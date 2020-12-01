Diabetic High-Protein Breakfast Recipes

Find healthy, delicious diabetic high-protein breakfast recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles

2
These sweet and savory mini casseroles are ready in just an hour. Refrigerate or freeze the leftovers to enjoy later.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tomato-Parmesan Mini Quiches

6
These individual mini quiches are a fun take on a traditional quiche. Leftovers can be refrigerated or frozen for an easy breakfast later in the week.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole

5
Prepare this easy ham and broccoli casserole the evening before, and in the morning just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Breakfast Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cakes

6
Peanut butter is the star ingredient in these oatmeal cakes, providing not only flavor, but a boost of plant-based protein too. Hiding a bit in the center of each muffin is a fun way to ensure that peanut butter makes it into every bite.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

2
This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning.
By Robin Bashinsky

Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette

1
Salad for breakfast? Don't knock it until you've tried it. We love how this meal gives you 3 whole cups of vegetables to start your day.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Homemade Plain Greek Yogurt

1
Learning how to make Greek yogurt at home is simple with this easy recipe. Start by making homemade yogurt; heating milk, combining with a little bit of already-cultured yogurt and letting it sit in a warm spot until the milk turns into yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Parmesan Cloud Eggs

10
These light and fluffy eggs are loaded with Parmesan and scallions for tons of flavor, plus there's a luscious runny yolk on top. And don't worry, this impressive brunch recipe is easy enough for anyone to master.
By Carolyn Casner

Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla

Pico de gallo and cheesy eggs make this quick breakfast flavorful and satisfying.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa

6
Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.
By Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN

Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts

This simple snack with protein and healthy fat will get you through the afternoon slump.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Cauliflower Hash with Sausage & Eggs

1
This easy and nutritious version of breakfast hash uses cauliflower rice instead of potatoes, and turkey sausage instead of breakfast sausage, for a healthier, low-carb breakfast. Top it off with fried eggs for a satisfying morning meal.
By Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie
1
Smoothies are popular for breakfast, but many don't have enough calories or nutrients to be considered a complete meal. This creamy berry smoothie has the perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat, and will keep you satisfied until your next meal.
Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait
3
This strawberry parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.
Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl
2
Southwest Breakfast Skillet
5

One skillet is all you need to create this satisfying, veggie-loaded breakfast (or dinner) dish. This skillet is packed with mushrooms, bell pepper and chard to help up your veggie count for the day and is topped with bacon, eggs, cheese, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro.

All Diabetic High-Protein Breakfast Recipes

Breakfast Beans with Microwave-Poached Egg

In Costa Rica, this popular breakfast bean dish is called gallo pinto, which means spotted rooster, referring to the dark beans amid the pale rice. We call for cooked barley here, but you can use whatever leftover cooked grain you may have on hand.
By Patsy Jamieson

Vanilla-Cranberry Overnight Oatmeal

Overnight oats can simplify your morning routine while still providing a hearty, nutritious breakfast. You can prepare this in a 2-cup mason jar or other to-go container if you usually transport your breakfast.
By Patsy Jamieson

Southwestern Breakfast Tostadas

Mashed black beans, crumbled queso freso, fresh cilantro and chopped tomato give this easy breakast tostada a Soutwestern flair.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Make-Ahead Freezer Breakfast Burritos with Eggs, Cheese & Spinach

2
Mornings just got easier with these satisfying breakfast burritos made with eggs, spinach, serrano peppers and cheese. These burritos can last for months in the freezer and reheat within minutes in the microwave, so keep a stash on hand for when you need a quick, healthy breakfast.
By Wendy Lopez

Breakfast-for-Lunch Bento for Kids

This bento box idea is full of your kid's breakfast favorites, even waffles. This lunch is packed with healthy foods you will feel good about serving and kids will actually be excited to eat--no more half-eaten lunches!
By Holley Grainger, M.S., RD

Stovetop Veggie Frittata

Eggs are one of the cheapest sources of protein. And they offer a delicious and easy avenue for getting veggies, like in this frittata. Using frozen vegetables saves prep time, too.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDCES

Breakfast Tostada

This easy and satisfying Mexican-inspired breakfast recipe brings lots of flavor to your plate. Using a mix of fresh and store-bought ingredients, breakfast is on the table in 20 minutes.
By Mila Clarke

Whole Wheat Bagel with Peanut Butter

Swap out a typical bagel with a mini whole wheat bagel for a lower calorie and higher fiber breakfast. Pair with peanut butter to keep you fuller longer.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Callaloo Frittata

Eggs, potatoes, feta and greens come together in this sustaining breakfast that can be prepped in advance and enjoyed throughout the week. A beloved Caribbean vegetable, callaloo adds bright color to this frittata. Alternatively, you can use any dark leafy green as a substitute.
By Wendy Lopez

Black Bean & Chipotle Tostadas with Creme Fraiche

If you love breakfast burritos or huevos rancheros, you'll love this tostada with seasoned black beans on crispy tortillas with scrambled eggs on top. Pass salsa or hot sauce to go with it.
By Jan Ellen Spiegel

Protein-Packed Zucchini Bread

1
Late in the summer there's usually an abundance of zucchini and this recipe is one way to use it up. Make a few batches and freeze any extra loaves to have on hand for snacks and quick breakfasts.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Oatmeal with Fruit & Nuts

This protein-packed healthy breakfast recipe gets a touch of sweetness from apple and crunch from walnuts. Feel free to pick your favorite fruit (try berries or pears) and nuts (maybe almonds or pistachios) to personalize your healthy oatmeal.
By Hilary Meyer

Greek Yogurt Breakfast

Looking for a quick breakfast solution? Greek yogurt and toast is a quick and balanced breakfast. Transform your Greek yogurt into a bowl of flavor by stirring in 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract and topping with blueberries.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Huevos Rancheros Tacos

When you combine these two Tex-Mex-inspired favorites, the delicious question becomes whether to enjoy them at breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner!
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com