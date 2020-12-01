Gluten-Free Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious gluten-free Thanksgiving dessert recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

Here's a simple recipe for low-fat vanilla ice cream. Our version has all the richness you'll need but about 90 fewer calories than store-bought premium ice cream and a whopping 15 grams less total fat and 10 grams less saturated fat per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caramelized Spiced Pears

Serve these caramelized pear slices over ice cream, stir into plain yogurt or enjoy as a topping for pancakes or waffles. Brown-skinned Bosc pears hold their shape during cooking, but any variety of pears tastes delicious.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Meringue Cookies

Magical aquafaba—the liquid from canned chickpeas that often gets poured down the drain—mimics egg whites in these airy vegan meringue cookies. The other magical thing? These cookies require just three ingredients!
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Riesling Baked Pears

Here's an elegant yet simple twist on the autumn classic. Pears are oven-poached in Riesling wine, which is known for its floral accents and aromas and hints of honey and pear. Serve this dessert with lightly sweetened ricotta cheese. Delicious hot, room temperature or chilled.
By Marie Simmons

Caramel Cream Cheese Custard (Flan de Queso)

Every panaderia (bakery) in Puerto Rico has many flavors of flan, from vanilla to guava. Reduced-fat cream cheese gives this version a rich, comforting texture.
By Scott Rosenbaum

No-Sugar-Added Mini Apple Pies

These delectable single-serving tarts are gluten-free and sweetened with dates instead of refined added sugars. Top with a little unsweetened whipped cream to take this special--yet healthy--dessert to the next level.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan Cheesecake

This luscious vegan cheesecake nixes the dairy in favor of a filling made with coconut cream, tofu and cashews or macadamia nuts instead of the traditional eggs and cream. Coconut oil and nuts make for a rich-tasting and crunchy crust, so nobody will miss the butter.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Pumpkin Crème Brûlée

Get your pumpkin flavor fix with this diabetic-friendly crème brûlée recipe! Allow for ample time for this recipe to chill and set before adding the melted sugar topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Thick & Rich Drinking Chocolate

Rich, creamy and thick enough that you may want to scoop it with a spoon, this European-style drinking chocolate is something different from the usual hot cocoa. Serve it in a demitasse or espresso cup for an elegant treat.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Natural Cookie Icing

This natural cookie icing recipe is quick and uses natural dyes to create vibrant colors for decorating cookies. The basic icing recipe makes natural white icing and has substantially less sugar than traditional cookie icing recipes. For creating colored cookie icings, try thawed juice concentrates: cranberry for pink, orange for pale orange or Concord grape for pastel purple.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gluten-Free Apple Pie

Turn classic apple crumb pie into a gluten-free-friendly dessert with this easy gluten-free flour crust. Serve the warm pie with vanilla ice cream for an extra-special treat.
By Devon O'Brien

Pavlovas with Cranberry-Ginger Sauce

This healthy, gluten-free dessert has everything--crisp-on-the-outside, gooey-inside meringue base, whipped cream, tart cranberry sauce and toasted nuts. Plus, you can make everything ahead of time, then simply assemble and serve.
By Summer Miller
Inspiration and Ideas

Vegan Pumpkin Pie
This easy vegan pumpkin pie gets its structure from aquafaba (the leftover water from a can of chickpeas) whipped up into a meringue-like foam. When it's combined with pumpkin and poured into a gluten-free pecan crust, you would never know beans had anything to do with this vegan pumpkin pie recipe.
Bourbon Whipped Cream
This easy vanilla-bourbon homemade whipped cream recipe makes a sophisticated topping for any pie, crisp or crumble, or dollop in after-dinner coffee for an elegant treat.
Kahlua Cocoa
Sage Marshmallows

Try this sage-infused marshmallow recipe on top of sweet potato casserole and you'll seem like a cooking genius. Homemade marshmallows taste so much better than traditional store-bought marshmallows--and they're easy to make. Just be sure to use a stand mixer to make them, since hand mixers typically aren't powerful enough to get the job done.

