll have a filling and tasty meal. Pasta salad can be a main or side dish and these recipes are full of fresh vegetables. Recipes like Pesto Pasta Salad and Greek Tortellini Salad are nutritious, bright and perfect for any meal.
Orzo Salad with Chickpeas & Artichoke Hearts
5
This hearty orzo salad features feta, lemon and dill, three ingredients often found in Greek cuisine. Enjoy for lunch or dinner.
Greek Pasta Salad
5
Black Bean, Corn & Avocado Pasta Salad
2
Dill-Pickle Pasta Salad with Creamy Dill Dressing
1

If you're a fan of pickles, this easy pasta salad will easily become your go-to. If you want to give it some extra kick, an additional teaspoon or two of hot sauce will do the trick. Pair it with anything hot off the grill or pack it up for a picnic. It can also easily translate from a side dish to an entree by adding a can of flaked tuna or shredded chicken.

All Healthy Vegetarian Pasta Salad Recipes

Spaghetti Salad

This spaghetti salad has bright and vibrant flavors from colorful veggies and a simple vinaigrette. Make this easy vegetarian salad ahead of time and bring it to your next picnic or potluck.
By John Somerall

Lemony Pasta Salad

This bright, lemony pasta salad is quick to make and perfect for summer. The tomatoes, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes and red peppers add a variety of textures and flavors. This easy salad holds up well in the fridge, making it a go-to for your next picnic or potluck.
By Amanda Stanfield
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com