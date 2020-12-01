Diabetes-Friendly Thanksgiving Salad Recipes

Bursting with fresh ingredients like apples, pomegranate seeds and fennel, these festive diabetic-friendly salads are the perfect way to incorporate a healthy side dish into your Thanksgiving meal.

Staff Picks

Spinach Salad with Warm Maple Dressing

Pure maple syrup, as opposed to artificially flavored and colored “pancake” syrup, is an extraordinary cooking ingredient. Here it adds body as well as rich flavor to the dressing, providing a perfect counterpoint to the smoked cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Simple Green Salad with Citronette

Frisée and radicchio are both assertive, slightly bitter greens that add color and texture to any salad. Match them with mellower-flavored greens, such as red leaf lettuce, baby spinach or even Boston lettuce.
By Eataly and Lidia Bastianich

Kale Salad with Preserved Lemon & Walnuts

In this kale salad recipe, we massage dressing into the kale leaves until they're tender and coated with flavor. Topped with bold Mediterranean flavors--olives, walnuts and preserved lemons--this healthy salad is as delicious as it is nutritious. Look for preserved lemons at specialty-foods shops or online at surlatable.com. Or, to make your own, see the recipe on eatingwell.com.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Arugula & Pear Salad

Besides giving this salad a nutty crunch, walnuts are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, as well as vitamins, minerals, protein and antioxidants. For an added flavor dimension, crumble some Gorgonzola cheese over each salad.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Grape & Fennel Salad

Crunchy fennel and celery are combined with grapes in this delicious salad recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mixed Green Salad with Grapefruit & Cranberries

Grapefruit juice is the base for the tangy vinaigrette on this salad studded with grapefruit segments and dried cranberries. It serves 12 as a starter or about 6 if you'd like a large portion per person.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fennel & Orange Salad with Toasted Pistachios

For this elegant salad, sweet-tasting fennel bulbs are thinly sliced and tossed with salty toasted pistachios, sweet oranges and tangy lime juice. Jícama or radishes add another layer of texture and earthy flavor.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Romaine, Red Onion & Orange Salad

Sweet oranges and sharp red onion perk up romaine lettuce in this colorful salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear & Celery Root Slaw

Pears, celery root, carrots and onion combine in this flavorful fall slaw recipe. Use underripe pears to keep the texture crisp. Cutting the pears and celery root by hand into little matchsticks makes a prettier salad, but go ahead and shred them with a box grater if you're in a hurry.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear & Chioggia Beet Slaw

Raw shredded beets, pears and carrots make a crunchy, vibrant and sweet beet slaw. This healthy slaw is delicious on its own or as a topping for tacos, pork chops or grilled sausages.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bold Winter Greens Salad

For this cousin of the Caesar salad use a combination of winter greens, such as radicchio and escarole; the anchovies and lemon juice temper their bitterness. Vary the amount of garlic and anchovy according to your preference.
By Peggy Knickerbocker

Radicchio & Fennel Salad (Insalata di radicchio e finocchio)

The distinctive and contrasting flavors of fennel and radicchio need only the lightest of dressings.
By G. Franco Romagnoli
Inspiration and Ideas

Burnt Orange & Escarole Salad
The oranges in this healthy salad recipe are caramelized in honey and not actually “burnt.” The result is a citrus flavor that's more complex than just slicing the fruit onto your greens. Serve with roasted chicken, turkey or ham.
Spinach & Grapefruit Salad
The combination of pink grapefruit sections, dark green spinach and white jícama is both visually and texturally appealing. Toasted poppy seeds give an extra lift.
Roasted Pear & Arugula Salad with Pomegranate-Chipotle Vinaigrette
Potato Salad in Radicchio Cups

With a store-bought or leftover roasted chicken, this hearty curried chicken salad is ready in a snap.

All Diabetes-Friendly Thanksgiving Salad Recipes

Roquefort, Pear & Watercress Salad

Walnuts do double-duty in this tasty pear and Roquefort salad--walnut oil gets whisked into the vinaigrette and toasted walnuts are sprinkled on top of the salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salad of Mixed Greens

Use the best greens available at your grocery store or farmers' market for this simple salad. A combination of baby lettuces, such as lamb's lettuce, oak leaf, spinach, watercress and arugula, would be particularly nice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salad of Mache & Beets

Ruby beets and deep green mâche are topped with grated hard-cooked egg in this stunning salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
