Healthy Smoothie Bowl Recipes

Find healthy, delicious smoothie bowl recipes including acai, vegan and other fruit smoothie bowls. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

1
A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.
By Julia Clancy

Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl

5
This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.
By Breana Killeen

Vegan Smoothie Bowl

3
Eat this thick and creamy smoothie bowl with a spoon! Banana and frozen berries whip together with a little nut milk for a toppable vegan breakfast. We use fruit, nuts and seeds for topping, but feel free to experiment with whatever you like.
By Devon O'Brien

Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl

2
For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.
By Julia Clancy

Acai-Blueberry Smoothie Bowl

1
For those mornings when you're looking to up your fruit smoothie game, this healthy smoothie bowl recipe is the perfect answer. Thick enough to eat with a spoon and topped with raspberries, granola, coconut and chia seeds, this healthy breakfast bowl is bursting with flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mermaid Smoothie Bowl

Channel your inner mythical creature with a colorful smoothie bowl that's fun to make and eat. Look for blue spirulina powder, a protein-rich supplement made from blue-green algae, at natural-foods stores or order it online.
By Sarah Epperson

Cantaloupe Smoothie Bowl

Water-packed frozen cantaloupe acts like ice cubes in your blender; the smaller the dice, the easier it will be on the blades. Make this a traditional, pourable smoothie by adding a touch more carrot juice or water before whizzing everything together.
By Julia Clancy

Pitaya Smoothie Bowls

1
These gorgeous smoothie bowls make a healthy breakfast, snack or light dessert. They get their vibrant color from pitaya, aka dragon fruit. Blend them up when you need a special treat that's good for you and good-looking! We call for fresh pitaya in this recipe, but if you can't find it or don't feel like fussing with it, feel free to swap in frozen cubed pitaya.
By Robin Bashinsky

Almond-Matcha Green Smoothie Bowl

1
Green matcha powder and spinach give this healthy smoothie bowl a beautiful green hue. Be sure to use frozen bananas (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.
By Julia Clancy

Green Tea-Peach Smoothie Bowl

1
Sweet peaches and creamy avocado combine in this vegan smoothie bowl recipe for a delicious new way to try matcha green tea. Top it with sweet and crunchy toppings for a fun, easy breakfast.
By Devon O'Brien

Honeydew Smoothie Bowl

1
Blending frozen melon with just enough liquid yields an almost ice cream-like texture. Make this a traditional, pourable smoothie by adding a touch more liquid before whizzing everything together. It's a cool way to start off a hot and humid day.
By Julia Clancy

Spiderweb Smoothie Bowl

This spooky smoothie makes for a fun, healthy Halloween snack or breakfast. The spiderweb design is much easier than it looks--a perfect task for the kids!
By Melissa Fallon

