Healthy Noodle Soup Recipes

Pho-Inspired Beef Noodle Soup

Pho is a traditional Vietnamese noodle dish made with rice noodles and meat, and served in a flavorful, clear broth with a multitude of garnishes. For this recipe, we've used unsalted beef broth seasoned with garlic, ginger, pepper, cinnamon, and clove. Star anise and ngo gai (culantro) are also commonly used to flavor the broth. It simmers for just 15 minutes, becoming infused the flavor of the spices, but broth for traditional pho may simmer for hours. For garnishing, we've lined up bean sprouts, scallions, basil, chiles and lime, but you could also use cabbage, mint or cilantro. One of the best parts of this dish is how customizable it is.