Healthy Memorial Day Dessert Recipes

EatingWell reader Beverley Sharpe of Santa Barbara, California, contributed this healthy chocolate chip cookie recipe. She gave chocolate chip cookies a healthy update by cutting back on sugar and incorporating whole grains. To increase protein, Sharpe replaces the rolled oats with 1 cup almond meal.
This peach dump cake serves up a fluffy, tender vanilla cake that's studded with juicy, sweet peaches. This peach cake is so simple it's sure to become a favorite summertime dessert. Using a box of organic cake mix makes the recipe prep even easier.
Carrots give carrot cake a health-halo effect--people think it's health food, but it's usually very high in fat and calories. But our version has about 40 percent less calories and 50 percent less fat than most. First, we use less oil in our batter. Then we skip the butter in the frosting (don't worry, it's still light and smooth). To ensure the cake is moist, we add nonfat buttermilk and crushed pineapple.
We use low-fat milk along with nonfat Greek yogurt in the creamy custard for this peach pie. The yogurt gives the custard a smooth texture without using cream or too many egg yolks. A slice is just as delicious served warm from the oven as it is chilled. For an added treat, serve topped with fresh blueberries.
This muffin-tin mini cheesecake recipe is an adorable, healthy dessert that's the perfect cute size. If making 2 dozen seems like overkill, the recipe can easily be cut in half. If you avoid gluten, use gluten-free graham crackers to make the crust.
This ultra-chocolaty, dairy-free Sicilian-style gelato--made without eggs or cream--is relatively lean but still creamy-smooth and flavorful. The coconut milk used for the base gives it a silky, rich mouthfeel and a subtle coconut flavor.
Here's a simple recipe for low-fat vanilla ice cream. Our version has all the richness you'll need but about 90 fewer calories than store-bought premium ice cream and a whopping 15 grams less total fat and 10 grams less saturated fat per serving.
These lemon cookies are made healthier with whole-wheat pastry flour and they get their zippy flavor from fresh lemon zest and juice rather than lemon extract. This lemon cookie recipe would be the perfect accompaniment to afternoon tea.
Lemon squares are so delicious, but classic lemon square recipes tip the scales with their calories and saturated fat. Our healthy lemon squares recipe shaves almost 200 calories and more than 5 grams of saturated fat per lemon square. For a variation, use lime juice in place of the lemon juice.
Inspired by a lassi, India's version of a yogurt-based fruit smoothie, this healthy frozen pie recipe gets flavor from a generous amount of cardamom and lime zest. Look for the ripest Ataulfo mangoes, sometimes called champagne or honey mangoes, because they're less fibrous and more flavorful than the more common Tommy Atkins variety. Top this healthy dessert with a dollop of whipped cream if you like.
This is a healthier version of a traditional cobbler, with canola oil in place of some of the butter and whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour. Unlike more classic biscuit-topped cobblers, the peaches and blueberries are nestled into a tender batter that swells around the fruit as it bakes. Other fruits may be substituted. It's especially beautiful when baked in and served right from a cast-iron skillet.
A double dose of lemon juice and zest brings fresh and tangy flavor to these easy brownies. They're the perfect dessert for any holiday or special occasion—or when you just need a little something to brighten your day.
Use whatever fresh or frozen fruit you have on hand to make this old-fashioned crumble. Typical crumble topping has as much as a half cup of butter--ours has just a bit of canola oil and, for richness, chopped almonds, which are full of healthy monounsaturated fats.
Fresh strawberries and rhubarb meld together under a crisp oat crumble in this gluten-free dessert recipe made in just one skillet. If you're not gluten-sensitive, regular rolled oats will work too. Top with a dollop of whipped cream for an extra-special treat.
As if no-bake weren't tempting enough, consider that the graham cracker crust for these berry cheesecake bars has pecans in it. Ooh la la! In the filling, nonfat Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese cut the calories and saturated fat.
A fruit crisp offers the luscious flavor of a fresh fruit pie without the fuss of making a crust. Celebrate the arrival of late-summer peaches with this rich-tasting crisp. The nut-studded topping works great with other fruit combinations too.
These no-bake portable cheesecakes are rich and creamy and swirled with fresh strawberries and honey for sweetness--perfect for a picnic or a backyard barbecue! We've used some Greek yogurt to lighten up this healthy dessert.
Sweet strawberries are nestled between layers of sponge cake and a cream filling in this easy cake. We add nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt to whipped cream to lighten up the filling and give it a little tang.
Applesauce is the secret ingredient that keeps these yummy chocolate brownies dense and chewy even without all the butter you would expect to find. We've used whole-wheat pastry flour for added fiber and nutrients and loaded the brownies with plenty of chocolate chips to keep them rich and satisfying. You won't even miss the 20 grams of fat we've lost in the makeover.
In this fruit crisp, the crunchy oatmeal topping and the peach-rhubarb filling get a lively kick from finely chopped crystallized ginger. (If you're not a ginger fan just leave it out.) The fruit filling is sweetened to match the peach-rhubarb combination--if you use other fruit that is very ripe and/or sweet, reduce the sugar in the filling to 3 tablespoons. The topping can be made ahead, so consider making a double batch and storing half in the freezer to have on hand for a quick dessert.
Make sure to reserve a portion of the peaches as you puree the mixture so the pops will be packed with icy cold, chunky bits of fruit. For a grown-up twist, try adding 1 to 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh mint, lemon verbena or basil.
What better way to take advantage of summer's bounty of berries than to enclose a mixture of berries in flaky pastry and bake up these delicious turnovers--the perfect handheld dessert for picnics and backyard parties. A dusting of sugar on top of the hand pies creates a crispy crust and eliminates the need for frying.
If you want an easy cherry cobbler recipe that also keeps your kitchen cool, you're in luck! This simple cobbler is made with frozen pitted cherries--so there's no sitting in a stuffy kitchen pitting cherries--and it's baked in a cast-iron skillet right on your grill so you don't have to heat up your oven. Try making this summery dessert for your next camping cookout. The sweet smells of tangy cherry filling and a buttery oat topping will have everyone in the campground asking for a bite.
The buttery, crunchy topping for this easy gluten-free peach crisp is made with almond flour and oats instead of wheat flour, and sliced almonds add additional crunch. Make this crisp at the height of summer when fresh peaches are at their best. Served as it is or with a dollop of vanilla ice cream, it's sure to be a crowd-pleasing summer dessert.
To save time, this plum pie uses store-bought phyllo dough to create the crust. The phyllo ruffles give an airy look to the pie while also adding delicious flake and crunch. A light dusting of confectioners' sugar finishes the show-stopping dessert.
Upgrade classic s'mores when you use chocolate-hazelnut spread instead of a chocolate bar in this quick recipe. We also added fresh strawberries and swapped graham crackers for thin lemon cookies in a fun, healthy twist.
This American flag cake has a no-bake cheesecake base and is decorated with fresh berries for a patriotic treat that takes just 20 minutes to assemble. Make this easy dessert recipe for a Fourth of July party or any festive summer occasion.
Tart rhubarb and sweet strawberries turn tender in their own juices beneath a brown sugar and oat crumble topping. This spring-inspired dessert comes together quickly without pie crusts to unroll; the tender fruit cooks quickly to make this a great last-minute dessert option too. Serve warm for the most luscious texture.