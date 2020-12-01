Vegetable Chip Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegetable chip recipes including kale chips and Brussels sprout chips. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Kale Chips

13
Not a fan of kale? These crispy baked kale chips will convert you! For the best result, don't overcrowd the pans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Chips

Thinly sliced sweet potatoes fry to a crispy crunch in the air fryer. These homemade chips also use much less oil, which cuts down on calories and fat. They're a naturally sweet side for sandwiches, burgers, wraps and more.
By Sarah Epperson

Crispy Air-Fryer Pickle Chips

1
Use your air fryer to make these crispy, salty pickle chips for game day! The air fryer gives you a crispy crust, using much less oil than a traditional fryer. Enjoy these addictive little snacks on their own or with our Southern smoky, creamy dipping sauce.
By Robby Melvin

Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips

3
These crispy air-fryer zucchini chips are delicious paired with the creamy dill dipping sauce--or any sauce you have on hand. And the best part? The air fryer delivers a crispy crunch without having to pile on the oil like traditional fryers do.
By Karen Rankin

Beet Chips

1
Make perfectly crunchy veggie chips at home with this healthy recipe. Use a mandoline to slice the beets extra-thin for the optimum crunch!
By Devon O'Brien

Sweet Potato Chips

1
Make perfectly crunchy veggie chips at home with this healthy recipe. Use a mandoline to slice the sweet potatoes extra-thin for the optimum crunch!
By Devon O'Brien

Microwave Potato Chips

4
You don't need a deep fryer to make crispy potato chips. We toss thinly sliced potatoes with just a touch of olive oil, pop them in the microwave and voilà! Crispy, crunchy homemade potato chips with 8 grams less fat per serving than regular chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Red Cabbage Chips

Full of anti-inflammatory antioxidants, red cabbage makes a great healthy alternative to regular potato chips. The flavor of these crispy leaves is fortified with extra-virgin olive oil and everything bagel seasoning.
By Carolyn Casner
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com