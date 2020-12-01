Diabetes-Friendly Thanksgiving Salad Recipes

Spinach Salad with Warm Maple Dressing
Pure maple syrup, as opposed to artificially flavored and colored “pancake” syrup, is an extraordinary cooking ingredient. Here it adds body as well as rich flavor to the dressing, providing a perfect counterpoint to the smoked cheese.
Simple Green Salad with Citronette
Frisée and radicchio are both assertive, slightly bitter greens that add color and texture to any salad. Match them with mellower-flavored greens, such as red leaf lettuce, baby spinach or even Boston lettuce.
Kale Salad with Preserved Lemon & Walnuts
In this kale salad recipe, we massage dressing into the kale leaves until they're tender and coated with flavor. Topped with bold Mediterranean flavors--olives, walnuts and preserved lemons--this healthy salad is as delicious as it is nutritious. Look for preserved lemons at specialty-foods shops or online at surlatable.com. Or, to make your own, see the recipe on eatingwell.com.
Arugula & Pear Salad
Besides giving this salad a nutty crunch, walnuts are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, as well as vitamins, minerals, protein and antioxidants. For an added flavor dimension, crumble some Gorgonzola cheese over each salad.
Grape & Fennel Salad
Crunchy fennel and celery are combined with grapes in this delicious salad recipe.
Mixed Green Salad with Grapefruit & Cranberries
Grapefruit juice is the base for the tangy vinaigrette on this salad studded with grapefruit segments and dried cranberries. It serves 12 as a starter or about 6 if you'd like a large portion per person.
Fennel & Orange Salad with Toasted Pistachios
For this elegant salad, sweet-tasting fennel bulbs are thinly sliced and tossed with salty toasted pistachios, sweet oranges and tangy lime juice. Jícama or radishes add another layer of texture and earthy flavor.
Romaine, Red Onion & Orange Salad
Sweet oranges and sharp red onion perk up romaine lettuce in this colorful salad.
Pear & Celery Root Slaw
Pears, celery root, carrots and onion combine in this flavorful fall slaw recipe. Use underripe pears to keep the texture crisp. Cutting the pears and celery root by hand into little matchsticks makes a prettier salad, but go ahead and shred them with a box grater if you're in a hurry.
Pear & Chioggia Beet Slaw
Raw shredded beets, pears and carrots make a crunchy, vibrant and sweet beet slaw. This healthy slaw is delicious on its own or as a topping for tacos, pork chops or grilled sausages.
Bold Winter Greens Salad
For this cousin of the Caesar salad use a combination of winter greens, such as radicchio and escarole; the anchovies and lemon juice temper their bitterness. Vary the amount of garlic and anchovy according to your preference.
Radicchio & Fennel Salad (Insalata di radicchio e finocchio)
The distinctive and contrasting flavors of fennel and radicchio need only the lightest of dressings.