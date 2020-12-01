Healthy Diabetes-Friendly Dinner Recipes for Two

Find healthy, delicious diabetes-friendly dinner recipes that serve two from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils

This earthy bowl of lentils bursting with Middle Eastern flavors is topped with leftover roasted root veggies from a large batch for an easy weeknight dinner. Keep it vegan or add a drizzle of plain yogurt for extra richness.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Beer-Battered Fish Tacos with Tomato & Avocado Salsa

Lovers of fried fish get the taste without all the calories, and the salsa adds a fresh, clean note. To complete the Baja theme, serve with black beans, some diced mango and a bit of light sour cream.
By Stacy Fraser

Kale, Sausage & Pepper Pasta

This entire healthy pasta recipe cooks in one skillet, so there's only one pot to clean! Try it with any greens you have in the fridge, such as chard or spinach.
By Joyce Hendley

Thai Chicken

A 20-minute entree that's sure to please picky eaters at your table, this Asian-inspired Thai chicken recipe is a great choice for last-minute dinners. If you have a little extra time, pair it with flavored rice and crisp-tender pea pods (see associated recipe) for a complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Chops with Roasted Cauliflower and Onions

This quick one-skillet vegetable and pork main dish recipe makes a great weeknight dinner. Look for pre-cut cauliflower florets in the produce aisle of your grocery store to cut down on prep time, and your dinner will be on the table in just 30 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Pasta Primavera

Ready in under an hour, this pasta and veggie dish is perfect for any night of the week!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken & Cornmeal Dumplings

This version of chicken and dumplings provides plenty of vegetables with 5 grams of fiber per serving. Dumplings are made with 1 part flour and 1 part cornmeal to make them standout from a traditional flour dumpling. This hearty dinner option is the perfect comfort meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chickpea salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. The extra dressing is delicious served with grilled vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honey Mustard Salmon with Mango Quinoa

In this 30-minute dinner recipe, grilled, honey mustard-coated salmon is served with a tasty grain salad made with quinoa, mango, jalapeño and almonds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Onion Chutney

If you'd like the chutney in this pork tenderloin recipe to be both sweet and tart, opt for sweet apples like red or golden delicious and sweet onion.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Italian Penne with Tuna

Need a quick pasta dish that's flavorful and colorful? This penne pasta dinner-for-two combines leeks, baby spinach, tuna and sun-dried tomatoes--and it's ready in just 20 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Garlic Shrimp on Spinach

Parmesan cheese lends an intriguing flavor accent to garlic- and lemon-steamed shrimp in this recipe. And it's under 200 calories per serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Grilled Salmon with Kale Sauté

In this healthy dinner recipe, salmon fillets are seasoned with a zesty dry rub, grilled and served with a simple side--lemon-seasoned sautéed kale and shallots. Sometimes simple is best!
Apple-Glazed Chicken with Spinach

A drizzling of lemon scented apple jelly glazes the chicken during broiling and lightly sweetens the braised spinach in this recipe.
Skillet Chicken Breast & Broccoli with Mustard-Rosemary Pan Sauce

Oven-Roasted Chicken Thighs

Chipotle-Marinated Pork Tenderloin

Classic Hamburger for Two

Stuffed Pork Loin with Wild Rice

A clever knife technique is the key to this stuffed tenderloin, which gets rolled up with a sweet-savory combo of wild rice, apples and cranberries.

All Healthy Diabetes-Friendly Dinner Recipes for Two

Salmon & Spring Vegetables with Dill

This 20-minute salmon, asparagus, and new potato dinner for two is cooked in the microwave to save time.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Sausage with Potatoes & Sauerkraut for Two

Here's our weeknight version of choucroute garni, “dressed sauerkraut,” made with chicken sausage. The flavor of the dish will vary depending on what type of chicken sausage you choose. We like the taste of roasted garlic sausage or sweet apple sausage in this recipe. And although any type of sauerkraut can be used, we prefer the crisp texture of refrigerated kraut over canned. The recipe serves two. Serve with roasted carrots and some mustard to spread on the sausage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Moroccan-Style Stuffed Peppers for Two

Aromatic savory-and-sweet stuffed peppers are a satisfying supper, thanks to lean beef, brown rice and bell pepper in each bite. And this recipe makes just enough for two. Serve with rainbow chard sautéed with olive oil, garlic and parsley.
By David Bonom

Pork Tenderloin with Gingered Mango Sauce

A vibrant mango sauce--also great with chicken or fish--will have you dreaming of warm and balmy Key West. Serve it with brown basmati rice and a salad of mixed greens.
By Linda Gassenheimer

Shrimp and Avocado-Cream Pasta

This recipe has a tasty secret: the creamy sauce is made with nutritious avocado! Mix it together with multigrain pasta for a healthy dinner option.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salmon with Broccoli Couscous

Go fishing at your grocery store and you won't find a meal that is much easier, or healthier, than this one. Salmon is one of a few foods that contain omega-3 fatty acids, which can help prevent disease.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Flank Steak Tostadas

Quick-pickled onions and a simple yogurt-lime cream sauce lend complex flavors to these crispy steak tostadas.
By Jamie Gates

Mexican Roll-Ups

Delicious and filling, these beef, tomato and pepper filled tortillas are the perfect option for an easy dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Honey Nut Stir-Fry

Honey and ginger combine to create a perfectly balanced flavor combination in this quick and easy chicken stir-fry.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Tacos with Charred Tomatoes

Rating: Unrated
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Fajita Wraps

Sliced chicken, tenderized in lime juice, combines with a spicy sour-cream sauce in this tasty wrap. Serve with Vinegary Coleslaw and Spiced Pinto Beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Onion Sauce

Pounding slices of pork tenderloin into cutlets helps it cook quickly. This dinner, complete with a sweet apple-and-onion sauce, is done in 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken & Farfalle with Creamy Walnut Sauce

Gorgeous-looking and lively tasting, this dish is rich in omega-3s, thanks to a double-hit of walnuts (nuts and oil). And although it's a bit pricy, walnut oil adds a distinctive, complementary flavor. You can also use it in a vinaigrette to top an accompanying salad.
By Ruth Cousineau

Citrus Tilapia with Fruit Salsa

Mild tilapia filets are marinated in an orange-cayenne pepper mixture in this sweet and spicy fish recipe. And because spice is nice--chopped jalapeños are added to the fruit salsa to kick it up the heat just a bit more. Serve over brown rice to round out the meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ultimate Spaghetti and Meatballs

Simply toss the ingredients together and sit back while your slow cooker prepares this ultimate spaghetti and meatball dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Breadcrumb-Crusted Cod for Two

In this quick baked fish recipe for two, a creamy spread of Greek yogurt and tarragon keeps cod moist and flavorful and helps keep the crispy breadcrumb topping in place. We like the delicate flavor of cod in this quick baked fish recipe for two, but any firm fish fillet can be used in its place.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Swordfish & Mixed Vegetable Stir-Fry

Put your wok to work and whip up this easy stir-fry dinner-for-two in just 20 minutes. Bursting with chunks of swordfish and mixed vegetables, it tastes great served over rice or chow mein noodles.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lime Pork Piccata with Garlic Kale & Gnocchi

Slices of pork tenderloin marinated in lime juice are the perfect accompaniment to an easy kale and gnocchi side. Add some steamed or roasted carrots to round out the meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lamb & Eggplant Ragu

Lamb and eggplant are combined in dishes throughout the Mediterranean. Together they deliver a complex, hearty, earthy flavor that's truly satisfying. In this dish, toasted pine nuts and tangy feta cheese are excellent accents.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoky Mustard-Maple Salmon for Two

It doesn't get much easier--or more delicious--than this speedy recipe for roast salmon for two topped with a smoky maple-mustard sauce. The sweetness of the maple balances the tangy mustard; smoked paprika or ground chipotle adds another layer of flavor. Ask at the fish counter to have the salmon cut into four 4-ounce fillets with the skin removed. Serve with roasted green beans and whole-wheat couscous tossed with pecans and chives.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beef & Bok Choy

This Asian-style stir-fry recipe combines thinly slices sesame-chili flavored beef with garlicky bok choy. Delicious on its own, but also great served over rice.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beef and Vegetables in Peanut Sauce

Sure to be a crowd-pleaser, this Asian-inspired dinner is full of flavor and a healthier option than take-out.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Fish Fillets

This is “pan-Mediterranean” in its flavors and employs a method of cooking fish by keeping it moist in a zesty sauce. You can also add capers, roasted peppers or sun-dried tomatoes to the sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shortcut Chicken Mole

Using bottled salsa in this recipe really cuts down on prep time, and helps to get this cumin-flavored chicken dinner on the table in just 20 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
