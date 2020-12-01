Healthy Grain Bowl Recipes

Find healthy, delicious grain bowl recipes from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl

Rating: Unrated
10
Quinoa and chickpeas pack this vegetarian grain bowl with plenty of plant-based protein. Whip up a batch of these Mediterranean meals and pack in containers with lids to stash in the fridge for easy, healthy grab & go lunches all week long.
By Carolyn Casner

Charred Shrimp & Pesto Buddha Bowls

Rating: Unrated
8
These shrimp and pesto Buddha bowls are delicious, healthy, pretty and take less than 30 minutes to prep. In other words, they're basically the ultimate easy weeknight dinner. Feel free to add additional vegetables and swap the shrimp for chicken, steak, tofu or edamame.
By Carolyn Casner

Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls

Rating: Unrated
2
A bold, smoky marinade elevates roasted cauliflower in this meal-prep version of our popular Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Tacos (see Associated Recipes). To cut down on prep time, look for precut cauliflower in the produce department. You can also save time by using microwaveable quinoa pouches (you'll need one 8-ounce pouch for this recipe) instead of cooking quinoa.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Black Bean-Quinoa Buddha Bowl

Rating: Unrated
4
Treat your Buddha bowl to a vacation south of the border! This black bean and quinoa Buddha bowl has the usual hallmarks of a taco salad, minus the greasy fried bowl. We've loaded it up with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and avocado plus an easy hummus dressing to drizzle on top.
By Katie Webster

Chickpea & Quinoa Buddha Bowl

Rating: Unrated
4
It seems Buddha bowls have as many variations as there are stars in the sky, and there is no wrong way to build one! But we prefer to keep things classic and simple with hummus, quinoa, avocado and loads of veggies!
By Katie Webster

Quick-Cooking Oats

Sometimes basic is better. At breakfast, that can certainly be the case. These easy oatmeal recipes teach you the basic methods so you get creamy, tender oats every time. The flavorings and toppings are up to you.
By Erin Alderson

Chopped Rainbow Salad Bowls with Peanut Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
Make good use of crunchy and colorful seasonal produce in these meal-prep-friendly vegetable bowls. With just 30 minutes of prep, you get four healthy lunches that are ready to grab-and-go. We use bulgur, which cooks faster and is higher in fiber than brown rice, but you could swap in quinoa (or any hearty whole grain). Feel free to add chopped cooked chicken, shrimp or tofu for extra protein.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Old-Fashioned Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated
1
Unlike quick-cooking oats, old-fashioned oatmeal has time to turn extra-creamy and luscious with just a few minutes more of cooking time. With a bit of milk and the toppings of your choice, old-fashioned oats can be your go-to morning staple for filling, healthy breakfasts.
By Erin Alderson

Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Quinoa with Arugula

Rating: Unrated
3
Chock-full of quinoa, chickpeas and vegetables, this salad is a meal in itself. The roasted red peppers, lemon, olives and feta add familiar Mediterranean flavor. If you want to provide a meat option, serve with grilled chicken.
By Cooking Light

Slow-Cooker Southwest Quinoa Bowls

Rating: Unrated
2
This taco-bowl--style recipe will be a hit with both adults and children. The 10-minute sit time allows the cheese to melt into the quinoa, making this dish super decadent. If you cannot find Cheddar-Jack cheese, use Monterey Jack or sharp Cheddar. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves, lime wedges and additional cheese, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Stuffed Cabbage Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
Like stuffed cabbage? You'll love this easy stuffed cabbage soup. It's got all of the classic flavors of stuffed cabbage without all the fuss of stuffing. Plus, you can make this warming soup ahead of time or freeze it for later for a quick dinner or lunch.
By Karen Rankin

Roasted Veggie Brown Rice Buddha Bowl

Rating: Unrated
1
A healthy and satisfying vegan lunch for one, featuring roasted butternut squash, broccoli, peppers and onions with simple brown rice, lime-marinated tofu and creamy cashew tahini sauce.
By Katie Webster

Inspiration and Ideas

24 Healthy Chicken Bowl Recipes Perfect for Lunch

24 Healthy Chicken Bowl Recipes Perfect for Lunch

Make a healthy and well-rounded lunch with these chicken bowl recipes. These bowls are a delicious combination of chicken, fresh vegetables and grains like quinoa and rice. You could easily prep a week’s worth of lunches in no time. Recipes like Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl and Goddess Veggie Bowls with Chicken are flavorful, filling and a perfect choice for weekday lunches.
27 Healthy Vegetarian Bowl Recipes You Can Make Ahead of Time

27 Healthy Vegetarian Bowl Recipes You Can Make Ahead of Time

These vegetarian bowl recipes are perfect for your weekly meal-prep. In one meal-prep session you can easily make enough servings to have for lunches throughout the week. These bowls are full of delicious veggies and hearty grains, and they get plenty of satiating protein from ingredients like tofu and beans. Recipes like Green Goddess Buddha Bowl and Edamame & Veggie Rice Bowl are healthy, delicious and will keep you full throughout the day.
Healthy Buddha Bowl Recipes That Will Keep You Satisfied

Healthy Buddha Bowl Recipes That Will Keep You Satisfied

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Overnight Oats with Banana

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Overnight Oats with Banana

Baked Oatmeal with Pears

Baked Oatmeal with Pears

Rating: Unrated
2
Green Veggie Bowl with Chicken & Lemon-Tahini Dressing

Green Veggie Bowl with Chicken & Lemon-Tahini Dressing

Rating: Unrated
4

Turmeric Rice Bowl with Garam Masala Root Vegetables & Chickpeas

Rating: Unrated
3

This fragrant turmeric rice bowl topped with leftover spiced roasted root vegetables and chickpeas is inspired by flavors from India for an easy, vegetarian dinner.

All Healthy Grain Bowl Recipes

Greek Salmon Bowl

This salmon quinoa bowl with green beans is a meal that keeps on giving. Pack up any leftovers for a next-day lunch, or make the entire recipe ahead and pack it into individual serving containers for ready-to-go meals.
By Hilary Meyer

Shrimp Poke

Rating: Unrated
1
Not a fan of raw fish? No problem--this poke (pronounced poke-ay) recipe substitutes cooked peeled shrimp instead. This fast, veggie-loaded dish includes seasoned brown rice for a hearty boost of fiber.
By Julia Clancy

Polenta Bowls with Roasted Vegetables & Fried Eggs

Rating: Unrated
1
You really can't beat creamy polenta with a fried egg on top--unless you add some roasted veggies, as we've done in this hearty and healthy meal in a bowl. Serve these bowls for a satisfying brunch, lunch or dinner that comes together in just 30 minutes. Feel free to swap (or add) in other veggies, such as broccoli, to customize your bowls according to what's in season or what you have on hand.
By Robin Bashinsky

Chicken Fajita Bowls

Rating: Unrated
2
These satisfying bowls are chock full of protein and fiber, thanks to chicken breast, black beans, sweet potatoes and bulgur--a versatile grain that has about 15 g fewer carbs (and more than twice the fiber) per cup than brown rice.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Steel-Cut Oatmeal

When you learn how to make steel-cut oatmeal, you may find yourself doing it daily or weekly so you have a bowl of hearty, chewy and filling oats for breakfast each morning. This recipe makes a classic version. Toppings are up to you.
By Erin Alderson

Quinoa Chickpea Salad with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Dressing

This hearty vegan salad is loaded with plant-based power ingredients: chickpeas, quinoa and hummus. We love the crunch of the sunflower seeds and the unexpected flavor of roasted peppers.
By Katie Webster

Vegan Buddha Bowl

Rating: Unrated
6
This easy grain bowl has so much to love--sweet potatoes, protein-packed chickpeas, creamy avocado and homemade tahini dressing. Make the full recipe on the weekend and pack into individual serving containers for ready-to-go lunches for work all week.
By Carolyn Casner

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Rating: Unrated
1
This 20-minute meal delivers a faster, lighter and more flavorful takeout alternative. It's chock-full of fresh, crispy veggies and juicy chicken pieces, and it reheats well for meal-prep lunches. If you like heat, sub Sriracha for some of the ketchup.
By Robin Bashinsky

Savory Oatmeal with Cheddar, Collards & Eggs

Have you tried savory oats yet? It's a nice change-up from the sweet way oatmeal is typically served, plus you get a full serving of vegetables. Serve with hot sauce, if desired.
By Breana Killeen

Om Buddha Bowl

Rating: Unrated
3
This beautiful grain bowl is packed with healthy ingredients like quinoa, chickpeas, kale and cauliflower--all drizzled with a lemony tahini sauce. The fast one-bowl meal makes a satisfying weeknight dinner or packable work lunch. If you don't have za'atar, you can substitute 1/2 teaspoon each ground cumin and coriander.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Rainbow Buddha Bowl with Cashew Tahini Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
This vibrant bowl is packed with nutrients to keep you full for hours. Look for precooked lentils in the refrigerated section of the produce department.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Shrimp and Scallop Vegetable Stir-Fry

Rating: Unrated
1
This seafood stir-fry is bursting with flavor and it's ready in 30 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Chickpea Curry Bowl

Rating: Unrated
1
You'll get a serious dose of plant-based protein with this meal! The curry-infused cauliflower and chickpeas taste hearty and satisfying, while quinoa adds an extra boost of protein.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Black Bean-Cauliflower "Rice" Bowl

Rating: Unrated
1
This aromatic cauliflower rice bowl comes together in minutes and is a simple meal for one. Using frozen riced cauliflower instead of rice keeps the carbs in check--and makes for quicker prep.
By Joyce Hendley

Green Goddess Buddha Bowl

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy grain bowl packs in the greens with peas, asparagus and a creamy yogurt dressing. Tofu adds protein while keeping it vegetarian, but you could also swap in cooked shrimp or chicken for a satisfying dinner or packable lunch ready in just 15 minutes.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Bean & Veggie Taco Bowl

Rating: Unrated
2
Simple brown rice and black beans serve as the backdrop for sautéed veggies and taco toppings!
By Katie Webster

Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls

Skip takeout and whip up these equally delicious, and easy-to-make burrito bowls at home. They're great for a fast and easy dinner or as meal-prep lunches to pack for work throughout the week.
By Lauren Grant

Pressure-Cooker Buddha Bowl

Rating: Unrated
5
Whip up this healthy vegetarian grain bowl with ease in your Instant Pot. Pressure-cooking the sweet potato is faster and yields the perfect texture. A drizzle of homemade spicy dressing takes this easy dinner to the next level.
By Hilary Meyer

Vegan Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Bowl with Creamy Green Sauce

Rating: Unrated
3
In a vegan riff on green goddess dressing, cashews provide a creamy base with tons of flavor from herbs and apple-cider vinegar. Drizzle it all over this bowl of quinoa and roasted vegetables to make a satisfying vegan dinner or easy packable lunch that is ready in just 30 minutes.
By Carolyn Casner

Tex-Mex Black Bean & Quinoa Bowl

Rating: Unrated
4
Skip the tortillas and layer your taco fillings onto protein-rich quinoa in this healthy vegetarian bowl dinner recipe. Top with a dollop of yogurt or sour cream and a splash of your favorite hot sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken & Quinoa Buddha Bowls

Rating: Unrated
2
Arrange the toppings individually on these protein-packed Buddha bowls so each bite has a contrasting taste and texture. Make big batches of the salad dressing, quinoa and roasted chicken thighs and you'll have healthy meal-prep lunches or dinners for days. Though the chicken thighs take just 15 minutes to prep, you can also make the salads with leftover chicken or store-bought cooked chicken to make prep even faster.
By Katie Webster

Indian Grain Bowls with Chicken & Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
1
Look forward to a week of healthy, flavorful lunches with these high-protein meal-prep grain bowls. We're using bulgur wheat, which cooks up quickly and is higher in fiber than rice, but feel free to swap in any whole grain you prefer. The bowls are topped with broiled chicken (from our popular Indian-Spiced Chicken Pitas recipe) and cilantro chutney (see Associated Recipes). To balance the heat of the chutney, dress these bowls with a squeeze of fresh lime juice just before serving.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Meal-Prep Curried Chicken Bowls

Rating: Unrated
1
Curry doesn't have to take hours to prepare. With the help of our sheet-pan meal-prep chicken (see associated recipe) and some cooked whole grains, you can make these meal-prep bowls in just a few minutes! Keep them in the fridge for an easy dinner on a busy weeknight or for healthy grab-and-go lunches throughout the week.
By Lauren Grant

Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage

Oats get a new life in this savory dish, serving as the backbone for a satisfying combo of sausage, greens, tomatoes, and herbs.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN
