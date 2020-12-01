Appetizer Toast Recipes

Smoked Tuna Spread Canapés
Need an appetizer for your next cocktail party? Look no further than these easy canapés. A blend of smoked tuna and seasoned cream cheese is stacked with crisp cucumber slices atop crunchy almond crackers in an appetizer that your guests will be reaching for first.
Bruschetta Caprese
This bruschetta caprese has tons of fresh flavor from tomatoes, basil and mozzarella, with a splash of balsamic vinegar pulling everything together. Don't skip the step of letting the tomatoes drain before mixing! The salt infuses flavor while drawing out moisture so the toasts won't get soggy before serving.
Pomegranate, Cranberry & Brie Bruschetta
Make this simple festive appetizer for your holiday guests. Toasted baguette slices with creamy, melted brie are topped with an orange-cranberry-pomegranate mixture--each bite delivers an explosion of flavor and texture!
Tomato-Cheddar Cheese Toast
A perfect soup pairing or an easy snack, this healthy cheese toast recipe features fresh tomatoes, salty Cheddar cheese and cracked pepper atop slices of crusty bread
Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toasts
They would have been canapés back in 1979--today they're trendy avocado toasts. Let your guests creatively customize their nibbles by setting out an array of garnishes for this healthy appetizer.
Caramelized Onion & Goat Cheese Toast
Sweet caramelized onions and creamy goat cheese team up in this easy yet elegant dish that makes a great appetizer or side with soup or salad.
Canapés with Peach, Sage & Prosciutto
There are endless ways to change up these canapés--plums and tarragon, cherries and mint, apricots and chervil. Mix 6 ounces of softened goat cheese with 1 tablespoon honey if you can't find honey chèvre.
Mini Sandwiches with Fig & Brie
Turn the basics of a cheese board into adorable mini grilled cheese sandwiches for a satisfying appetizer.
Radish Tea Sandwiches with Creamy Dill Spread
In this radish tea sandwich recipe with a creamy dill spread, the delicate tea sandwiches are served open-face to show off the pretty sliced radishes on top.
Lemon Ricotta Cheese Toast
Creamy ricotta and lemon zest lend bright flavor to this healthy cheese toast recipe, for a perfect soup pairing or easy snack.
Rosemary-Goat Cheese Toast
Crusty bread is topped with a touch of creamy goat cheese, fragrant rosemary and a drizzle of sweet honey in this healthy toast recipe that makes a perfect soup pairing or an easy snack.