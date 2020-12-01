Healthy Smoothie Bowl Recipes

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl
A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.
Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl
This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.
Vegan Smoothie Bowl
Eat this thick and creamy smoothie bowl with a spoon! Banana and frozen berries whip together with a little nut milk for a toppable vegan breakfast. We use fruit, nuts and seeds for topping, but feel free to experiment with whatever you like.
Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl
For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.
Acai-Blueberry Smoothie Bowl
For those mornings when you're looking to up your fruit smoothie game, this healthy smoothie bowl recipe is the perfect answer. Thick enough to eat with a spoon and topped with raspberries, granola, coconut and chia seeds, this healthy breakfast bowl is bursting with flavor.
Mermaid Smoothie Bowl
Channel your inner mythical creature with a colorful smoothie bowl that's fun to make and eat. Look for blue spirulina powder, a protein-rich supplement made from blue-green algae, at natural-foods stores or order it online.
Cantaloupe Smoothie Bowl
Water-packed frozen cantaloupe acts like ice cubes in your blender; the smaller the dice, the easier it will be on the blades. Make this a traditional, pourable smoothie by adding a touch more carrot juice or water before whizzing everything together.
Pitaya Smoothie Bowls
These gorgeous smoothie bowls make a healthy breakfast, snack or light dessert. They get their vibrant color from pitaya, aka dragon fruit. Blend them up when you need a special treat that's good for you and good-looking! We call for fresh pitaya in this recipe, but if you can't find it or don't feel like fussing with it, feel free to swap in frozen cubed pitaya.
Almond-Matcha Green Smoothie Bowl
Green matcha powder and spinach give this healthy smoothie bowl a beautiful green hue. Be sure to use frozen bananas (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.
Green Tea-Peach Smoothie Bowl
Sweet peaches and creamy avocado combine in this vegan smoothie bowl recipe for a delicious new way to try matcha green tea. Top it with sweet and crunchy toppings for a fun, easy breakfast.
Honeydew Smoothie Bowl
Blending frozen melon with just enough liquid yields an almost ice cream-like texture. Make this a traditional, pourable smoothie by adding a touch more liquid before whizzing everything together. It's a cool way to start off a hot and humid day.
Spiderweb Smoothie Bowl
This spooky smoothie makes for a fun, healthy Halloween snack or breakfast. The spiderweb design is much easier than it looks--a perfect task for the kids!