Healthy Noodle Soup Recipes

Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken

42
This creamy rotisserie chicken soup has a delicious chicken pot pie feel to it. We call for rotisserie chicken to streamline your prep time--look for a nice big one with lots of breast meat on it. Pair this comforting and easy soup recipe with a green salad, or, if you're really hungry, a grilled cheese sandwich.
By Karen Rankin

Minestra Maritata (Italian Wedding Soup) 
16
Forget the marble-size meatballs you find in many versions of this Italian Wedding Soup. In this easy recipe, they're full-size, full-flavored and plenty filling.
By Robin Bashinsky

White Bean Soup with Pasta

9
We use mirepoix—a combination of onion, celery and carrots—to flavor this white bean soup. Keep a store-bought bag of the mixture in your freezer to ensure you always have some on hand without worrying about it going bad.
By Devon O'Brien

Hearty Minestrone

13
This version of the Italian classic soup Minestrone is packed with leeks, potatoes, beans, zucchini, spinach and orzo, making it perfect for a hearty lunch or supper on a cold winter's night. To make a vegetarian version use vegetable rather than chicken broth. Top each bowl with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano for a zesty burst of flavor.
By Kathleen Desmond Stang

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale

12
This healthy, easy soup is loaded with vegetables, protein and fiber to keep you full and fueled. Serve this winter soup topped with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese, and a side of garlic toast.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Slow-Cooker Chicken & Vegetable Noodle Soup

6
This slow-cooker chicken noodle soup fits nicely into the Mediterranean diet thanks to plenty of vegetables, lean chicken breast and whole-wheat pasta. Pair it with a salad and toasted whole-grain bread for an easy, healthy dinner.
By Sarah Epperson

Potsticker & Vegetable Soup

6
Skip the frying pan and make a full meal out of store-bought dumplings with this quick and easy 30-minute soup. Shao Hsing (or Shaoxing) is a seasoned rice wine used in Chinese cooking. Look for it in Asian specialty markets or with other Asian ingredients in large supermarkets.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Kale, White Bean & Pasta Soup

This veggie-packed kale, white bean and pasta soup is hearty and flavorful. Mashing beans into the soup gives it body and creaminess without actual cream. Serve this delicious vegetarian soup with a piece of crusty whole-grain bread on the side.
By Adam Dolge

Classic Chicken Soup

2
Classic chicken noodle soup gets a healthy upgrade with low-sodium chicken broth, whole-wheat egg noodles and tons of vegetables. To get a homemade stock flavor using store-bought broth, we simmer bone-in chicken breasts in the broth before adding the rest of the soup ingredients. But you're short on time, feel free to use pre-cooked chicken and start the recipe at step 2.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup Freezer Pack

2
Your favorite restaurant soup just got easier and healthier with this freezer-to-crock-pot recipe. If you keep a special bottle of olive oil on hand for stand-out dishes, this is the recipe to pull it out for. The headiness of the fruity olive oil truly elevates the flavors in this Italian meal-prep slow-cooker soup.
By Katie Webster

Slow-Cooker Vegetable Minestrone Soup

4
A winter classic, this crock pot version of minestrone is heavy on the vegetables and light on the pasta, keeping carbs in check while providing plenty of flavor.
By Laura Walsh

Sausage, Spinach & Tortellini Soup

4
Full of a comforting tomato base and plenty of fresh spinach, the spicy sausage is a zingy, flavorful addition to this easy soup recipe. If you want to make the soup ahead of time, save the tortellini for shortly before serving so that it doesn't get soggy and break apart.
By Julia Levy
Slow-Cooker Turkey & Kale Minestrone Soup

1
Adjust the heat level in the dish by choosing either hot or mild Italian sausage. You can add red pepper, too, to make it extra hot. Serve this slow-cooker minestrone with crusty bread, if desired.
By Cooking Light

White Bean Soup with Tomato & Shrimp

5
With capers and olives, this heart-healthy soup draws inspiration from Italian puttanesca sauce. Serve with crusty whole-grain bread to soak up the broth.
By Adam Dolge

Pasta e Ceci (Pasta & Chickpea Soup)

2
This thick soup is full of ceci (Italian for chickpeas), tomatoes, fresh rosemary and pasta. Convenient pantry items makes it the perfect solution for harried weeknights. To make this soup vegetarian simply swap reduced-sodium vegetable broth for the beef broth.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Sichuan Ramen Cup of Noodles with Cabbage & Tofu

1
The Sichuan province in the southwestern corner of China is known for its fiery dishes. Here, the richness of tahini tempers the spicy chile paste in this cup-of-noodles-style mason jar soup recipe. You can grind the Sichuan peppercorns in a spice grinder or mortar and pestle, or crush them with the bottom of a heavy skillet.
By Sarah DiGregorio

Lasagna Soup

4
This quick and healthy lasagna soup recipe has all the comforting flavors of classic lasagna with plenty of tomatoes, Italian turkey sausage and lasagna noodles broken into bite-size bits. A dollop of ricotta cheese mixed with mozzarella and Parmesan adds a creamy finishing touch. Serve the soup with a green salad and crusty bread to sop up what's left in the bowl for an easy healthy dinner that's ready in under 30 minutes.
By Marianne Williams

Turkey, Pasta & Vegetable Soup

1
This simple, clean turkey soup is full of vegetables and shredded turkey, making it perfect for after the holidays when you have leftovers on hand. Don't forget to save your Parmesan rinds! Adding one to a soup like this adds a rich umami flavor.
By Karen Rankin

Vegetarian Udon Noodle Soup

2
This Japanese-style udon soup recipe uses several Asian ingredients that are available at most grocery stores, including udon noodles, mirin (cooking wine), miso, and sesame oil. All will keep for months in the pantry or fridge.
By Lauren Grant

Sesame Instant Ramen Noodles with Broccoli & Soft-Boiled Egg

Jazz up basic ramen noodles with toasted sesame oil, quick-cooked broccoli and a jammy soft-boiled egg. To cut back on sodium, look for ramen varieties with less than 600 mg sodium per serving or use less of the seasoning packet.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Japanese-Inspired Chicken Noodle Soup

2
This healthy, Japanese-inspired chicken noodle soup recipe is made with udon noodles and gets a hit of umami flavor from a swirl of miso at the end. To make the miso easier to stir into the soup, combine a little bit of the hot broth with the thick miso to thin it before adding to the rest of the soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetable and Pasta Soup

A slow-cooker will do all the work for this delicious, diabetic-friendly Vegetable and Pasta Soup. Opt for vegetable stock to make this soup vegetarian.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spicy Tofu Hotpot

8
Warm up a chilly evening with this light but satisfying one-pot meal. The tofu absorbs the flavors of this fragrant, spicy broth, making it anything but bland. Look for fresh Chinese-style noodles in the refrigerated case of your supermarket alongside wonton wrappers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brothy Ginger-Soy Noodles with Turkey & Bok Choy

16
This dish was inspired by Chinese Dan Dan noodles—ground pork and noodles in a spicy broth. We use ground turkey and omit the traditional Sichuan peppercorns for convenience, but add hot sesame oil. Use toasted sesame oil instead if you want mild noodles.

Italian Egg-Drop Soup

18
Italian egg-drop soup, Stracciatella, is traditionally a light soup made with just chicken broth, eggs and herbs. We added pasta, chickpeas and arugula to turn it into a meal. Serve with: Garlic bread and Caesar salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Noodle Soup with Dill

14
Chicken noodle soup is undeniably comfort food for many people (especially when they're not feeling well) and this version gets a healthful update. Whole-wheat egg noodles add fiber and nutrients and reduced-sodium chicken broth cuts the sodium. By all means use homemade chicken broth if you have it.
By Deidre Senior

Vegan Gnocchi Soup

1
This Italian-inspired vegetable-packed soup features flavorful herbs, mushrooms, kale and tomatoes. Shelf-stable potato gnocchi are vegan, but if you want to make this soup gluten-free or lower in carbs, try cauliflower gnocchi instead.
By Carolyn Casner

Easy Miso-Chicken Ramen

5
Warm up a chilly evening with this healthy chicken-and-vegetable ramen noodle bowl recipe. For a little spice, top with hot sauce, such as Sriracha. Look for dried curly Chinese-style noodles near other Asian ingredients in most well-stocked supermarkets. For a substitute, try whole-wheat angel hair pasta and cook for a few minutes longer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Lemony Chicken Noodle Soup

2
This is a classic chicken noodle soup with bright lemony flavor. Because the noodles are whole-wheat, they have added pleasant chewiness-not to mention more fiber and nutrients-than the regular variety. Pair this delicious soup with crusty bread and red wine.
By Cooking Light

Chicken & Gnocchi Dumplings for Two

3
Here we use tender gnocchi in place of homemade dumplings in this rich and warming chicken and vegetable stew recipe. Freeze the remaining 8 ounces of gnocchi in an airtight container for another meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Lemon Chicken & Orzo Soup

This lemon orzo soup is bright and lively. Poaching chicken in store-bought broth is an easy way to enrich the soup and provide an extra depth of flavor.
By Lauren Grant

Alphabet Soup

Recite your ABC's while you enjoy this kid-friendly soup that you can feel good about serving--it's packed with healthy vegetables. If you can't find alphabet noodles, any small pasta (like orzo) will work.
By Hilary Meyer

Chicken Orzo Soup

This quick chicken orzo soup has warm, comforting flavors from the perfect combination of broth, chicken and vegetables. The orzo makes it filling without weighing it down.
By Pam Lolley

Shiitake & Noodle Hot & Sour Soup

10
This vegetarian hot-&-sour-inspired soup is chock-full of tofu and vegetables, plus noodles to make it hearty enough for dinner.
By Jim Romanoff

5-Spice Chicken Noodle Soup

This Asian-inspired chicken soup recipe has soy, five-spice powder and ginger, which add a flavor punch without adding lots of calories or fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pho-Inspired Beef Noodle Soup

Pho is a traditional Vietnamese noodle dish made with rice noodles and meat, and served in a flavorful, clear broth with a multitude of garnishes. For this recipe, we've used unsalted beef broth seasoned with garlic, ginger, pepper, cinnamon, and clove. Star anise and ngo gai (culantro) are also commonly used to flavor the broth. It simmers for just 15 minutes, becoming infused the flavor of the spices, but broth for traditional pho may simmer for hours. For garnishing, we've lined up bean sprouts, scallions, basil, chiles and lime, but you could also use cabbage, mint or cilantro. One of the best parts of this dish is how customizable it is.
By Lauren Grant
