Appetizer Toast Recipes

Smoked Tuna Spread Canapés

Need an appetizer for your next cocktail party? Look no further than these easy canapés. A blend of smoked tuna and seasoned cream cheese is stacked with crisp cucumber slices atop crunchy almond crackers in an appetizer that your guests will be reaching for first.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bruschetta Caprese

This bruschetta caprese has tons of fresh flavor from tomatoes, basil and mozzarella, with a splash of balsamic vinegar pulling everything together. Don't skip the step of letting the tomatoes drain before mixing! The salt infuses flavor while drawing out moisture so the toasts won't get soggy before serving.
By Julia Levy

Pomegranate, Cranberry & Brie Bruschetta

Make this simple festive appetizer for your holiday guests. Toasted baguette slices with creamy, melted brie are topped with an orange-cranberry-pomegranate mixture--each bite delivers an explosion of flavor and texture!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tomato-Cheddar Cheese Toast

A perfect soup pairing or an easy snack, this healthy cheese toast recipe features fresh tomatoes, salty Cheddar cheese and cracked pepper atop slices of crusty bread
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toasts

They would have been canapés back in 1979--today they're trendy avocado toasts. Let your guests creatively customize their nibbles by setting out an array of garnishes for this healthy appetizer.
By Katie Webster

Caramelized Onion & Goat Cheese Toast

Sweet caramelized onions and creamy goat cheese team up in this easy yet elegant dish that makes a great appetizer or side with soup or salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Canapés with Peach, Sage & Prosciutto

There are endless ways to change up these canapés--plums and tarragon, cherries and mint, apricots and chervil. Mix 6 ounces of softened goat cheese with 1 tablespoon honey if you can't find honey chèvre.
By Stacey Ballis

Mini Sandwiches with Fig & Brie

Turn the basics of a cheese board into adorable mini grilled cheese sandwiches for a satisfying appetizer.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Veggie Bruschetta

This healthy appetizer features roasted vegetables on whole grain bread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Radish Tea Sandwiches with Creamy Dill Spread

In this radish tea sandwich recipe with a creamy dill spread, the delicate tea sandwiches are served open-face to show off the pretty sliced radishes on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon Ricotta Cheese Toast

Creamy ricotta and lemon zest lend bright flavor to this healthy cheese toast recipe, for a perfect soup pairing or easy snack.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Rosemary-Goat Cheese Toast

Crusty bread is topped with a touch of creamy goat cheese, fragrant rosemary and a drizzle of sweet honey in this healthy toast recipe that makes a perfect soup pairing or an easy snack.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Astoundingly good for minimal effort, this makes an indulgent weekend breakfast or anyday dessert. A judicious smear of mascarpone (half the fat of butter) is part of the luxury, but even lighter low-fat cream cheese will work as well. The real secret is warming the berries just enough to make the flavor bloom and transform their juices into a rosy syrup.

Quick Pickled Shrimp Toast

This shrimp toast recipe comes together in just 15 minutes for a quick appetizer or snack.
By Adam Dolge

Cheesy Mushroom, Leek & Prosciutto Toasts

Salty Kalamata olives and prosciutto add a hit of flavor to the sautéed mushrooms and leeks that top these toasts. Gooey mozzarella holds it all together.
By Hilary Meyer
