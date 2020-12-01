Thanksgiving Cocktail Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Thanksgiving cocktail recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cranberry-Prosecco Cocktail

A splash of cranberry juice in sparkling wine and a garnish of cranberries and rosemary sprigs makes an exceptionally festive party-ready cocktail that's easy to make, too.
By Carolyn Casner

Ruby-Red Grapefruit Cocktail

This gorgeous sparkling grapefruit cocktail recipe combines gin, Campari, fresh grapefruit juice and seltzer. The touch of Campari enhances its beautiful red color, but if you prefer a less bitter drink, omit it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rosemary-Ginger French 75

Rating: Unrated
1
Rosemary and ginger add a flavorful twist to a classic citrusy gin cocktail topped with a little bubbly for a festive libation.
By Stephanie Olson

Tangerine Bourbon Sidecars

A fresh twist on a classic cocktail, this quick drink recipe uses sweet tangerine juice to balance the tang of bourbon.
By Laraine Perri

Pomegranate Champagne Punch

Rating: Unrated
2
For a nonalcoholic version, combine 2 1/2 cups seltzer and 2 cups pomegranate juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mimosas with Juice Ice Cubes

Take your mimosas to the next level with this fun hack! Make freeze juice in ice cube trays for a pretty and frosty way to add a splash of juice to your Champagne while keeping it cold.
By Stephanie Olson

Champagne Float

An adult spin on an ice cream float--what could be better? Sorbet adds a festive touch and pop of flavor to your celebratory glass of Champagne.
By Stephanie Olson

Sagey Gin Gimlet

Rating: Unrated
2
Bright and refreshing, this gin gimlet is made with sage-infused simple syrup and muddled fresh sage. This light and festive cocktail is perfect for fall gatherings, such as Thanksgiving. This recipe makes enough simple syrup for about 8 cocktails and can easily be doubled for a crowd.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Bloody Mary with Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
3
This bright, vitamin-packed cocktail is eye-opening whether or not it's spiked with vodka.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hot Cider with Apple Brandy & Spices

A natural, cloudy apple cider is delicious for this exotically spicy and aromatic winter warmer, but if you desire a sparkling-clear drink, apple juice can be substituted. Calvados, which is a French apple brandy, adds richness. If you wish to omit it, just add more cider or juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pecan Pie Cocktail

If you like pecan pie, you're sure to love this sweet and nutty cocktail for two. Maple syrup and crushed pecans line the rim of the glass, while bourbon and maple-pecan-flavored liqueur sweeten things up. Try this fun and festive drink on Thanksgiving as a before- or after-dinner treat.
By Quin Liburd

Pomegranate Cosmos

Make the base for these pomegranate cosmopolitans ahead of time and shake individual cocktails “to order.” Or for individual drinks, combine 3 tablespoons (1 1/2 ounces) each pomegranate juice and vodka, 4 teaspoons lime juice, 1 tablespoon Cointreau, 1 1/2 teaspoons ginger juice and 1/2 teaspoon sugar.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Slow-Cooker Hot Apple Cider

Slow-Cooker Hot Apple Cider

This cozy cocktail stays warm and party-ready in your crock pot all night long.
DIY Cocktail Mini Bar = Instant Party

DIY Cocktail Mini Bar = Instant Party

All the mixers, syrups and garnishes you need for a do-it-yourself sparkling-wine cocktail station.
3 Skinny Cocktail Hacks

3 Skinny Cocktail Hacks

Skinny Margaritas!

Skinny Margaritas!

Easy Big-Batch Friendsgiving Cocktail Recipes

Easy Big-Batch Friendsgiving Cocktail Recipes

Pear-Rum Punch

Pear-Rum Punch

Rating: Unrated
1

Jack & Sally Sparkling-Wine Cocktail

In this refreshing sparkling-wine cocktail, Aperol--a bright red, mildly bitter Italian aperitif--is mixed with simple syrup and fresh lemon juice. If you can't find Aperol, Campari is an ideal substitute.

All Thanksgiving Cocktail Recipes

Crisp Apple-Ginger Cocktail

Enjoy the taste of fall in a cocktail with this crisp combo of apple cider and ginger ale spiked with vodka.
By Andrea Mathis

Blood Orange-Pomegranate Mimosas

Rating: Unrated
1
This twist on the mimosa is made with blood orange juice and pomegranate juice. It's a special way to start any weekend or toast the holiday season.
By Romney Steele

Campari, Grapefruit & Pomegranate Cocktail

Rating: Unrated
1
Balance herbaceous Campari with the sweet-tart flavors of pomegranate and grapefruit. This dusty pink drink looks festive in a stemmed wineglass with a twist of orange zest. For a slightly sweeter drink, use orange juice instead of grapefruit. To make a nonalcoholic version, omit the Campari and add an extra 1/3 cup of each juice.
By Marie Simmons

Pear-Ginger Shooters

Rating: Unrated
1
Fresh ginger and fragrant cinnamon infuse this chilled pear soup. Serve it in large shot glasses. Guests may add a splash of vodka if they like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple Pie Mimosa

This three-ingredient mimosa combines bubbly Champagne with sweet apple cider. Cinnamon sticks add extra spice.
By Andrea Mathis

Very Merry Punch

There was a time when every household had its own recipe for spiced hot-wine punch. Folks would roam from house to house testing each one. With the blend of flavors in this punch, revelers might never move on to other houses on the block.
By A.J. Rathbun

Kahlua Cocoa

Rating: Unrated
1
While regular hot cocoa is lovely and warming, sometimes something a bit more spirited is in order. Some other tasty additions to hot chocolate: bourbon, creme de menthe, Galliano, creme de cassis, Chambord.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com