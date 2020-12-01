Healthy Pressure Cooker Recipes

Pressure cookers can be a major time saver in the kitchen--from cooking large pieces of chicken and dried beans in a fraction of the time to cooking up whole dinners in one pot. Now, with electric pressure cookers, like the Instant Pot, booming on the market, pressure cooking is easier than ever. Find mouthwatering and healthy recipes to make in your pressure cooker and multicooker, like chili, soup, mac and cheese and more.

Staff Picks

Instant Pot Summer Corn & Crab Chowder

Rating: 5 stars
1
Sweet corn and tender lump crabmeat go together wonderfully to make this rich, hearty chowder. This colorful, quick and easy Instant Pot soup makes a great starter for a summertime meal.
By Cooking Light

Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce

These chicken lettuce wraps are crunchy, light and perfect for a flavorful meal. The sweet, anise-like flavor of Thai basil pairs well with the bold taste of the peanut sauce, but regular basil—or even mint or cilantro—works well too.
By Hilary Meyer

Instant Pot Lentil Soup

Rating: 5 stars
1
This Instant Pot lentil soup is quick enough to prepare when you get home from work for an easy weeknight dinner. This vegetarian soup recipe is full of aromatic vegetables, brown lentils and fresh spinach. A splash of balsamic vinegar brightens the flavor, and a garnish of radish and parsley gives this comforting soup a fresh finish.
By Robin Bashinsky

Instant Pot White Chicken Chili Freezer Pack

Rating: 4.33 stars
5
Prep all of the ingredients for this hearty soup and freeze until you're ready to cook it for a fast meal. All you have to do is pop the frozen ingredients into your multicooker and turn it on. Using a pressure cooker to make this warming pot of chili results in extra-tender chicken that's easy to shred. The addition of chopped zucchini and corn gives each bowl a nutritional boost.
By Joy Howard

Instant Pot Butternut Squash Risotto

Rating: 4.78 stars
9
Making risotto has never been easier, thanks to an electric pressure cooker, like the Instant Pot. In this easy recipe, you don't have to stand over the stove constantly stirring. Just add everything into the multicooker and cook on high pressure for 10 minutes and this delicious dinner side dish is ready.
By Carolyn Casner

Instant Pot Chicken Soup with Root Vegetables & Barley

Rating: 5 stars
1
Be sure to use bone-in chicken here--it enhances the flavor of the broth, and the bones are easy to remove after cooking. This healthy chicken soup can be made in an Instant Pot or pressure cooker.
By Patsy Jamieson

Instant-Pot Mojo Pork

Rating: 5 stars
3
In Cuba, lechon asado (roast pork) is marinated in mojo, a citrus-herb sauce. In this Instant-Pot pork recipe, the pressure cooker infuses similar flavor into pork shoulder. No pressure cooker? Braise the meat in a large pot in a 300 degrees F oven for 4 to 5 hours.
By Breana Killeen

Instant Pot Chicken Breast

Rating: 5 stars
1
Use this Instant Pot chicken breast recipe any time you need cooked chicken on hand. Cooking chicken breasts in your Instant Pot (or other multicooker) is an easy, hands-off way to enjoy chicken during the week for easy lunches and dinners. Slice chicken for a salad, or shred and use in your favorite chicken salad recipe. This recipe calls for the dried seasoning blend of your choice, so you can vary the basic recipe according to what you want to make. For example, use Italian seasonings to make chicken for a Mediterranean-style salad or choose to cook the chicken breast with chili powder for tacos, nachos or chicken chili.
By Robin Bashinsky

Pressure-Cooker Mac & Cheese

Rating: 5 stars
1
Make a healthier version of classic macaroni and cheese with this recipe that adds broccoli for a nutritional boost and an easy way to eat more vegetables. Using an electric pressure cooker, such as the InstantPot, gets dinner on the table in just 30 minutes.
By Devon O'Brien

Instant Pot Vegetable Soup

This easy soup recipe cooks up quickly thanks to the use of an electric pressure cooker or multicooker, like the Instant Pot. It packs in tons of filling veggies without packing on the calories. Plus, it happens to be entirely plant-based. If you aren't eating vegan, top it with a little Parmesan cheese or pesto to add even more flavor.
By Carolyn Casner

Instant Pot Goulash

Your Instant Pot (or other multicooker) cuts hours off the cooking time of this Hungarian beef stew recipe. This Instant Pot goulash, a saucy dish flavored with caraway and smoked paprika, is served over whole-wheat egg noodles that cook while your multicooker works its magic. It's comfort food at its best!
By Robin Bashinsky

Pressure-Cooker Hummus

Rating: 5 stars
1
Cooking chickpeas from scratch is the best way to make your own hummus, but it can take hours to soak and cook them yourself. Enter the pressure cooker. Even without an overnight soak, your beans can be done in less than an hour, making this the ultimate last-minute appetizer option.
By Hilary Meyer
Instant Pot Brisket

Your Instant Pot is the perfect appliance to turn to if you want tender, juicy beef brisket done quickly. Here, we cut the brisket in half so it can fit inside the pot. After it's seared, it's cooked with plenty of onions that add body once blended into the flavorful, rich sauce. If you are making this brisket for Passover, look for products (like ketchup) that are labeled "Kosher for Passover."

Instant Pot Garlic & Rosemary Roast Pork Loin

Rating: 5 stars
2
It's remarkable that a pork roast can be so good so quickly! The gravy is rich and flavorful and the meat is moist and perfectly cooked--using an Instant Pot is a real game changer for pork loin roast.
By Cooking Light

Instant Pot Beef Bourguignon

Use your Instant Pot as a pressure cooker for this easy beef bourguignon recipe. If desired, serve this stew with whole-wheat egg noodles to soak up the delicious sauce.
By Patsy Jamieson

Pressure-Cooker Chicken, Potatoes & Peppers

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
Simple ingredients like chicken thighs, potatoes and bell pepper turn fall-off-the-bone tender in the pressure cooker or Instant Pot in just minutes. A splash of vinegar and a sprinkle of scallion just before serving add zing to this classic family dinner.
By Hilary Meyer

Instant Pot Potato Soup

Russet potatoes turn tender and soft in minutes in a pressure cooker, so you can make this comforting soup quickly on busy weeknights. Garnish with the classic potato soup fixings--bacon, scallions and melted Cheddar cheese.
By Hilary Meyer

Pressure-Cooker Grain Bowl

Rating: 3.8 stars
5
Whip up this healthy vegetarian grain bowl with ease in your Instant Pot. Pressure-cooking the sweet potato is faster and yields the perfect texture. A drizzle of homemade spicy dressing takes this easy dinner to the next level.
By Hilary Meyer

Instant Pot Vegetarian White Chili

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
Parsnips lend a wonderful sweet and nutty flavor to this healthy white bean chili. Using an Instant Pot (or any other pressure cooker) means this hearty chili can be ready in under an hour, but it still tastes like it's simmered away for hours. Pureeing some of the chili gives the stew a nice creaminess, but feel free to skip that step to save time. Garnish the chili with cheese and sour cream for a richer meal, or serve it as-is to keep it vegan.
By Robby Melvin

Instant-Pot Mujadara

Lentils and rice have been served together across the Middle East for centuries; they make a nutritious and satisfying vegetarian meal. This Instant Pot version is inspired by Lebanese mujadara, a variation that combines lentils, rice and caramelized onions.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Instant Pot Chicken Marsala

Rating: 5 stars
1
Enjoy classic chicken Marsala on a weeknight with this recipe that comes together fast thanks to the help of a multicooker, like the Instant Pot. Serve over cooked brown rice to sop up any of the extra sauce.
By Lauren Grant

4-Way Beef Roast

Rating: 5 stars
1
This versatile pressure-cooked beef roast can be eaten immediately or used to create beef tacos, barbecue beef sandwiches, or beef and noodles.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pressure-Cooker Chili

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
Chili cooks in just 15 minutes when it's made in a multicooker. The beef gets infused with the flavors of chili powder and cumin. Shredded cheese, scallion and sour cream round out the meal, but feel free to garnish with whatever toppings you choose.
By Hilary Meyer

Instant Pot "Corned" Beef & Cabbage

In this healthy corned beef and cabbage recipe, we cut back the sodium but kept the classic flavor profile of this St. Patrick's Day staple. An Instant Pot (or other multicooker) tenderizes the beef quickly, making this easy to pull off even on a weeknight.
By Karen Rankin

Pressure-Cooker Tomato Sauce

A multicooker is the perfect vessel for making homemade tomato sauce. You can sauté to develop flavor with the aromatic ingredients, then cook everything under pressure to infuse the tomatoes with garlic, onion, oregano and a splash of red wine. If the tomatoes are sweet on their own, you may not need the optional teaspoon of sugar. Taste before adding.
By Hilary Meyer

Pressure-Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala

This classic Indian-inspired dish typically takes several hours to make, but we simplified it by skipping the traditional yogurt marinade and letting the pressure cooker infuse the tikka masala flavor into lean chicken breasts. Cayenne adds heat, while a splash of cream keeps the spice in check (add less cayenne if you want it less spicy). Serve over rice and with a piece of naan to soak up the sauce.
By Hilary Meyer

Turkish Chickpea & Lamb Soup

Rating: 5 stars
1
This recipe was inspired by a hearty lamb and chickpea soup from Turkey. Finishing it with a dollop of pistachio-mint pesto adds another layer of flavor.
By Patsy Jamieson

Instant Pot Cream of Carrot Soup

Rating: 5 stars
3
This luscious and healthy cream of carrot soup comes together with just 15 minutes of active time, thanks to the Instant Pot (or any other pressure cooker). For an even easier dish, use an immersion blender to puree the soup--you'll only have the Instant Pot insert to clean after cooking. Serve this soup as a starter for a holiday meal or with crusty bread and a salad for dinner any night.
By Julia Levy

Instant-Pot Sausage & Peppers

Rating: 5 stars
1
Yellow and green peppers, tomatoes and sweet onion come together in the Instant Pot and make this classic sandwich pop with flavor. Cooking sausage and peppers in your Instant Pot makes this even easier for a busy weeknight. While green peppers are classic, any color bell peppers will work well.
By Liv Dansky

Rosemary-Orange Pot Roast

Rating: 4.63 stars
4
Not quite your mother's pot roast... This version has the tender meat and robust gravy of childhood memories, but it is distinguished by a subtle accent of rosemary and orange zest and a creamy sauce made with whole-grain mustard. A puree of wintered-over root vegetables, such as celery root, rutabaga or parsnips, would make a perfect accompaniment for an early spring meal. For a leaner pot roast, choose bottom round or rump roast. Chuck roast is a bit more tender, but fattier.
By Patsy Jamieson

Instant Pot Vegetarian Chili

Rating: 5 stars
1
This Instant Pot vegetarian chili recipe is full of healthy veggies and two kinds of beans. Chipotle chiles give it a hint of smoke and a nice kick. Top this quick and easy chili with cheese and sour cream, or enjoy it as a vegan chili by garnishing with veggies such as avocado, sliced jalapeños, onions, radishes and scallions or cilantro.
By Robin Bashinsky

Instant Pot Adobo Chicken Thighs with Bok Choy & Green Onions

Use your multicooker to make a quick version of this Filipino dish that's traditionally marinated overnight. The sweet and spicy Instant Pot chicken is tender and juicy, while the bok choy keeps its flavor and crisp texture.
By Cooking Light

Yucatán-Style Pulled Pork (Cochinita Pibil)

Traditionally, this Yucatán-style pork is cooked all day in a pit, but a pressure cooker gets it on the table much quicker. Cooking the pork wrapped in banana leaves is optional but adds an authentic grassy note.
By Andrea Nguyen

Pressure-Cooker Meatloaf & Potatoes

Rating: 5 stars
1
Meatloaf and potatoes cook together in your multicooker, such as the Instant Pot, in this weeknight-ready recipe. Cooking meatloaf in your pressure cooker keeps it nice and moist and, once assembled, the whole meal is cooked in just 20 minutes!
By Hilary Meyer

Pressure-Cooker Baked Beans

Rating: 3 stars
2
Make this classic version of sweet and tangy barbecue baked beans in an electric pressure cooker, like the Instant Pot, in a fraction of the time it would take in the slow cooker or on the stove.
By Hilary Meyer

Creamy Queso Chili

This mashup of the classic cheesy dip chile con queso with the beans and vegetables of a chili is the best of both worlds.
By Devon O'Brien

Instant-Pot Stuffed Peppers

Lean ground beef and veggies fill bell peppers in this easy Instant Pot dinner. Be sure to spoon the bright and flavorful tomato sauce over each pepper before serving. To make this even easier, choose peppers that will stand upright in your Instant Pot.
By Julia Levy
