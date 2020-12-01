Healthy Diabetes-Friendly Dinner Recipes for Two

Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils
This earthy bowl of lentils bursting with Middle Eastern flavors is topped with leftover roasted root veggies from a large batch for an easy weeknight dinner. Keep it vegan or add a drizzle of plain yogurt for extra richness.
Beer-Battered Fish Tacos with Tomato & Avocado Salsa
Lovers of fried fish get the taste without all the calories, and the salsa adds a fresh, clean note. To complete the Baja theme, serve with black beans, some diced mango and a bit of light sour cream.
Kale, Sausage & Pepper Pasta
This entire healthy pasta recipe cooks in one skillet, so there's only one pot to clean! Try it with any greens you have in the fridge, such as chard or spinach.
Thai Chicken
A 20-minute entree that's sure to please picky eaters at your table, this Asian-inspired Thai chicken recipe is a great choice for last-minute dinners. If you have a little extra time, pair it with flavored rice and crisp-tender pea pods (see associated recipe) for a complete meal.
Pork Chops with Roasted Cauliflower and Onions
This quick one-skillet vegetable and pork main dish recipe makes a great weeknight dinner. Look for pre-cut cauliflower florets in the produce aisle of your grocery store to cut down on prep time, and your dinner will be on the table in just 30 minutes!
Chicken Pasta Primavera
Ready in under an hour, this pasta and veggie dish is perfect for any night of the week!
Chicken & Cornmeal Dumplings
This version of chicken and dumplings provides plenty of vegetables with 5 grams of fiber per serving. Dumplings are made with 1 part flour and 1 part cornmeal to make them standout from a traditional flour dumpling. This hearty dinner option is the perfect comfort meal.
Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas
In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chickpea salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. The extra dressing is delicious served with grilled vegetables.
Honey Mustard Salmon with Mango Quinoa
In this 30-minute dinner recipe, grilled, honey mustard-coated salmon is served with a tasty grain salad made with quinoa, mango, jalapeño and almonds.
Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Onion Chutney
If you'd like the chutney in this pork tenderloin recipe to be both sweet and tart, opt for sweet apples like red or golden delicious and sweet onion.
Italian Penne with Tuna
Need a quick pasta dish that's flavorful and colorful? This penne pasta dinner-for-two combines leeks, baby spinach, tuna and sun-dried tomatoes--and it's ready in just 20 minutes!
Garlic Shrimp on Spinach
Parmesan cheese lends an intriguing flavor accent to garlic- and lemon-steamed shrimp in this recipe. And it's under 200 calories per serving.