Cheese Toast Recipes

Find healthy cheese toast recipes from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.com.

Staff Picks

Caramelized Onion & Goat Cheese Toast

Sweet caramelized onions and creamy goat cheese team up in this easy yet elegant dish that makes a great appetizer or side with soup or salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Pear & Camembert Crostini

Up your appetizer game with this fruit-topped cheese crostini recipe. Warm preserves give the pears a shiny glaze and prevent them from browning.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato-Cheddar Cheese Toast

A perfect soup pairing or an easy snack, this healthy cheese toast recipe features fresh tomatoes, salty Cheddar cheese and cracked pepper atop slices of crusty bread
By Breana Killeen

Goat Cheese Crostini with Mushrooms & Brown Butter

Serve these savory herbed crostini with a big green salad. Looking for a heartier meal? Top each toast with a poached or fried egg.
By Breana Killeen

Smoked Tuna Spread Canapés

Need an appetizer for your next cocktail party? Look no further than these easy canapés. A blend of smoked tuna and seasoned cream cheese is stacked with crisp cucumber slices atop crunchy almond crackers in an appetizer that your guests will be reaching for first.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoked Salmon Cheese Toast

Perfect with soup or as an easy snack, this healthy cheese toast recipe pairs reduced-fat cream cheese (Neufchâtel), smoked salmon and dill on top of crusty bread.
By Breana Killeen

Goat Cheese Crostini with Fig Compote

Here, dried figs are simmered in just enough liquid so they soften into a thick jam. Try stirring the leftover compote into your yogurt or oatmeal the next day.
By Lynda Balslev

Radish Tea Sandwiches with Creamy Dill Spread

In this radish tea sandwich recipe with a creamy dill spread, the delicate tea sandwiches are served open-face to show off the pretty sliced radishes on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hummus, Feta & Bell Pepper Cracker

A savory topping of feta cheese, hummus, and sweet bell pepper make this super-easy, tasty crispbread snack a perfect munch for the long, warm days of summer.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apricot Canapes

These sweet and savory bites are like a cheese course in a bite.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mini Sandwiches with Fig & Brie

Turn the basics of a cheese board into adorable mini grilled cheese sandwiches for a satisfying appetizer.
By Breana Killeen

Rosemary-Goat Cheese Toast

Crusty bread is topped with a touch of creamy goat cheese, fragrant rosemary and a drizzle of sweet honey in this healthy toast recipe that makes a perfect soup pairing or an easy snack.
By Breana Killeen

Inspiration and Ideas

Lemon Ricotta Cheese Toast

Creamy ricotta and lemon zest lend bright flavor to this healthy cheese toast recipe, for a perfect soup pairing or easy snack.
Celeriac & Apple Soup with Blue Cheese Toasts

In this easy, make-ahead apple soup recipe, celeriac (celery root) and apples are roasted to intensify their flavor before being pureed. The blue cheese toasts on top add a little something special, but you could forgo them for chopped toasted pecans.
Gluten-Free Apple Cheddar Cheese Toast

Blackberry & Cream Cheese Cracker

Arugula-Pecorino Cheese Toast

Ricotta Cheese Toast

Grilled Asparagus-Onion Crostini

Try this sophisticated asparagus appetizer at your next dinner party.

All Cheese Toast Recipes

Totable Tea Sandwich

Try turkey, low-fat cheddar and grape jam for a kid-friendly version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Ratatouille & Goat Cheese Toasts

Ratatouille is a classic French dish made with a sundry of fresh vegetables including onion, bell pepper, garlic, eggplant, zucchini and tomatoes. Our take on it includes these classic flavors and makes use of the slow cooker for a hands-free version.
By Cooking Light

Sweet Pear and Cheese Crostini

Sliced fresh pears, blue cheese, and a drizzle of honey make a sophisticated treatment for a crostini that's a perfect little bite.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Goat Cheese Crispbread with Raspberries

Start with a fiber-rich crispbread base and add some creamy goat cheese and a sprinkle of fresh lemon zest and herbs for an easy snack we can't get enough of. And, of course, some juicy raspberries for good measure.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.
